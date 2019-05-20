Log in
Dynagas LNG Partners LP

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

(DLNG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
05/20/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (“Dynagas” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DLNG, DLNG-PA, DLNG-PB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dynagas issued a press release on November 15, 2018, disclosing that two of its vessels would enter extended charter contracts, but that these charters would be at “lower rates compared with the previous charter contracts.” Shares of Dynagas fell 13.7% the next day. Then the Company announced on January 25, 2019, that it would cut its quarterly distribution by 75%. The Company’s stated reason for cutting the distribution was that it was “necessary in order to retain more of the cash generated from the Partnership’s long term contracts to maintain a steady cash balance.” Shares of Dynagas fell by 2.6% on January 28, 2019, on this news.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 127 M
EBIT 2019 59,6 M
Net income 2019 6,91 M
Debt 2019 624 M
Yield 2019 17,9%
P/E ratio 2019 19,19
P/E ratio 2020 6,65
EV / Sales 2019 5,79x
EV / Sales 2020 5,36x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Lauritzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Prokopiou Chairman
Michael Gregos Chief Financial Officer
Levon A. Dedegian Independent Director
Alexios Rodopoulos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP-33.53%114
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.13.55%17 301
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD.15.64%3 166
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-12.82%1 922
GASLOG LTD-7.78%1 224
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.30.94%1 145
