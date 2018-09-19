Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.    DNG   CA26779X1015

DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC. (DNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Dynacor Produces 7,079 oz of Gold in August, its Best Monthly Production in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report its August 2018 gold production.

Figure 1
Monthly production at the Veta Dorada plant in 2018


In August, the Corporation produced 7,079 ounces of gold at its Veta Dorada plant (see Figure 1) its highest monthly production so far this year. This represents a significant 11.25% increase as compared to production in July (6,363 oz) and a slight increase as compared to August 2017 (7,042 oz.).  

Total volume of ore processed increased by 520 tonnes (7.3%) as compared to August 2017 and by 3.5% as compared to July this year. During the month of August, the Veta Dorada plant operated at 86% (80% in 2017) of its nameplate capacity. Processed ore grade increased by 6.9% as compared to July 2018.

As shown in Figure 1, from January to August, overall the trend in gold production shows an increase however month to month variations within the overall trend occur due to a combination of greater volume and lesser grades and recovery rate of ore processed.

Historically, gold production during the 2nd half of the year has been considerably higher than during the first 6-months of the year mainly due to higher volume of ore supplied.

Figure 1, Monthly production at the Veta Dorada plant in 2018, is available at 
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e54052f5-5115-4f0c-85b1-cdc11265668d

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

Shares outstanding: 39,715,877

For more information, please contact:  Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Jean MartineauDale Nejmeldeen
President and CEODirector, Investor Relations
#1105, 625 René-Lévesque Blvd.Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
Montreal, Quebec H3B 1R2T: 604.492.0099 | M: 604.562.1348 
T: 514-393-9000 ext. 228E: nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

logo Dynacor.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
04:01pDynacor Produces 7,079 oz of Gold in August, its Best Monthly Production in 2..
GL
09/19DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12Today's Research Reports on Cameco, Ridgestone Mining, Dynacor Gold Mines and..
AC
09/03DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Nominates a vice-president operations
AQ
08/31DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Nominates a Vice-President Operations
AQ
08/30Dynacor Nominates a Vice-President Operations
GL
08/30DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Announces First Quarterly Dividend Payment
AQ
08/27DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Produces 6,363 oz of gold in july 2018
AQ
08/23DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Announces First Quarterly Dividend Payment
AQ
08/23Dynacor Produces 6,363 Oz of Gold in July 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Dynacor Gold Mines - They Did It At Last 
08/21Dynacor Gold Mines declares CAD 0.01 dividend 
08/15Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q2 results 
05/24DYNACOR GOLD MINES : Please, Start Paying Dividends! 
05/16Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q1 results 
Chart DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jean Martineau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Lépine Chairman
Jorge Luis Cárdenas Vice President-Operations
Leonard Teoli Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eddy Canova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.-3.01%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.34%16 343
BARRICK GOLD CORP-25.74%12 081
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-15.51%10 762
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 055
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.48%7 977
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.