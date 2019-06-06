Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynagas LNG Partners LP    DLNG   MHY2188B1083

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

(DLNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DYNAGAS LNG CLASS ACTION: Rosen, A Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - DLNG, DLNG-PA, DLNG-PA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG, DLNG-PA, DLNG-PA) from February 16, 2018 through March 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Dynagas investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Dynagas class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1576.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dynagas entered into new contracts which were not favorable to Dynagas as they provided the Company with lower spot charter rates which significantly reduced revenue than previous contracts with; (2) the distribution rate would not be sustainable in the long term because the fixed revenue from long-term contracts; and (3) as a result, Dynagas' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1576.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

Contact Information:

     Laurence Rosen, Esq.
     Phillip Kim, Esq.
     The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
     275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
     New York, NY  10016
     Tel: (212) 686-1060
     Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
     Fax: (212) 202-3827
     lrosen@rosenlegal.com
     pkim@rosenlegal.com
     cases@rosenlegal.com
     www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynagas-lng-class-action-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-dynagas-lng-partners-lp-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--dlng-dlng-pa--300863662.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
05:31pDYNAGAS LNG CLASS ACTION : Rosen, A Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces Filing of Sec..
PR
06/05Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, ..
GL
06/04DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Secur..
AQ
06/03Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Date For the Release of First Quarter 2019 Res..
GL
06/03ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Complaint Alleges that Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Misled S..
BU
05/29DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/28DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming D..
BU
05/23DYNAGAS DEADLINE REMINDER : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Dynagas LNG Partners LP Inves..
BU
05/22IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05/21The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dy..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About