Dynacor Produces 7,079 oz of Gold in August, its Best Monthly Production in 2018

In August, the Corporation produced 7,079 ounces of gold at its Veta Dorada plant (see Figure 1) its highest monthly production so far this year. This represents a significant 11.25% increase as compared to production in July (6,363 oz) and a slight increase as compared to August 2017 (7,042 oz.).

Total volume of ore processed increased by 520 tonnes (7.3%) as compared to August 2017 and by 3.5% as compared to July this year. During the month of August, the Veta Dorada plant operated at 86% (80% in 2017) of its nameplate capacity. Processed ore grade increased by 6.9% as compared to July 2018.

As shown in Figure 1, from January to August, overall the trend in gold production shows an increase however month to month variations within the overall trend occur due to a combination of greater volume and lesser grades and recovery rate of ore processed.

Historically, gold production during the 2nd half of the year has been considerably higher than during the first 6-months of the year mainly due to higher volume of ore supplied.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

