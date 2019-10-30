Log in
DYNAGREEN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP CO., LTD.    1330

DYNAGREEN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP

(1330)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dynagreen Environmental Protection : THIRD QUARTER REPORT OF 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 1330

THIRD QUARTER REPORT OF 2019

SUMMARY

The Board of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* hereby announces the third quarter report of 2019 of the Company. The financial data contained in the Report has been prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and is unaudited. This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Report"). The financial data contained in the Report has been prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("PRC GAAP") and is unaudited. This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Report is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version of the Report shall prevail.

- 1 -

  1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
  1. The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of the Quarter Report, guarantee that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this Quarter Report, and are jointly and severally responsible for the liabilities of the Company.
  2. Directors who were not present at the Board meeting

Name of absent Director

Title of absent Director

Reason of absence

Name of proxy

Ou Yuezhou

Independent Director

Business engagements

Fu Jie

Liu Shuguang

Director

Business engagements

Hu Shengyong

  1. Qiao Dewei, an officer of the Company; Hu Shengyong, the Chief Financial Officer; and Zhao Linbin, the Chief Accountant, declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the Quarter Report.
  2. The third Quarter Report of the Company is not audited.
  1. COMPANY PROFILE

2.1 Major accounting data

Unit: RMB

Increase/decrease

As at the

As at the end of last year

for the end of the

reporting period

end of the

After

Before

over the end of

reporting period

adjustment

adjustment

last year

(%)

Total assets

12,789,927,500.61

10,689,006,481.90

10,542,416,667.63

19.65

Net assets attributable to

shareholders of the Company

3,202,753,521.47

2,995,992,909.75

2,852,412,360.00

6.90

From the beginning

From the beginning of

of the year to the

last year to the end of the

end of the

reporting period of the last year

Increase/decrease

reporting period

(January to September)

as compared to

(January to

After

Before

the corresponding

September)

adjustment

adjustment

period of last year

(%)

Net cash flows from

operating activities

-61,150,619.39

-276,904,176.74

-276,904,176.74

N/A

- 2 -

  1. COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)

2.1 Major accounting data (Continued)

Unit: RMB

From the beginning

From the beginning of

of the year to the

last year to the end of the

end of the

reporting period of the last year

Increase/decrease

reporting period

(January to September)

as compared to

(January to

After

Before

the corresponding

September)

adjustment

adjustment

period of last year

(%)

Operating income

1,252,907,399.32

822,747,258.72

779,459,675.19

52.28

Net profit attributable to

323,071,279.48

269,930,690.94

241,215,449.40

19.69

shareholders of the Company

Net profit excluding extraordinary

299,993,815.78

265,685,454.15

236,970,212.61

12.91

gain and loss attributable to the

shareholders of the Company

Weighted average return on

10.36

10.65

9.77

Decreased by

net assets (%)

0.29 percentage

point

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.28

0.25

0.22

12.00

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.28

0.25

0.22

12.00

On 4 November 2018, the Resolution on Change in the Accounting Policy in respect of the Recognition of Tariff Revenue was considered and approved at the third meeting of the third session of the Board of the Company, pursuant to which, the Company's change in the accounting policy for the recognition of tariff revenue from the national renewable energy subsidies was approved and was implemented from 1 January 2019. Details are available on the Announcement on Changes in Accounting Policies of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. disclosed on designated medias, i.e. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily and Securities Times, and the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) as at 15 November 2018. The Company adopted retrospective adjustment method when the changed accounting policy was implemented. The impacts of the change in the accounting policy on the major accounting items of prior years are as follows: revenue for 2017 and prior years increased by RMB57,428,400; net profit for 2017 and prior years increased by RMB50,702,800; shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2017 increased by RMB50,702,800; total assets as at 31 December 2017 increased by RMB54,389,600; revenue for 2018 increased by RMB85,013,700; net profit for 2018 increased by RMB82,493,900; shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2018 increased by RMB143,580,500, total assets as at 31 December 2018 increased by RMB146,589,800.

- 3 -

  1. COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)

2.1 Major accounting data (Continued) Extraordinary gains and losses items and amounts

Applicable Not applicable

Unit: RMB

Item

Gains and losses from disposal of non-current assets

Government grants recognised through profit or loss (excluding those having close relationships with the Company's operation and enjoyed in fixed amount or quantity according to uniform national standard)

Gain from the difference between the cost of investment on the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and the shared fair value of identifiable net assets of the investee

Other non-operating income and expenses besides items above

Other profit or loss items under the definition of extraordinary gains or losses

Effects on non-controlling shareholders (after-tax)

Effects on income tax

Amount from

the beginning

Amount for

of the year to

the end of the

the period

reporting period

(July to

(January to

September)

September) Description

-18,590.97

-45,748.81

441,309.32 22,741,981.70

545,075.45

-39,905.93 384,808.73

-35,305.80-70,368.48

-98,790.96-478,284.89

Total

248,715.66

23,077,463.70

- 4 -

  1. COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)

2.2 Table of total number of shareholders, and shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten holders of tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the reporting period

Unit: share

Total number of shareholders (Person)

50,671

Shareholding of the top ten shareholders

Number of

Number of shares

shares held as

Name of shareholder

at the end of

held subject to

Pledged or frozen

Nature of

(full name)

the period

Percentage

selling restrictions

Status

Number

shareholder

(%)

BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS

501,189,618

43.1614

501,189,618

Nil

State-owned

MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

legal person

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

379,475,000

32.6796

0

Unknown

Overseas legal

person

ANHUI JIANGHUAI GROWTH

31,593,372

3.2822

0

Nil

Domestic non-

INVESTMENT FUND CENTRE

state-owned

(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)

legal person

BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS

24,859,792

2.1409

0

Nil

Overseas legal

MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG)

person

COMPANY LIMITED

20,000,000

1.7224

0

Pledged

20,000,000

Domestic non-

ZHONGSHANG LONGRUN

HUANKE INVESTMENT

state-owned

CO., LTD.

legal person

BEIJING HUITAI HENGRUI

19,280,207

1.6604

0

Nil

Domestic non-

INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

state-owned

legal person

GONGQINGCHENG JINGXIU

13,311,078

1.1463

0

Nil

Domestic non-

INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP

state-owned

(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)

legal person

SHANGHAI ZHONGHUI JINJIU

12,240,624

1.0541

0

Nil

Domestic non-

INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

state-owned

- POLY LONGMA HONGLI

legal person

EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND

(TIANJIN) LIMITED

PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED

PARTNERSHIP)

1,539,400

0.1326

0

Nil

other

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED - GF,

CSI,ENVIRONMENTAL

PROTECTION INDUSTRY,

TRADING OPEN INDEX,

SECURITIES INVESTMENT

FUND

Huang Jiawei

1,000,000

0.0861

0

Nil

Domestic natural

person

- 5 -

  1. COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)

2.2 Table of total number of shareholders, and shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten holders of tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the reporting period (Continued)

Unit: share

Top ten holders of shares not subject to selling restrictions

Number of

tradable shares

not subject

to selling

Class and number of shares

Name of shareholder

restrictions held

Class

Number

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

379,475,000

Overseas listed

379,475,000

foreign shares

ANHUI JIANGHUAI GROWTH

31,593,372

RMB ordinary shares

31,593,372

INVESTMENT FUND CENTRE

(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)

24,859,792

Overseas listed

24,859,792

BEIJING STATE-OWNED

ASSETS MANAGEMENT

foreign shares

(HONG KONG) COMPANY

LIMITED

20,000,000

RMB ordinary shares

20,000,000

ZHONGSHANG LONGRUN

HUANKE INVESTMENT

CO., LTD.

BEIJING HUITAI HENGRUI

19,280,207

RMB ordinary shares

19,280,207

INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

13,311,078

RMB ordinary shares

13,311,078

GONGQINGCHENG JINGXIU

INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP

(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)

12,240,624

RMB ordinary shares

12,240,624

SHANGHAI ZHONGHUI JINJIU

INVESTMENT CO., LTD. -

POLY LONGMA HONGLI

EQUITY INVESTMENT

FUND (TIANJIN) LIMITED

PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED

PARTNERSHIP)

1,539,400

RMB ordinary shares

1,539,400

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -

GF, CSI,ENVIRONMENTAL

PROTECTION INDUSTRY,

TRADING OPEN INDEX,

SECURITIES INVESTMENT

FUND

Huang Jiawei

1,000,000

RMB ordinary shares

1,000,000

Huang Chun

730,600

RMB ordinary shares

730,600

Particulars of related-party

Beijing State-owned Assets Management (Hong Kong)

relationship or concert party

Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing

arrangement among the

State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.

shareholders above

- 6 -

  1. COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)

2.3 Table of total number of holders of preferred shares, and shareholdings of the top ten holders of preferred shares and the top ten holders of preferred shares not subject to selling restrictions as at the end of the reporting period

Applicable Not applicable

III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

3.1 Material changes in major accounting statement items and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof

Applicable Not applicable

Unit: RMB

Ending balance/

Opening balance/

Amount for the

Name of item

Amount for the

corresponding

current period

period last year

Change Reasons

Accounts receivable

386,270,891.94

231,720,897.81

66.70% The addition of operating

projects such as Miyun,

Jiamusi, Shantou, Zhangqiu

and Bobai during the period

Contract assets

333,505,416.04

155,318,993.04

114.72% The addition of operating

projects such as Miyun,

Jiamusi, Shantou, Zhangqiu

and Bobai during the period,

and some projects under

operation which have not been

included in the directory of

national renewable energy

subsidies, and the increase in

the accumulated electricity

tariff balance of receivables

from national renewable

energy subsidies

Intangible assets

5,744,853,492.61

4,411,246,358.86

30.23% The increase in construction

expenditure for the projects

under construction, such as

Hong'an, Yichun, Huizhou

Phase II and Haining

Expansion

- 7 -

III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (CONTINUED)

3.1 Material changes in major accounting statement items and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof (Continued)

Unit: RMB

Ending balance/

Opening balance/

Amount for the

Name of item

Amount for the

corresponding

current period

period last year

Change Reasons

Short-term loans

2,122,085,132.12

854,000,000.00

148.49% Payment of acquisition not under

common control, payment of

the principle of the project

company, the increase in

investment expenditure for

projects under construction

and supplement liquidity, and

the increase in borrowings

Operating income

1,252,907,399.32

822,747,258.72

52.28% The addition of operating

projects such as Tongzhou,

Ninghe Biomass, Miyun,

Zhangqiu, Shantou, Bobai,

Guangyuan and Jiamusi for the

period

Operating cost

574,778,582.53

321,541,336.26

78.76% The addition of operating

projects such as Tongzhou,

Ninghe Biomass, Miyun,

Zhangqiu, Shantou, Bobai,

Guangyuan and Jiamusi for the

period, as well as the increase

in straw treatment capacity

and unit procurement price

of the Ninghe Straw Project,

resulting in the increase in

procurement cost of straws

Financial expenses

239,044,546.44

153,944,620.49

55.28% Mainly due to the increase in

borrowings

- 8 -

III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (CONTINUED)

  1. Analysis of the developments of significant events and their impacts and solutions
    • Applicable Not applicable
  3. Undertakings that have not been fulfilled during the reporting period
    • Applicable Not applicable
  5. Warning and explanation on the reasons for the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period last year
    • Applicable Not applicable

Company Name

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Legal Representative

Zhi Jun

Date

30 October 2019

- 9 -

IV. APPENDIX

4.1 Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December

Item

30 September 2019

2018 (Restated)

Current assets:

Cash at bank and on hand

531,595,047.47

710,736,003.72

Bills receivable

3,723,900.00

16,329,816.00

Accounts receivable

386,270,891.94

231,720,897.81

Prepayments

16,981,659.93

35,883,159.32

Other receivables

32,901,682.99

67,278,534.97

Including: Interest receivable

63,972.93

Dividends receivable

Inventories

26,985,234.72

20,094,393.80

Contract assets

333,505,416.04

155,318,993.04

Non-current assets due within one year

80,073,580.22

71,704,170.76

Other current assets

127,112,084.59

136,983,506.10

Total current assets

1,539,149,497.90

1,446,049,475.52

- 10 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December

Item

30 September 2019

2018 (Restated)

Non-current assets:

Long-term receivables

4,314,159,869.33

3,836,000,876.02

Long-term equity investments

69,045,229.07

31,222,775.27

Fixed assets

49,635,106.48

49,538,030.79

Right-of-use assets

2,406,585.11

Intangible assets

5,744,853,492.61

4,411,246,358.86

Goodwill

43,910,821.67

43,910,821.67

Long-term deferred expenses

664,328.22

1,300,011.71

Deferred tax assets

198,526,050.86

180,996,600.65

Other non-current assets

827,576,519.36

688,741,531.41

Total non-current assets

11,250,778,002.71

9,242,957,006.38

Total assets

12,789,927,500.61

10,689,006,481.90

- 11 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December

Item

30 September 2019

2018 (Restated)

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans

2,122,085,132.12

854,000,000.00

Accounts payable

1,021,567,653.17

900,854,708.97

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

6,459,092.64

6,145,947.92

Employee benefits payable

37,815,132.10

76,002,585.39

Taxes payable

53,826,146.26

43,246,575.79

Other payables

211,405,486.48

369,910,815.21

Including: Interest payable

28,206,251.60

14,141,187.13

Dividends payable

Non-current liabilities due within one year

691,910,887.13

539,592,998.16

Total current liabilities

4,145,069,529.90

2,789,753,631.44

Non-current liabilities:

Insurance contract liabilities

Long-term loans

4,827,006,469.76

4,390,551,321.62

Lease liabilities

611,399.40

Long-term payables

299,260,436.04

305,098,322.59

Deferred income

46,268,789.86

21,297,023.96

Deferred tax liabilities

123,492,532.83

109,709,057.59

Total non-current liabilities

5,296,639,627.89

4,826,655,725.76

Total liabilities

9,441,709,157.79

7,616,409,357.20

- 12 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December

Item

30 September 2019

2018 (Restated)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,161,200,000.00

1,161,200,000.00

Capital reserve

858,785,738.66

858,803,441.83

Less: Treasury shares

Other comprehensive income

-8,291,124.04

-8,118,159.45

Surplus reserve

71,532,851.40

71,532,851.40

Retained earnings

1,119,526,055.45

912,574,775.97

Total equity attributable to shareholders of

the company

3,202,753,521.47

2,995,992,909.75

Non-controlling interests

145,464,821.35

76,604,214.95

Total shareholders' equity

3,348,218,342.82

3,072,597,124.70

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,789,927,500.61

10,689,006,481.90

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhi Jun

Hu Shengyong

Zhao Linbin

- 13 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Balance Sheet

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December 2018

Item

30 September 2019

(Restated)

Current assets:

Cash at bank and on hand

84,768,654.45

280,410,049.42

Accounts receivable

57,376,567.13

20,487,404.22

Prepayments

71,288.95

824,071.91

Other receivables

1,103,323,164.55

476,680,139.04

Including: Interest receivable

28,281,645.78

18,816,987.12

Dividends receivable

80,780,000.00

Non-current assets due within one year

18,500,000.00

25,744,348.18

Other current assets

32,728.22

3,500,000.00

Total current assets

1,264,072,403.30

807,646,012.77

Non-current assets:

Long-term receivables

425,320,000.00

338,175,651.82

Long-term equity investments

4,494,111,980.10

3,811,481,435.51

Fixed assets

2,222,449.03

1,173,504.80

Right-of-use assets

1,235,927.18

Intangible assets

1,153,237.85

538,087.51

Deferred tax assets

830,929.12

948,156.39

Total non-current assets

4,924,874,523.28

4,152,316,836.03

Total assets

6,188,946,926.58

4,959,962,848.80

- 14 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December 2018

Item

30 September 2019

(Restated)

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans

2,195,550,000.00

860,000,000.00

accounts payable

172,721.24

2,451,600.02

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

10,000,000.00

10,000,000.00

Employee benefits payables

1,349,780.09

18,466,649.40

Taxes payable

642,474.25

1,945,247.00

Other payables

141,199,517.84

271,886,881.28

Including: Interest payable

20,041,166.32

7,945,881.30

Dividends payable

Non-current liabilities due within one year

238,991,878.23

155,354,661.34

Total current liabilities

2,587,906,371.65

1,320,105,039.04

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term loans

945,169,118.32

1,044,603,224.39

Total non-current liabilities

945,169,118.32

1,044,603,224.39

Total liabilities

3,533,075,489.97

2,364,708,263.43

- 15 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

31 December 2018

Item

30 September 2019

(Restated)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,161,200,000.00

1,161,200,000.00

Capital reserve

906,165,435.50

906,165,435.50

Surplus reserve

71,532,851.40

71,532,851.40

Retained earnings

516,973,149.71

456,356,298.47

Total shareholders' equity

2,655,871,436.61

2,595,254,585.37

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,188,946,926.58

4,959,962,848.80

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhi Jun

Hu Shengyong

Zhao Linbin

- 16 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Income Statement

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB

Unaudited

Third

First

First

Third

Three

Quarter

Three

Quarters

Quarter

of 2018

Quarters

of 2018

of 2019

(July to

of 2019

(January to

Item

(July to

September)

(January to

September)

September)

(Restated)

September)

(Restated)

I.

Total operating income

457,636,467.13

306,523,806.94

1,252,907,399.32

822,747,258.72

Including: Operating income

457,636,467.13

306,523,806.94

1,252,907,399.32

822,747,258.72

II.

Total operating cost

334,257,078.18

211,565,623.64

931,902,580.02

569,725,148.17

Including: Operating cost

205,396,880.65

125,570,904.90

574,778,582.53

321,541,336.26

Taxes and surcharges

9,498,197.02

5,815,517.50

26,186,356.70

18,654,621.61

General and administrative expenses

30,290,282.03

28,090,842.90

85,478,748.29

69,823,374.48

Research and development expenses

1,823,344.30

1,538,864.61

6,414,346.06

5,761,195.33

Financial expenses

87,248,374.18

50,549,493.73

239,044,546.44

153,944,620.49

Including: Interest expenses

87,567,062.79

51,168,976.20

240,606,143.82

153,810,278.70

Interest income

759,539.96

1,479,878.05

3,151,165.87

2,942,923.83

Add: Other income

6,925,788.45

21,865,302.55

72,279,423.77

69,212,998.46

Investment income ("-" indicating loss)

74,240.32

-742.00

859,736.38

-742.00

Including: Income from investment in

associates and joint ventures

-995.53

-742.00

5,943.60

-742.00

Impairment loss of credit

("-" indicating loss)

-7,289,865.02

-1,820,020.74

-25,487,503.53

-8,447,336.17

Impairment loss of assets

("-" indicating loss)

Gains on disposal of assets

("-" indicating loss)

-17,706.48

-4,779.13

-43,131.06

13,655.08

III.

Operating profit ("-" indicating loss)

123,071,846.22

114,997,943.98

368,613,344.86

313,800,685.92

Add: Non-operating income

518,987.82

545,140.57

1,790,919.27

663,446.04

Less: Non-operating expenses

559,778.25

5,591.91

863,652.84

1,109,060.07

- 17 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB

Unaudited

Third

First

First

Third

Three

Quarter

Three

Quarters

Quarter

of 2018

Quarters

of 2018

of 2019

(July to

of 2019

(January to

Item

(July to

September)

(January to

September)

September)

(Restated)

September)

(Restated)

IV.

Total profit ("-" indicating total loss)

123,031,055.79

115,537,492.64

369,540,611.29

313,355,071.89

Less: Income tax expenses

16,804,453.48

26,030,969.56

45,026,428.58

43,389,487.29

V.

Net profit ("-" indicating net loss)

106,226,602.31

89,506,523.08

324,514,182.71

269,965,584.60

(1)

By business continuity

106,226,602.31

89,506,523.08

324,514,182.71

269,965,584.60

1. Net profit from continued operations

("-" indicating net loss)

106,226,602.31

89,506,523.08

324,514,182.71

269,965,584.60

2. Net profit from discontinued operations

("-" indicating net loss)

(2)

By ownership

106,226,602.31

89,506,523.08

324,514,182.71

269,965,584.60

1. Net profit attributable to

shareholders of the company

("-" indicating net loss)

105,907,996.39

89,490,114.76

323,071,279.48

269,930,690.94

2. Non-controlling interests

("-" indicating net loss)

318,605.92

16,408.32

1,442,903.23

34,893.66

VI.

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-148,886.38

1,314,630.38

-172,964.59

1,856,954.66

Other comprehensive income attributable to

shareholders of the company, net of tax

-148,886.38

1,314,630.38

-172,964.59

1,856,954.66

  1. Other comprehensive income that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss
  2. Other comprehensive income to be

reclassified to profit or loss

-148,886.38

1,314,630.38

-172,964.59

1,856,954.66

1. Conversion differences arising from the conversion of foreign currency

financial statements

-148,886.38

1,314,630.38

-172,964.59

1,856,954.66

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax

- 18 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB

Unaudited

Third

First

First

Third

Three

Quarter

Three

Quarters

Quarter

of 2018

Quarters

of 2018

of 2019

(July to

of 2019

(January to

Item

(July to

September)

(January to

September)

September)

(Restated)

September)

(Restated)

VII.

Total comprehensive income

106,077,715.93

90,821,153.47

324,341,218.12

271,822,539.26

Total comprehensive income attributable to

shareholders of the company

105,759,110.01

90,804,745.15

322,898,314.89

271,787,645.60

Total comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests

318,605.92

16,408.32

1,442,903.23

34,893.66

VIII.

Earnings per share:

(1)

Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share)

0.09

0.08

0.28

0.25

(2)

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)

0.09

0.08

0.28

0.25

For the Business merger involving entities under common control during the current period, the net profit recorded by the merged party before the merger was RMB0.00, and the net profit recorded by the merged party in the prior period was RMB0.00.

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhi Jun

Hu Shengyong

Zhao Linbin

- 19 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Income Statement

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB

Unaudited

Third

Third

First

First

Three

Three

Quarter

Quarter

Quarters

Quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

Item

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

September)

September)

September)

September)

I.

Operating income

17,618,459.56

17,725,728.69

75,110,983.47

67,725,361.39

Less: Operating costs

1,825,761.10

1,437,080.99

4,160,553.49

6,007,662.48

Taxes and surcharges

14,274.00

39,767.18

234,033.04

302,104.90

General and administrative expenses

8,305,357.96

8,761,119.64

23,701,542.67

20,115,815.72

Research and development expenses

1,309,112.80

1,538,864.61

4,720,571.75

5,761,195.33

Financial expenses

38,729,051.31

15,208,268.58

98,050,482.10

50,824,998.20

Including: Interest expenses

38,119,968.44

15,805,384.31

97,268,423.43

50,848,009.36

Interest income

361,059.52

1,044,692.49

1,326,413.00

1,961,941.38

Add: Other income

72,623.85

100,000.00

339,356.87

469,622.64

Investment income ("-" indicating loss)

67,401,498.76

33,062,710.56

231,412,562.48

132,176,711.21

Including: Income from investment in

associates and joint ventures

-995.53

-742.00

5,943.60

-742.00

Impairment loss of credit

("-" indicating loss)

86,131.61

39,064.75

781,515.12

-533,774.78

Impairment loss of assets

("-" indicating loss)

Gains on disposal of assets

("-" indicating loss)

-9,410.27

10,145.67

-9,410.27

II.

Operating profit ("-" indicating loss)

34,995,156.61

23,932,992.73

176,787,380.56

116,816,733.56

Add: Non-operating income

3,413.79

3,413.79

Less: Non-operating expenses

III.

Total profit ("-" indicating total loss)

34,995,156.61

23,936,406.52

176,787,380.56

116,820,147.35

Less: Income tax expenses

12,919.74

-608,457.82

50,529.32

-296,292.98

- 20 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Income Statement (Continued)

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB

Unaudited

Third

Third

First

First

Three

Three

Quarter

Quarter

Quarters

Quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

Item

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

September)

September)

September)

September)

IV.

Net profit ("-" indicating net loss)

34,982,236.87

24,544,864.34

176,736,851.24

117,116,440.33

1. Net profit from continuing operations

("-" indicating net loss)

34,982,236.87

24,544,864.34

176,736,851.24

117,116,440.33

  1. 2. Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" indicating net loss)

  2. Other net comprehensive income, net of tax

VI.

Other comprehensive income

34,982,236.87

24,544,864.34

176,736,851.24

117,116,440.33

VII. Earnings per share:

  1. Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
  2. Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhi Jun

Hu Shengyong

Zhao Linbin

- 21 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

First Three

First Three

Quarters of 2019

Quarters of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

I. Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sale of goods and

rendering of services

1,113,954,662.50

658,294,791.75

Refunds of taxes

49,687,768.85

66,962,979.95

Cash received from other operating activities

82,814,121.19

41,833,419.49

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

1,246,456,552.54

767,091,191.19

Cash paid for goods and services

384,935,479.81

193,682,144.91

Increase of principal of BOT and BT long-term

receivables

525,260,621.03

505,979,843.40

Cash paid to and for employees

225,267,462.96

181,256,314.73

Payments of various taxes

124,431,142.14

125,200,679.27

Cash paid for other operating activities

47,712,465.99

37,876,385.62

Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities

1,307,607,171.93

1,043,995,367.93

Net cash generated from operating activities

-61,150,619.39

-276,904,176.74

II. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from investments

3,500,000.00

Cash received from investment income

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

134,418.88

430,459.30

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and

other companies

Cash received from other investing activities

58,734,275.91

2,873,950.31

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

62,368,694.79

3,304,409.61

Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

1,429,920,192.42

473,102,714.02

Cash paid for investments

37,816,510.20

62,224,489.80

Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other

companies

208,763,030.05

81,999,991.94

Cash paid for other investing activities

30,000,000.00

10,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities

1,706,499,732.67

627,327,195.76

Net cash generated from investing activities

-1,644,131,037.88

-624,022,786.15

- 22 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

First Three

First Three

Quarters of 2019

Quarters of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

III.Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from investments

67,400,000.00

57,512,940.95

Including: Cash received from non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

67,400,000.00

57,512,940.95

Cash received from IPO

382,298,000.00

Cash received from loans

2,480,989,134.90

1,320,157,751.11

Cash received from other financing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

2,548,389,134.90

1,759,968,692.06

Cash paid for repayment of loans

672,738,573.32

714,235,321.51

Cash paid for distribution of dividends and

profit or payment of interests

349,687,178.53

127,221,305.79

Including: Dividends and profits paid for

non-controlling shareholders

of subsidiaries

Cash paid for other financing activities

2,759,219.69

31,194,642.56

Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities

1,025,184,971.54

872,651,269.86

Net cash generated from financing activities

1,523,204,163.36

887,317,422.20

IV. Effect of foreign exchanges rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents

536,537.66

4,722,102.22

V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

-181,540,956.25

-8,887,438.47

Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period

633,978,483.72

665,292,369.22

VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period

452,437,527.47

656,404,930.75

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhi Jun

Hu Shengyong

Zhao Linbin

- 23 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Cash Flow Statement

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

First Three

First Three

Quarters of 2019

Quarters of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

I. Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of

services

40,695,705.09

100,278,173.36

Refunds of taxes

1,646,585.06

Cash received from other operating activities

41,874,863.34

116,561,737.43

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

82,570,568.43

218,486,495.85

Cash paid for goods and services

3,423,814.38

9,363,152.13

Cash paid to and for employees

38,204,232.78

26,406,507.33

Payments of various taxes

3,537,054.08

3,943,007.28

Cash paid for other operating activities

67,023,454.22

125,154,427.77

Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities

112,188,555.46

164,867,094.51

Net cash generated from operating activities

-29,617,987.03

53,619,401.34

II. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from investments

18,500,000.00

Cash received from investment income

122,175,738.10

73,500,000.00

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

26,097.22

340,378.52

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and

other companies

Cash received from other investing activities

439,602,732.30

694,097,525.39

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

580,304,567.62

767,937,903.91

Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

1,416,255.52

662,634.53

Cash paid for investments

629,509,200.89

470,424,489.79

Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other

companies

209,263,280.00

82,000,000.00

Cash paid for other investing activities

1,023,500,000.00

647,290,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities

1,863,688,736.41

1,200,377,124.32

Net cash generated from investing activities

-1,283,384,168.79

-432,439,220.41

- 24 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)

Company Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Unit: RMB Unaudited

First Three

First Three

Quarters of 2019

Quarters of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

III. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from investments

382,298,000.00

Cash received from borrowings

1,621,000,000.00

542,990,000.00

Cash received from other financing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

1,621,000,000.00

925,288,000.00

Cash paid for repayment of loans

304,025,079.34

385,075,079.34

Cash paid for distribution of dividends and profit or

payment of interests

199,703,393.27

40,500,832.12

Cash paid for other financing activities

2,222,847.62

29,945,480.77

Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities

505,951,320.23

455,521,392.23

Net cash flows generated from financing activities

1,115,048,679.77

469,766,607.77

IV. Effect of foreign exchanges rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents

-87,918.92

40,957.76

V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

-198,041,394.97

90,987,746.46

Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period

271,810,049.42

112,681,313.36

VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period

73,768,654.45

203,669,059.82

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhi Jun

Hu Shengyong

Zhao Linbin

- 25 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard

Applicable Not applicable

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unit: RMB

31 December 2018

Item

(Restated)

Current assets:

Cash at bank and on hand

710,736,003.72

Bills receivable

16,329,816.00

Accounts receivable

231,720,897.81

Prepayments

35,883,159.32

Other receivables

67,278,534.97

Including: Interest receivable

63,972.93

Dividends receivable

Inventories

20,094,393.80

Contract assets

155,318,993.04

Non-current assets due within

one year

71,704,170.76

Other current assets

136,983,506.10

Total current assets

1,446,049,475.52

Non-current assets:

Long-term receivables

3,836,000,876.02

Long-term equity investments

31,222,775.27

Fixed assets

49,538,030.79

Right-of-use assets

Intangible assets

4,411,246,358.86

Goodwill

43,910,821.67

Long-term deferred expenses

1,300,011.71

Deferred income tax assets

180,996,600.65

Other non-current assets

688,741,531.41

Total non-current assets

9,242,957,006.38

1 January 2019

710,736,003.72

16,329,816.00

231,720,897.81

35,723,584.32

67,278,534.97

63,972.93

20,094,393.80

155,318,993.04

71,704,170.76

136,983,506.10

1,445,889,900.52

3,836,000,876.02

31,222,775.27

49,538,030.79

13,202,105.03

4,411,246,358.86

43,910,821.67

1,300,011.71

180,996,600.65

688,741,531.41

9,256,159,111.41

Adjustment

-159,575.00

-159,575.00

13,202,105.03

13,202,105.03

Total assets

10,689,006,481.90 10,702,049,011.93

13,042,530.03

- 26 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

Unit: RMB

31 December 2018

Item

(Restated)

1 January 2019

Adjustment

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans

854,000,000.00

854,000,000.00

Accounts payable

900,854,708.97

900,854,708.97

Employee benefits payable

76,002,585.39

76,002,585.39

Taxes payable

43,246,575.79

43,246,575.79

Other payables

369,910,815.21

369,910,815.21

Including: Interest payable

14,141,187.13

14,141,187.13

Dividends payable

Contract liabilities

6,145,947.92

6,145,947.92

Non-current liabilities due

within one year

539,592,998.16

543,048,894.74

3,455,896.58

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

2,789,753,631.44

2,793,209,528.02

3,455,896.58

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term loans

4,390,551,321.62

4,390,551,321.62

Lease liabilities

9,586,633.45

9,586,633.45

Long-term payables

305,098,322.59

305,098,322.59

Deferred income

21,297,023.96

21,297,023.96

Deferred income tax liabilities

109,709,057.59

109,709,057.59

Total non-current liabilities

4,826,655,725.76

4,836,242,359.21

9,586,633.45

Total liabilities

7,616,409,357.20

7,629,451,887.23

13,042,530.03

- 27 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

Unit: RMB

31 December 2018

Item

(Restated)

1 January 2019

Adjustment

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

1,161,200,000.00

1,161,200,000.00

Capital reserve

858,803,441.83

858,803,441.83

Less: Treasury stock

Other comprehensive income

-8,118,159.45

-8,118,159.45

Surplus reserve

71,532,851.40

71,532,851.40

Retained earnings

912,574,775.97

912,574,775.97

Total equity attributable to

shareholders of the company

2,995,992,909.75

2,995,992,909.75

Non-controlling interests

76,604,214.95

76,604,214.95

Total shareholders' equity

3,072,597,124.70

3,072,597,124.70

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

10,689,006,481.90

10,702,049,011.93

13,042,530.03

Explanation of adjustments of each item:

  • Applicable Not applicable

According to new leases standard, right-of-use asset and lease liability were recognized, and lease liability due within one year was reclassified into non-current liabilities due within one year.

- 28 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)

Company Balance Sheet

Unit: RMB

31 December 2018

Item

(Restated)

1 January 2019

Adjustment

Current assets:

Cash at bank and on hand

280,410,049.42

280,410,049.42

Accounts receivable

20,487,404.22

20,487,404.22

Prepayments

824,071.91

824,071.91

Other receivables

476,680,139.04

476,680,139.04

Including: Interest receivable

18,816,987.12

18,816,987.12

Dividends receivable

Non-current assets due within

one year

25,744,348.18

25,744,348.18

Other current assets

3,500,000.00

3,500,000.00

Total current assets

807,646,012.77

807,646,012.77

Non-current assets:

Long-term receivables

338,175,651.82

338,175,651.82

Long-term equity investments

3,811,481,435.51

3,811,481,435.51

Fixed assets

1,173,504.80

1,173,504.80

Right-of-use assets

12,062,532.38

12,062,532.38

Intangible assets

538,087.51

538,087.51

Deferred income tax assets

948,156.39

948,156.39

Total non-current assets

4,152,316,836.03

4,164,379,368.41

12,062,532.38

Total assets

4,959,962,848.80

4,972,025,381.18

12,062,532.38

- 29 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)

Company Balance Sheet (Continued)

Unit: RMB

31 December 2018

Item

(Restated)

1 January 2019

Adjustment

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans

860,000,000.00

860,000,000.00

Accounts payable

2,451,600.02

2,451,600.02

Contract liabilities

10,000,000.00

10,000,000.00

Employee benefits payable

18,466,649.40

18,466,649.40

Taxes payable

1,945,247.00

1,945,247.00

Other payables

271,886,881.28

271,886,881.28

Including: Interest payable

7,945,881.30

7,945,881.30

Dividends payable

Non-current liabilities due

within one year

155,354,661.34

158,060,161.11

2,705,499.77

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

1,320,105,039.04

1,322,810,538.81

2,705,499.77

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term loans

1,044,603,224.39

1,044,603,224.39

Lease liabilities

9,357,032.61

9,357,032.61

Total non-current liabilities

1,044,603,224.39

1,053,960,257.00

9,357,032.61

Total liabilities

2,364,708,263.43

2,376,770,795.81

12,062,532.38

- 30 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)

Company Balance Sheet (Continued)

Unit: RMB

31 December 2018

Item

(Restated)

1 January 2019

Adjustment

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

1,161,200,000.00

1,161,200,000.00

Capital reserve

906,165,435.50

906,165,435.50

Surplus reserve

71,532,851.40

71,532,851.40

Retained earnings

456,356,298.47

456,356,298.47

Total shareholders' equity

2,595,254,585.37

2,595,254,585.37

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

4,959,962,848.80

4,972,025,381.18

12,062,532.38

Explanation of adjustments of each item:

  • Applicable Not applicable

According to new leases standard, right-of-use asset and lease liability were recognized, and lease liability due within one year was reclassified into non-current liabilities due within one year.

4.3 The explanation of previous comparison data on retrospective adjustment for the first adoption of new financial instruments standards and new lease standard.

Applicable Not applicable

- 31 -

IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)

4.4 Audit report

Applicable Not applicable

By Order of the Board

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

Zhi Jun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Jun, Mr. Liu Shuguang, Mr. Cheng Suning and Mr. Cao Jinjun, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Dewei and Mr. Hu Shengyong and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ou Yuezhou, Ms. Fu Jie and Mr. Xie Lanjun.

  • For identification purposes only

- 32 -

Disclaimer

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 14:46:03 UTC
