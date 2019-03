TORONTO, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has won first prize along with its dealer, H2 Tek at the 2019 Mining Cleantech Challenge in Colorado.



First place winner dynaCERT Inc./H2 Tek took home the $5,000 prize at the March 21, 2019, Mining Cleantech Challenge in Denver. Their technology was chosen by mining executives and investors in the industry as the best among a competitive field of 12 total companies representing the U.S., Canada and Israel. An international team of judges reviewed and voted on the winners.

dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology turns distilled water into H2 and O2 gases on-demand and introduces these gases directly to diesel engines’ air intakes. “Our technology, HydraGEN™,” said H2 Tek Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Van Klaveren, “can actually improve significantly those carbon emissions, reduce them, and along the way pay for the capital cost of all this through fuel efficiency savings.”

“We can’t ignore the fact that clean technology is an important part of our responsibility as participants and members of this industry, the mining industry,” continued Van Klaveren. “I think it’s remarkable that an association considers this a priority: bringing together companies that have innovation for an extremely important cause.”

Exequiel Rolon from sponsor company Fresnillo, one of the founding sponsors, agreed, saying, “It’s my third year and it’s been very surprising to see all the startup companies that come up with very innovative ideas that are actually very beneficial for the mining companies.”

“I think the mining industry as a whole can benefit from these efforts,” said Rolon. “One of our commitments is to foster and collaborate with entrepreneurs that are developing these kinds of technologies.”

“While the global mining industry navigates an evolving market, certain producers are integrating innovative technology and alternative, less polluting energy sources into mining operations. Incorporating clean energy practices into the industry is a challenge that we see our sponsoring companies tackling head-on,” said Shelly Curtiss, Executive Director of Colorado Cleantech Industries Association, which hosts the Mining Cleantech Challenge.

Rolon concluded, “Somehow this event is unique in the world and provides value that is very complicated to find.”

Supporters of the day-long program included Newmont Mining, Fresnillo, as well as Jolimont Global, Ausenco, Resource Capital Funds, Consulate General of Canada in Denver, Colorado School of Mines, Rocky Mountain Institute and the Mountain Studies Institute.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, commented, “I congratulate H2 Tek for their commitment and efforts for introducing dynaCERT to the mining industry. This award again demonstrates the positive reception that we are receiving from all over the world and we welcome this one as it relates to another very important industry. On behalf of dynaCERT and H2 Tek, I thank the Mining Cleantech Challenge organizers and participants for honouring us in this most important endeavor to finding a Solution for Pollution.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

