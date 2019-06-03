Log in
Dynagas LNG Partners LP    DLNG

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

(DLNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Complaint Alleges that Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Misled Shareholders

0
06/03/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Dynagas LNG Partners filed a class action complaint against Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 16, 2018 and March 21, 2019. Dynagas is a limited partnership that owns six tanker ships designed for the transportation of liquefied natural gas.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/dynagas-lng-partners-lp/

Dynagas Accused of Misleading Investors Regarding Two Key Long-Term Contracts

According to the complaint, since its 2013 IPO, Dynagas attracted investors by paying a substantial quarterly distribution. Dynagas routinely touted its long-term charter contracts and reminded investors of the predictable nature of revenue. However, starting in early 2018, Dynagas began misleading investors regarding the new distribution rate. In a February 2018 conference call, CEO Tony Lauritzen falsely assured investors that the new distribution rate would be consistent and sustainable for a long time. Contrary to his assurances, Dynagas knew that its steady, predictable cash flow would be reduced in 2018 and for years thereafter. On November 15, 2018, Dynagas disclosed that two of its vessels entered extended charter contracts at “lower rates compared with the previous charter contracts.” On this news, Dynagas's stock fell $1.07, or over 13.7%. Then on January 25, 2019, the magnitude of the fraud was further revealed when Dynagas announced that it would be cutting its quarterly distribution by 75% as it was “necessary in order to retain more of the cash generated from the Partnership’s long term contracts to maintain a steady cash balance.” On this news, Dynagas' stock fell $1.11, or over 27.6%, to close at $2.91 per share on January 26, 2019, and has continued to fall.

Dynagas Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 128 M
EBIT 2019 59,2 M
Net income 2019 6,91 M
Debt 2019 576 M
Yield 2019 27,5%
P/E ratio 2019 13,62
P/E ratio 2020 4,72
EV / Sales 2019 5,14x
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
Capitalization 81,2 M
Chart DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,44 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Lauritzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Prokopiou Chairman
Michael Gregos Chief Financial Officer
Levon A. Dedegian Independent Director
Alexios Rodopoulos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP-52.82%81
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.6.74%16 263
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD.18.94%3 266
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-16.41%1 843
GASLOG LTD-12.52%1 161
AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD10.75%1 085
