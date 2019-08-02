dynaCERT and H2 Tek Penetrate the Hydrogen Mining Market

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress in 2019 in conjunction with its dealer H2 Tek, and that many new important mining initiatives are advancing favourably.

Installations

With purchase orders accepted by dynaCERT, H2 Tek is already deploying dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology with installations at two large mining companies operating in South America. One such installation is in Brazil with a major mine operator, while another is upcoming in Argentina with a different international mining company. A third international mining operator is earmarked for Brazil. All installations are aimed not only at reducing mining operating costs but also simultaneously enabling major miners to enhance their sustainability commitments to local governments and their international pledges by host countries in South America under the Paris Accord on the reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions. dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology is enabling H2 Tek to advance and make further inroads to outfit fleets in the mining sector.

Industry Recognition:

In conjunction with dynaCERT, H2 Tek has recently received the top award for our HydraGEN™ Technology at the 2019 Mining Cleantech Challenge in Colorado. HydraGEN™ Technology was chosen by mining executives and investors in the industry as the best among a competitive field of 12 total companies representing the U.S., Canada and Israel. An international team of judges involved in global mining reviewed and voted on the winners (see Press Release of March 22, 2019). Such judges were representatives from Newmont Mining, Fresnillo, as well as Jolimont Global, Ausenco, Resource Capital Funds and the Consulate General of Canada in Denver, to name a few.

H2 Tek Initiatives for 2019

The senior management team of H2 Tek consists of Messrs. Joao Araujo, Vice President of Global Operations and David Van Klaveren, Vice President Sales and Marketing, who are seasoned business entrepreneurs in technology, consumer goods and manufacturing with capabilities in French, Spanish and Portuguese and have been focussing on developing the market for HydraGEN™ Technology in North and South America. H2 Tek has already initiated discussions with over 20 large mining companies operating in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the USA. With the support of dynaCERT’s engineers, technicians and sales support and featuring dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ HG145 and its newest HydraGEN™ 4C and 6C models designed for the mining and agriculture industry, advanced discussions at the mine operations level and at the senior management level have been effective for H2 Tek.

Joao Araujo, Vice President of Global Operations of H2 Tek stated, “H2 Tek has introduced dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to major mining companies such as: BHP, CODELCO, Antofagasta, Barrick Gold, Yamana, Kinross, Newmont and Vale and we are busy negotiating numerous agreements. We’re making significant strides to introduce HydraGEN™ Technology to the South American market with a recent May 2019 exhibit at EXPONOR, Antofagasta, Chile and soon at the ESTEMIN mining show from September 16 to 20, 2019 in Arequipa, Peru. We are very enthusiastic with the reception that dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology has received.”

Government Support

Global mining supporters have been discussing terms with H2 Tek in order to facilitate the export financing for dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology in the mining industry. H2 Tek has been working in conjunction with various Canadian government organizations. Global Affairs Canada, part of the department of foreign affairs (GAC) and the Mining Sector of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) have invited and recommended H2 Tek to present dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to international mining companies at many high-profile industry events and trade missions.

David Van Klaveren, Vice President Sales and Marketing at H2 Tek says, “We and dynaCERT would like to especially acknowledge the tremendous support of the Canadian government for our international market outreach efforts. From the Global Affairs Canada’s trade commissioners in mining and cleantech and its ambassadors in the Americas, to EDC’s global trade directors and senior program advisors, we’ve had the highest level of professional, enthusiastic and knowledgeable support from people who are truly committed to seeing innovative Canadian companies grow and expand to international markets. They go the extra mile and then some.”

Invitations and Private Mining Association Meetings

H2 Tek is representing dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology at numerous trade shows and mining shows in South American. Upcoming events include:

EDC, with the support of Global Affairs Canada, invited H2 Tek to a selective Business Connection Program in Santiago, Chile, August 19-21, 2019. Many of the largest mining operators in Chile (Minera Escondida (BHP), Corporación Nacional del Cobre (Codelco), CAP S.A. and Antofagasta Minerals) confirmed interest in either continuing negotiations, or initiating new conversations.

H2 Tek and dynaCERT engineers intend to follow from this EDC program to install the first ever HydraGEN™ Technology in Argentina, HG145-4Cs for use in a remote mine running large power generators. H2 Tek won this opportunity after another highly successful trade mission where H2 Tek was a delegate, held by the Mining Supply Trade Association of Canada (MSTA) in Patagonia in May 2019.

H2 Tek will attend the Canadian Trade Mission on Clean Tech in Brazil's Mining Sector, from September 9-12, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. H2 Tek is invited by Global Affairs Canada of Sao Paulo. The trade mission includes Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings organized between H2 Tek and key Brazilian contacts in the mining sector, including the most important mining companies in Brazil, engineering consulting companies and government authorities. During this trade mission, H2 Tek and its affiliated local service partner in Brazil, TRUC BR, will be attending and visiting with companies at one of Latin America’s largest mining trade show, EXPOSIBRAM 2019.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, “The opportunity of global mining companies to use dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology and to avail themselves of the fuel reduction benefits and reductions in carbon emissions is very important to the industry. At dynaCERT we view mining as paramount to establishing the base of the global fight against pollution. On behalf of dynaCERT, I highly commend and thank our dealers, including H2 Tek and TES and the many others, as well as our new mining clients that are dedicated to blazing this noble trail.”

Underground Mining Test Successfully Completed

In July 2019, Total Equipment Services Inc. (“TES Inc.”), an underground mining equipment manufacturer, and dynaCERT completed a very success risk review of the HydraGEN™ Technology for underground mining in a Northern Ontario Mine located near Timmins, Canada. TES continues to adapt dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to build a safe, healthy and positive environment to the underground mining industry and its personnel. TES Inc. is a dealer of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology and features dynaCERT’s HG145 products to its clients in Canada. In addition, dynaCERT and TES Inc. are collaborating together to create markets for innovative products aimed at the reduction of NOx, THC, Particulate Matter, Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide in underground mining environments, globally, by the integration of HydraGEN™ Technology with equipment manufactured by TES Inc. (see Press Release dated April 11, 2019).

Correction

The quote attributed to Mr. Trevor McCagherty of Newport Environmental Technologies Ltd. (Newport) in dynaCERT’s Press Release of April 11, 2019 should have been correctly attributed to Mr. John O’Bireck, President and Chief Technology Officer of the Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) which owns Newport. Mr. O’Bireck is on the board of Newport and on dynaCERT’s Advisory Board.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

