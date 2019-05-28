Dynagas LNG Partners LP : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July
16, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (“Dynagas” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: DLNG)
investors who purchased securities between February 16, 2018 and
March 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On November 15, 2018, the Company announced that two of its vessels
entered extended charter contracts at lower rates compared with prior
charter contracts.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.07, more than 13%, to
close at $6.69 on November 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on January 25, 2019, the Company announced a 75% cut to its global
distribution “in order to retain more of the cash generated from the
Partnership’s long term contracts to maintain a steady cash balance.”
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.11, more than 27%, to
close at $2.91 on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s new
three year charter agreement with Statoil was not a continuation of its
current contract but a new agreement with reduced revenue; (2) that, as
a result of the reduced revenue, the Company’s distribution was not
sustainable; (3) the Company’s ability to generate cash flow long term
did not support its distribution levels; and (4) as a result, the
Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
