Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.    DNG   CA26779X1015

DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC. (DNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 08:29:22 pm
1.7 CAD   +2.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynacor Produces 6,277 Ounces of Gold in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 08:04pm CET

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce today its November gold production results at its Veta Dorada Plant in Chala, Peru.

Figure 1
Monthly gold production (in oz.) at the Veta Dorada Plant 2018


In November, the Corporation processed 7,964 DMT of ore and produced 6,277 ounces of gold for cumulative gold production of 73,293 ounces thus far in 2018. The November production was mainly affected by a 13.1% decrease in ore grade compared to the previous month when it produced 7,352 ounces of gold over a volume of 8,126 DMT processed in October 2018.

Overall, after eleven months in 2018, the Veta Dorada plant has processed 82,911 DMT of gold mineralized material which represents a significant 21.4% increase compared to the 68,309 DMT processed for that same period in 2017.

Dynacor, the largest publicly owned ore processing company in Peru has a proven and long history of purchasing high-grade ore in the country. The Corporation expects to report in 2018, its historical best annual gold production.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

Figure 1: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c4ade65-f3e2-421b-91c8-1ba08170aef8

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

For more information, please contact:  Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Jean Martineau
President and CEO
#1105, 625 René-Lévesque Blvd.
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
Montreal, Quebec H3B 1R2
T: 514-393-9000 ext. 228		Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Investor Relations
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
T: 604.492.0099 | M: 604.562.1348
E: nejmeldeen@dynacor.com 

logo Dynacor.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
08:04pDynacor Produces 6,277 Ounces of Gold in November
GL
12/18DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/29Dynacor Declares Second Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
11/22DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Produces 7,352 Ounces of Gold in October, Its Best 2018 Mon..
AQ
11/21DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Produces 7,352 Ounces of Gold in October, Its Best 2018 Mon..
AQ
11/13DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Q3-2018 - Dynacor Reports Sales of US $24.4 M and Net Incom..
AQ
11/12Q3-2018 : Dynacor Reports Sales of US $24.4 M and Net Income of US $0.7 M
AQ
10/22DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Produces 19,982 Oz in Q3-2018
AQ
10/19DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Produces 19,982 Oz in Q3-2018
AQ
10/16DYNACOR GOLD MINES : and PX Precinox Deliver Their First Large-Scale Social Impa..
AQ
More news
Chart DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jean Martineau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Lépine Chairman
Jorge Luis Cárdenas Vice President-Operations
Leonard Teoli Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eddy Canova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.0.00%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-9.14%18 158
BARRICK GOLD CORP-4.62%15 646
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.46%11 408
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 109
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-11.10%9 473
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.