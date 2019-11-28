Dynagreen Environmental Protection : SUCCESSFUL BID FOR A NEW PROJECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（Stock Code:1330）

SUCCESSFUL BID FOR A NEW PROJECT

The board of directors of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on 28 November 2019, the Company was confirmed to be the successful bidder for the municipal solid waste-to-energy project in the Integrated Waste-to-Energy Plant in eastern Huludao (the "Huludao Project"). As required by the tender documents, the project will adopt the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and has a concessionary period of 30 years (including a 24-month construction period and a 28-year operation period). The Huludao Project will have a daily municipal solid waste treatment capacity of 1,500 tons. The construction of the project is planned to be carried out in two phases, with the first phase of construction to achieve a daily capacity of 1,000 tons, and the waste treatment fee is RMB62 per ton. The tentative investment amount of the Huludao Project will not exceed RMB630 million.

The Company and the government are still in negotiation of relevant transaction documents. When the relevant transaction documents are signed, the Company will comply with the relevant disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

