Dynacor Gold Mines : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacor (TSX: DNG) (OTC Pink: DNGDF), based in Montreal, Canada, focused on purchasing and processing gold ore, today announced that Jean Martineau, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 11:30 am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

A unique model that proves how to consistently profit in a volatile gold market;

A free of debt company buying back its shares;

A successful cash flow generator working to its 31 st consecutive quarter of profit;

consecutive quarter of profit; A dividend growth company providing income stream to its shareholders.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government licensed ore processing operations.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Dynacor

Dale Nejmeldeen

Director, Shareholder Relations

(604) 492-0099

nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

