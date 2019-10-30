Dynagreen Environmental Protection : THIRD QUARTER REPORT OF 2019 0 10/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) （Stock Code: 1330） THIRD QUARTER REPORT OF 2019 SUMMARY The Board of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* hereby announces the third quarter report of 2019 of the Company. The financial data contained in the Report has been prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and is unaudited. This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The board of directors (the "Board") of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Report"). The financial data contained in the Report has been prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("PRC GAAP") and is unaudited. This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Report is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version of the Report shall prevail. - 1 - IMPORTANT NOTICE The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of the Quarter Report, guarantee that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this Quarter Report, and are jointly and severally responsible for the liabilities of the Company. Directors who were not present at the Board meeting Name of absent Director Title of absent Director Reason of absence Name of proxy Ou Yuezhou Independent Director Business engagements Fu Jie Liu Shuguang Director Business engagements Hu Shengyong Qiao Dewei, an officer of the Company; Hu Shengyong, the Chief Financial Officer; and Zhao Linbin, the Chief Accountant, declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the Quarter Report. The third Quarter Report of the Company is not audited. COMPANY PROFILE 2.1 Major accounting data Unit: RMB Increase/decrease As at the As at the end of last year for the end of the reporting period end of the After Before over the end of reporting period adjustment adjustment last year (%) Total assets 12,789,927,500.61 10,689,006,481.90 10,542,416,667.63 19.65 Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,202,753,521.47 2,995,992,909.75 2,852,412,360.00 6.90 From the beginning From the beginning of of the year to the last year to the end of the end of the reporting period of the last year Increase/decrease reporting period (January to September) as compared to (January to After Before the corresponding September) adjustment adjustment period of last year (%) Net cash flows from operating activities -61,150,619.39 -276,904,176.74 -276,904,176.74 N/A - 2 - COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED) 2.1 Major accounting data (Continued) Unit: RMB From the beginning From the beginning of of the year to the last year to the end of the end of the reporting period of the last year Increase/decrease reporting period (January to September) as compared to (January to After Before the corresponding September) adjustment adjustment period of last year (%) Operating income 1,252,907,399.32 822,747,258.72 779,459,675.19 52.28 Net profit attributable to 323,071,279.48 269,930,690.94 241,215,449.40 19.69 shareholders of the Company Net profit excluding extraordinary 299,993,815.78 265,685,454.15 236,970,212.61 12.91 gain and loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company Weighted average return on 10.36 10.65 9.77 Decreased by net assets (%) 0.29 percentage point Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.28 0.25 0.22 12.00 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.28 0.25 0.22 12.00 On 4 November 2018, the Resolution on Change in the Accounting Policy in respect of the Recognition of Tariff Revenue was considered and approved at the third meeting of the third session of the Board of the Company, pursuant to which, the Company's change in the accounting policy for the recognition of tariff revenue from the national renewable energy subsidies was approved and was implemented from 1 January 2019. Details are available on the Announcement on Changes in Accounting Policies of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. disclosed on designated medias, i.e. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily and Securities Times, and the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) as at 15 November 2018. The Company adopted retrospective adjustment method when the changed accounting policy was implemented. The impacts of the change in the accounting policy on the major accounting items of prior years are as follows: revenue for 2017 and prior years increased by RMB57,428,400; net profit for 2017 and prior years increased by RMB50,702,800; shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2017 increased by RMB50,702,800; total assets as at 31 December 2017 increased by RMB54,389,600; revenue for 2018 increased by RMB85,013,700; net profit for 2018 increased by RMB82,493,900; shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2018 increased by RMB143,580,500, total assets as at 31 December 2018 increased by RMB146,589,800. - 3 - COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED) 2.1 Major accounting data (Continued) Extraordinary gains and losses items and amounts ✓ Applicable □ Not applicable Unit: RMB Item Gains and losses from disposal of non-current assets Government grants recognised through profit or loss (excluding those having close relationships with the Company's operation and enjoyed in fixed amount or quantity according to uniform national standard) Gain from the difference between the cost of investment on the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and the shared fair value of identifiable net assets of the investee Other non-operating income and expenses besides items above Other profit or loss items under the definition of extraordinary gains or losses Effects on non-controlling shareholders (after-tax) Effects on income tax Amount from the beginning Amount for of the year to the end of the the period reporting period (July to (January to September) September) Description -18,590.97 -45,748.81 441,309.32 22,741,981.70 545,075.45 -39,905.93 384,808.73 -35,305.80-70,368.48 -98,790.96-478,284.89 Total 248,715.66 23,077,463.70 - 4 - COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED) 2.2 Table of total number of shareholders, and shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten holders of tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the reporting period Unit: share Total number of shareholders (Person) 50,671 Shareholding of the top ten shareholders Number of Number of shares shares held as Name of shareholder at the end of held subject to Pledged or frozen Nature of (full name) the period Percentage selling restrictions Status Number shareholder (%) BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS 501,189,618 43.1614 501,189,618 Nil State-owned MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. legal person HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED 379,475,000 32.6796 0 Unknown Overseas legal person ANHUI JIANGHUAI GROWTH 31,593,372 3.2822 0 Nil Domestic non- INVESTMENT FUND CENTRE state-owned (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) legal person BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS 24,859,792 2.1409 0 Nil Overseas legal MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) person COMPANY LIMITED 20,000,000 1.7224 0 Pledged 20,000,000 Domestic non- ZHONGSHANG LONGRUN HUANKE INVESTMENT state-owned CO., LTD. legal person BEIJING HUITAI HENGRUI 19,280,207 1.6604 0 Nil Domestic non- INVESTMENT CO., LTD. state-owned legal person GONGQINGCHENG JINGXIU 13,311,078 1.1463 0 Nil Domestic non- INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP state-owned (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) legal person SHANGHAI ZHONGHUI JINJIU 12,240,624 1.0541 0 Nil Domestic non- INVESTMENT CO., LTD. state-owned - POLY LONGMA HONGLI legal person EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND (TIANJIN) LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) 1,539,400 0.1326 0 Nil other BANK OF CHINA LIMITED - GF, CSI,ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION INDUSTRY, TRADING OPEN INDEX, SECURITIES INVESTMENT FUND Huang Jiawei 1,000,000 0.0861 0 Nil Domestic natural person - 5 - COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED) 2.2 Table of total number of shareholders, and shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten holders of tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the reporting period (Continued) Unit: share Top ten holders of shares not subject to selling restrictions Number of tradable shares not subject to selling Class and number of shares Name of shareholder restrictions held Class Number HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED 379,475,000 Overseas listed 379,475,000 foreign shares ANHUI JIANGHUAI GROWTH 31,593,372 RMB ordinary shares 31,593,372 INVESTMENT FUND CENTRE (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) 24,859,792 Overseas listed 24,859,792 BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS MANAGEMENT foreign shares (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED 20,000,000 RMB ordinary shares 20,000,000 ZHONGSHANG LONGRUN HUANKE INVESTMENT CO., LTD. BEIJING HUITAI HENGRUI 19,280,207 RMB ordinary shares 19,280,207 INVESTMENT CO., LTD. 13,311,078 RMB ordinary shares 13,311,078 GONGQINGCHENG JINGXIU INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) 12,240,624 RMB ordinary shares 12,240,624 SHANGHAI ZHONGHUI JINJIU INVESTMENT CO., LTD. - POLY LONGMA HONGLI EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND (TIANJIN) LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) 1,539,400 RMB ordinary shares 1,539,400 BANK OF CHINA LIMITED - GF, CSI,ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION INDUSTRY, TRADING OPEN INDEX, SECURITIES INVESTMENT FUND Huang Jiawei 1,000,000 RMB ordinary shares 1,000,000 Huang Chun 730,600 RMB ordinary shares 730,600 Particulars of related-party Beijing State-owned Assets Management (Hong Kong) relationship or concert party Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing arrangement among the State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. shareholders above - 6 - COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED) 2.3 Table of total number of holders of preferred shares, and shareholdings of the top ten holders of preferred shares and the top ten holders of preferred shares not subject to selling restrictions as at the end of the reporting period □ Applicable ✓ Not applicable III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 3.1 Material changes in major accounting statement items and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof ✓ Applicable □ Not applicable Unit: RMB Ending balance/ Opening balance/ Amount for the Name of item Amount for the corresponding current period period last year Change Reasons Accounts receivable 386,270,891.94 231,720,897.81 66.70% The addition of operating projects such as Miyun, Jiamusi, Shantou, Zhangqiu and Bobai during the period Contract assets 333,505,416.04 155,318,993.04 114.72% The addition of operating projects such as Miyun, Jiamusi, Shantou, Zhangqiu and Bobai during the period, and some projects under operation which have not been included in the directory of national renewable energy subsidies, and the increase in the accumulated electricity tariff balance of receivables from national renewable energy subsidies Intangible assets 5,744,853,492.61 4,411,246,358.86 30.23% The increase in construction expenditure for the projects under construction, such as Hong'an, Yichun, Huizhou Phase II and Haining Expansion - 7 - III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (CONTINUED) 3.1 Material changes in major accounting statement items and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof (Continued) Unit: RMB Ending balance/ Opening balance/ Amount for the Name of item Amount for the corresponding current period period last year Change Reasons Short-term loans 2,122,085,132.12 854,000,000.00 148.49% Payment of acquisition not under common control, payment of the principle of the project company, the increase in investment expenditure for projects under construction and supplement liquidity, and the increase in borrowings Operating income 1,252,907,399.32 822,747,258.72 52.28% The addition of operating projects such as Tongzhou, Ninghe Biomass, Miyun, Zhangqiu, Shantou, Bobai, Guangyuan and Jiamusi for the period Operating cost 574,778,582.53 321,541,336.26 78.76% The addition of operating projects such as Tongzhou, Ninghe Biomass, Miyun, Zhangqiu, Shantou, Bobai, Guangyuan and Jiamusi for the period, as well as the increase in straw treatment capacity and unit procurement price of the Ninghe Straw Project, resulting in the increase in procurement cost of straws Financial expenses 239,044,546.44 153,944,620.49 55.28% Mainly due to the increase in borrowings - 8 - III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (CONTINUED) Analysis of the developments of significant events and their impacts and solutions Applicable ✓ Not applicable Undertakings that have not been fulfilled during the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable Warning and explanation on the reasons for the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period last year Applicable ✓ Not applicable Company Name Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Legal Representative Zhi Jun Date 30 October 2019 - 9 - IV. APPENDIX 4.1 Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheet 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December Item 30 September 2019 2018 (Restated) Current assets: Cash at bank and on hand 531,595,047.47 710,736,003.72 Bills receivable 3,723,900.00 16,329,816.00 Accounts receivable 386,270,891.94 231,720,897.81 Prepayments 16,981,659.93 35,883,159.32 Other receivables 32,901,682.99 67,278,534.97 Including: Interest receivable 63,972.93 Dividends receivable Inventories 26,985,234.72 20,094,393.80 Contract assets 333,505,416.04 155,318,993.04 Non-current assets due within one year 80,073,580.22 71,704,170.76 Other current assets 127,112,084.59 136,983,506.10 Total current assets 1,539,149,497.90 1,446,049,475.52 - 10 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December Item 30 September 2019 2018 (Restated) Non-current assets: Long-term receivables 4,314,159,869.33 3,836,000,876.02 Long-term equity investments 69,045,229.07 31,222,775.27 Fixed assets 49,635,106.48 49,538,030.79 Right-of-use assets 2,406,585.11 Intangible assets 5,744,853,492.61 4,411,246,358.86 Goodwill 43,910,821.67 43,910,821.67 Long-term deferred expenses 664,328.22 1,300,011.71 Deferred tax assets 198,526,050.86 180,996,600.65 Other non-current assets 827,576,519.36 688,741,531.41 Total non-current assets 11,250,778,002.71 9,242,957,006.38 Total assets 12,789,927,500.61 10,689,006,481.90 - 11 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December Item 30 September 2019 2018 (Restated) Current liabilities: Short-term loans 2,122,085,132.12 854,000,000.00 Accounts payable 1,021,567,653.17 900,854,708.97 Advances from customers Contract liabilities 6,459,092.64 6,145,947.92 Employee benefits payable 37,815,132.10 76,002,585.39 Taxes payable 53,826,146.26 43,246,575.79 Other payables 211,405,486.48 369,910,815.21 Including: Interest payable 28,206,251.60 14,141,187.13 Dividends payable Non-current liabilities due within one year 691,910,887.13 539,592,998.16 Total current liabilities 4,145,069,529.90 2,789,753,631.44 Non-current liabilities: Insurance contract liabilities Long-term loans 4,827,006,469.76 4,390,551,321.62 Lease liabilities 611,399.40 Long-term payables 299,260,436.04 305,098,322.59 Deferred income 46,268,789.86 21,297,023.96 Deferred tax liabilities 123,492,532.83 109,709,057.59 Total non-current liabilities 5,296,639,627.89 4,826,655,725.76 Total liabilities 9,441,709,157.79 7,616,409,357.20 - 12 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December Item 30 September 2019 2018 (Restated) Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,161,200,000.00 1,161,200,000.00 Capital reserve 858,785,738.66 858,803,441.83 Less: Treasury shares Other comprehensive income -8,291,124.04 -8,118,159.45 Surplus reserve 71,532,851.40 71,532,851.40 Retained earnings 1,119,526,055.45 912,574,775.97 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company 3,202,753,521.47 2,995,992,909.75 Non-controlling interests 145,464,821.35 76,604,214.95 Total shareholders' equity 3,348,218,342.82 3,072,597,124.70 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,789,927,500.61 10,689,006,481.90 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhi Jun Hu Shengyong Zhao Linbin - 13 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Balance Sheet 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December 2018 Item 30 September 2019 (Restated) Current assets: Cash at bank and on hand 84,768,654.45 280,410,049.42 Accounts receivable 57,376,567.13 20,487,404.22 Prepayments 71,288.95 824,071.91 Other receivables 1,103,323,164.55 476,680,139.04 Including: Interest receivable 28,281,645.78 18,816,987.12 Dividends receivable 80,780,000.00 Non-current assets due within one year 18,500,000.00 25,744,348.18 Other current assets 32,728.22 3,500,000.00 Total current assets 1,264,072,403.30 807,646,012.77 Non-current assets: Long-term receivables 425,320,000.00 338,175,651.82 Long-term equity investments 4,494,111,980.10 3,811,481,435.51 Fixed assets 2,222,449.03 1,173,504.80 Right-of-use assets 1,235,927.18 Intangible assets 1,153,237.85 538,087.51 Deferred tax assets 830,929.12 948,156.39 Total non-current assets 4,924,874,523.28 4,152,316,836.03 Total assets 6,188,946,926.58 4,959,962,848.80 - 14 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December 2018 Item 30 September 2019 (Restated) Current liabilities: Short-term loans 2,195,550,000.00 860,000,000.00 accounts payable 172,721.24 2,451,600.02 Advances from customers Contract liabilities 10,000,000.00 10,000,000.00 Employee benefits payables 1,349,780.09 18,466,649.40 Taxes payable 642,474.25 1,945,247.00 Other payables 141,199,517.84 271,886,881.28 Including: Interest payable 20,041,166.32 7,945,881.30 Dividends payable Non-current liabilities due within one year 238,991,878.23 155,354,661.34 Total current liabilities 2,587,906,371.65 1,320,105,039.04 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 945,169,118.32 1,044,603,224.39 Total non-current liabilities 945,169,118.32 1,044,603,224.39 Total liabilities 3,533,075,489.97 2,364,708,263.43 - 15 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited 31 December 2018 Item 30 September 2019 (Restated) Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,161,200,000.00 1,161,200,000.00 Capital reserve 906,165,435.50 906,165,435.50 Surplus reserve 71,532,851.40 71,532,851.40 Retained earnings 516,973,149.71 456,356,298.47 Total shareholders' equity 2,655,871,436.61 2,595,254,585.37 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,188,946,926.58 4,959,962,848.80 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhi Jun Hu Shengyong Zhao Linbin - 16 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Income Statement January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited Third First First Third Three Quarter Three Quarters Quarter of 2018 Quarters of 2018 of 2019 (July to of 2019 (January to Item (July to September) (January to September) September) (Restated) September) (Restated) I. Total operating income 457,636,467.13 306,523,806.94 1,252,907,399.32 822,747,258.72 Including: Operating income 457,636,467.13 306,523,806.94 1,252,907,399.32 822,747,258.72 II. Total operating cost 334,257,078.18 211,565,623.64 931,902,580.02 569,725,148.17 Including: Operating cost 205,396,880.65 125,570,904.90 574,778,582.53 321,541,336.26 Taxes and surcharges 9,498,197.02 5,815,517.50 26,186,356.70 18,654,621.61 General and administrative expenses 30,290,282.03 28,090,842.90 85,478,748.29 69,823,374.48 Research and development expenses 1,823,344.30 1,538,864.61 6,414,346.06 5,761,195.33 Financial expenses 87,248,374.18 50,549,493.73 239,044,546.44 153,944,620.49 Including: Interest expenses 87,567,062.79 51,168,976.20 240,606,143.82 153,810,278.70 Interest income 759,539.96 1,479,878.05 3,151,165.87 2,942,923.83 Add: Other income 6,925,788.45 21,865,302.55 72,279,423.77 69,212,998.46 Investment income ("-" indicating loss) 74,240.32 -742.00 859,736.38 -742.00 Including: Income from investment in associates and joint ventures -995.53 -742.00 5,943.60 -742.00 Impairment loss of credit ("-" indicating loss) -7,289,865.02 -1,820,020.74 -25,487,503.53 -8,447,336.17 Impairment loss of assets ("-" indicating loss) Gains on disposal of assets ("-" indicating loss) -17,706.48 -4,779.13 -43,131.06 13,655.08 III. Operating profit ("-" indicating loss) 123,071,846.22 114,997,943.98 368,613,344.86 313,800,685.92 Add: Non-operating income 518,987.82 545,140.57 1,790,919.27 663,446.04 Less: Non-operating expenses 559,778.25 5,591.91 863,652.84 1,109,060.07 - 17 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Income Statement (Continued) January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited Third First First Third Three Quarter Three Quarters Quarter of 2018 Quarters of 2018 of 2019 (July to of 2019 (January to Item (July to September) (January to September) September) (Restated) September) (Restated) IV. Total profit ("-" indicating total loss) 123,031,055.79 115,537,492.64 369,540,611.29 313,355,071.89 Less: Income tax expenses 16,804,453.48 26,030,969.56 45,026,428.58 43,389,487.29 V. Net profit ("-" indicating net loss) 106,226,602.31 89,506,523.08 324,514,182.71 269,965,584.60 (1) By business continuity 106,226,602.31 89,506,523.08 324,514,182.71 269,965,584.60 1. Net profit from continued operations ("-" indicating net loss) 106,226,602.31 89,506,523.08 324,514,182.71 269,965,584.60 2. Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" indicating net loss) (2) By ownership 106,226,602.31 89,506,523.08 324,514,182.71 269,965,584.60 1. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company ("-" indicating net loss) 105,907,996.39 89,490,114.76 323,071,279.48 269,930,690.94 2. Non-controlling interests ("-" indicating net loss) 318,605.92 16,408.32 1,442,903.23 34,893.66 VI. Other comprehensive income, net of tax -148,886.38 1,314,630.38 -172,964.59 1,856,954.66 Other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the company, net of tax -148,886.38 1,314,630.38 -172,964.59 1,856,954.66 Other comprehensive income that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss -148,886.38 1,314,630.38 -172,964.59 1,856,954.66 1. Conversion differences arising from the conversion of foreign currency financial statements -148,886.38 1,314,630.38 -172,964.59 1,856,954.66 Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax - 18 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Income Statement (Continued) January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited Third First First Third Three Quarter Three Quarters Quarter of 2018 Quarters of 2018 of 2019 (July to of 2019 (January to Item (July to September) (January to September) September) (Restated) September) (Restated) VII. Total comprehensive income 106,077,715.93 90,821,153.47 324,341,218.12 271,822,539.26 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the company 105,759,110.01 90,804,745.15 322,898,314.89 271,787,645.60 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 318,605.92 16,408.32 1,442,903.23 34,893.66 VIII. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share) 0.09 0.08 0.28 0.25 (2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share) 0.09 0.08 0.28 0.25 For the Business merger involving entities under common control during the current period, the net profit recorded by the merged party before the merger was RMB0.00, and the net profit recorded by the merged party in the prior period was RMB0.00. Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhi Jun Hu Shengyong Zhao Linbin - 19 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Income Statement January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited Third Third First First Three Three Quarter Quarter Quarters Quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 Item (July to (July to (January to (January to September) September) September) September) I. Operating income 17,618,459.56 17,725,728.69 75,110,983.47 67,725,361.39 Less: Operating costs 1,825,761.10 1,437,080.99 4,160,553.49 6,007,662.48 Taxes and surcharges 14,274.00 39,767.18 234,033.04 302,104.90 General and administrative expenses 8,305,357.96 8,761,119.64 23,701,542.67 20,115,815.72 Research and development expenses 1,309,112.80 1,538,864.61 4,720,571.75 5,761,195.33 Financial expenses 38,729,051.31 15,208,268.58 98,050,482.10 50,824,998.20 Including: Interest expenses 38,119,968.44 15,805,384.31 97,268,423.43 50,848,009.36 Interest income 361,059.52 1,044,692.49 1,326,413.00 1,961,941.38 Add: Other income 72,623.85 100,000.00 339,356.87 469,622.64 Investment income ("-" indicating loss) 67,401,498.76 33,062,710.56 231,412,562.48 132,176,711.21 Including: Income from investment in associates and joint ventures -995.53 -742.00 5,943.60 -742.00 Impairment loss of credit ("-" indicating loss) 86,131.61 39,064.75 781,515.12 -533,774.78 Impairment loss of assets ("-" indicating loss) Gains on disposal of assets ("-" indicating loss) -9,410.27 10,145.67 -9,410.27 II. Operating profit ("-" indicating loss) 34,995,156.61 23,932,992.73 176,787,380.56 116,816,733.56 Add: Non-operating income 3,413.79 3,413.79 Less: Non-operating expenses III. Total profit ("-" indicating total loss) 34,995,156.61 23,936,406.52 176,787,380.56 116,820,147.35 Less: Income tax expenses 12,919.74 -608,457.82 50,529.32 -296,292.98 - 20 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Income Statement (Continued) January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited Third Third First First Three Three Quarter Quarter Quarters Quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 Item (July to (July to (January to (January to September) September) September) September) IV. Net profit ("-" indicating net loss) 34,982,236.87 24,544,864.34 176,736,851.24 117,116,440.33 1. Net profit from continuing operations ("-" indicating net loss) 34,982,236.87 24,544,864.34 176,736,851.24 117,116,440.33 2. Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" indicating net loss) Other net comprehensive income, net of tax VI. Other comprehensive income 34,982,236.87 24,544,864.34 176,736,851.24 117,116,440.33 VII. Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhi Jun Hu Shengyong Zhao Linbin - 21 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Cash Flow Statement January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited First Three First Three Quarters of 2019 Quarters of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 1,113,954,662.50 658,294,791.75 Refunds of taxes 49,687,768.85 66,962,979.95 Cash received from other operating activities 82,814,121.19 41,833,419.49 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 1,246,456,552.54 767,091,191.19 Cash paid for goods and services 384,935,479.81 193,682,144.91 Increase of principal of BOT and BT long-term receivables 525,260,621.03 505,979,843.40 Cash paid to and for employees 225,267,462.96 181,256,314.73 Payments of various taxes 124,431,142.14 125,200,679.27 Cash paid for other operating activities 47,712,465.99 37,876,385.62 Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities 1,307,607,171.93 1,043,995,367.93 Net cash generated from operating activities -61,150,619.39 -276,904,176.74 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from investments 3,500,000.00 Cash received from investment income Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 134,418.88 430,459.30 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other companies Cash received from other investing activities 58,734,275.91 2,873,950.31 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 62,368,694.79 3,304,409.61 Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 1,429,920,192.42 473,102,714.02 Cash paid for investments 37,816,510.20 62,224,489.80 Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other companies 208,763,030.05 81,999,991.94 Cash paid for other investing activities 30,000,000.00 10,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities 1,706,499,732.67 627,327,195.76 Net cash generated from investing activities -1,644,131,037.88 -624,022,786.15 - 22 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited First Three First Three Quarters of 2019 Quarters of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) III.Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from investments 67,400,000.00 57,512,940.95 Including: Cash received from non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries 67,400,000.00 57,512,940.95 Cash received from IPO 382,298,000.00 Cash received from loans 2,480,989,134.90 1,320,157,751.11 Cash received from other financing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 2,548,389,134.90 1,759,968,692.06 Cash paid for repayment of loans 672,738,573.32 714,235,321.51 Cash paid for distribution of dividends and profit or payment of interests 349,687,178.53 127,221,305.79 Including: Dividends and profits paid for non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries Cash paid for other financing activities 2,759,219.69 31,194,642.56 Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities 1,025,184,971.54 872,651,269.86 Net cash generated from financing activities 1,523,204,163.36 887,317,422.20 IV. Effect of foreign exchanges rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 536,537.66 4,722,102.22 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -181,540,956.25 -8,887,438.47 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 633,978,483.72 665,292,369.22 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 452,437,527.47 656,404,930.75 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhi Jun Hu Shengyong Zhao Linbin - 23 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Cash Flow Statement January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited First Three First Three Quarters of 2019 Quarters of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 40,695,705.09 100,278,173.36 Refunds of taxes 1,646,585.06 Cash received from other operating activities 41,874,863.34 116,561,737.43 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 82,570,568.43 218,486,495.85 Cash paid for goods and services 3,423,814.38 9,363,152.13 Cash paid to and for employees 38,204,232.78 26,406,507.33 Payments of various taxes 3,537,054.08 3,943,007.28 Cash paid for other operating activities 67,023,454.22 125,154,427.77 Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities 112,188,555.46 164,867,094.51 Net cash generated from operating activities -29,617,987.03 53,619,401.34 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from investments 18,500,000.00 Cash received from investment income 122,175,738.10 73,500,000.00 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 26,097.22 340,378.52 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other companies Cash received from other investing activities 439,602,732.30 694,097,525.39 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 580,304,567.62 767,937,903.91 Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 1,416,255.52 662,634.53 Cash paid for investments 629,509,200.89 470,424,489.79 Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other companies 209,263,280.00 82,000,000.00 Cash paid for other investing activities 1,023,500,000.00 647,290,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities 1,863,688,736.41 1,200,377,124.32 Net cash generated from investing activities -1,283,384,168.79 -432,439,220.41 - 24 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.1 Financial Statements (Continued) Company Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January to September 2019 Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Unit: RMB Unaudited First Three First Three Quarters of 2019 Quarters of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from investments 382,298,000.00 Cash received from borrowings 1,621,000,000.00 542,990,000.00 Cash received from other financing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 1,621,000,000.00 925,288,000.00 Cash paid for repayment of loans 304,025,079.34 385,075,079.34 Cash paid for distribution of dividends and profit or payment of interests 199,703,393.27 40,500,832.12 Cash paid for other financing activities 2,222,847.62 29,945,480.77 Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities 505,951,320.23 455,521,392.23 Net cash flows generated from financing activities 1,115,048,679.77 469,766,607.77 IV. Effect of foreign exchanges rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -87,918.92 40,957.76 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -198,041,394.97 90,987,746.46 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 271,810,049.42 112,681,313.36 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 73,768,654.45 203,669,059.82 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhi Jun Hu Shengyong Zhao Linbin - 25 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard ✓ Applicable □ Not applicable Consolidated Balance Sheet Unit: RMB 31 December 2018 Item (Restated) Current assets: Cash at bank and on hand 710,736,003.72 Bills receivable 16,329,816.00 Accounts receivable 231,720,897.81 Prepayments 35,883,159.32 Other receivables 67,278,534.97 Including: Interest receivable 63,972.93 Dividends receivable Inventories 20,094,393.80 Contract assets 155,318,993.04 Non-current assets due within one year 71,704,170.76 Other current assets 136,983,506.10 Total current assets 1,446,049,475.52 Non-current assets: Long-term receivables 3,836,000,876.02 Long-term equity investments 31,222,775.27 Fixed assets 49,538,030.79 Right-of-use assets Intangible assets 4,411,246,358.86 Goodwill 43,910,821.67 Long-term deferred expenses 1,300,011.71 Deferred income tax assets 180,996,600.65 Other non-current assets 688,741,531.41 Total non-current assets 9,242,957,006.38 1 January 2019 710,736,003.72 16,329,816.00 231,720,897.81 35,723,584.32 67,278,534.97 63,972.93 20,094,393.80 155,318,993.04 71,704,170.76 136,983,506.10 1,445,889,900.52 3,836,000,876.02 31,222,775.27 49,538,030.79 13,202,105.03 4,411,246,358.86 43,910,821.67 1,300,011.71 180,996,600.65 688,741,531.41 9,256,159,111.41 Adjustment -159,575.00 -159,575.00 13,202,105.03 13,202,105.03 Total assets 10,689,006,481.90 10,702,049,011.93 13,042,530.03 - 26 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) Unit: RMB 31 December 2018 Item (Restated) 1 January 2019 Adjustment Current liabilities: Short-term loans 854,000,000.00 854,000,000.00 Accounts payable 900,854,708.97 900,854,708.97 Employee benefits payable 76,002,585.39 76,002,585.39 Taxes payable 43,246,575.79 43,246,575.79 Other payables 369,910,815.21 369,910,815.21 Including: Interest payable 14,141,187.13 14,141,187.13 Dividends payable Contract liabilities 6,145,947.92 6,145,947.92 Non-current liabilities due within one year 539,592,998.16 543,048,894.74 3,455,896.58 Other current liabilities Total current liabilities 2,789,753,631.44 2,793,209,528.02 3,455,896.58 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 4,390,551,321.62 4,390,551,321.62 Lease liabilities 9,586,633.45 9,586,633.45 Long-term payables 305,098,322.59 305,098,322.59 Deferred income 21,297,023.96 21,297,023.96 Deferred income tax liabilities 109,709,057.59 109,709,057.59 Total non-current liabilities 4,826,655,725.76 4,836,242,359.21 9,586,633.45 Total liabilities 7,616,409,357.20 7,629,451,887.23 13,042,530.03 - 27 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) Unit: RMB 31 December 2018 Item (Restated) 1 January 2019 Adjustment Shareholders' equity: Share capital 1,161,200,000.00 1,161,200,000.00 Capital reserve 858,803,441.83 858,803,441.83 Less: Treasury stock Other comprehensive income -8,118,159.45 -8,118,159.45 Surplus reserve 71,532,851.40 71,532,851.40 Retained earnings 912,574,775.97 912,574,775.97 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company 2,995,992,909.75 2,995,992,909.75 Non-controlling interests 76,604,214.95 76,604,214.95 Total shareholders' equity 3,072,597,124.70 3,072,597,124.70 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 10,689,006,481.90 10,702,049,011.93 13,042,530.03 Explanation of adjustments of each item: Applicable □ Not applicable According to new leases standard, right-of-use asset and lease liability were recognized, and lease liability due within one year was reclassified into non-current liabilities due within one year. - 28 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued) Company Balance Sheet Unit: RMB 31 December 2018 Item (Restated) 1 January 2019 Adjustment Current assets: Cash at bank and on hand 280,410,049.42 280,410,049.42 Accounts receivable 20,487,404.22 20,487,404.22 Prepayments 824,071.91 824,071.91 Other receivables 476,680,139.04 476,680,139.04 Including: Interest receivable 18,816,987.12 18,816,987.12 Dividends receivable Non-current assets due within one year 25,744,348.18 25,744,348.18 Other current assets 3,500,000.00 3,500,000.00 Total current assets 807,646,012.77 807,646,012.77 Non-current assets: Long-term receivables 338,175,651.82 338,175,651.82 Long-term equity investments 3,811,481,435.51 3,811,481,435.51 Fixed assets 1,173,504.80 1,173,504.80 Right-of-use assets 12,062,532.38 12,062,532.38 Intangible assets 538,087.51 538,087.51 Deferred income tax assets 948,156.39 948,156.39 Total non-current assets 4,152,316,836.03 4,164,379,368.41 12,062,532.38 Total assets 4,959,962,848.80 4,972,025,381.18 12,062,532.38 - 29 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued) Company Balance Sheet (Continued) Unit: RMB 31 December 2018 Item (Restated) 1 January 2019 Adjustment Current liabilities: Short-term loans 860,000,000.00 860,000,000.00 Accounts payable 2,451,600.02 2,451,600.02 Contract liabilities 10,000,000.00 10,000,000.00 Employee benefits payable 18,466,649.40 18,466,649.40 Taxes payable 1,945,247.00 1,945,247.00 Other payables 271,886,881.28 271,886,881.28 Including: Interest payable 7,945,881.30 7,945,881.30 Dividends payable Non-current liabilities due within one year 155,354,661.34 158,060,161.11 2,705,499.77 Other current liabilities Total current liabilities 1,320,105,039.04 1,322,810,538.81 2,705,499.77 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 1,044,603,224.39 1,044,603,224.39 Lease liabilities 9,357,032.61 9,357,032.61 Total non-current liabilities 1,044,603,224.39 1,053,960,257.00 9,357,032.61 Total liabilities 2,364,708,263.43 2,376,770,795.81 12,062,532.38 - 30 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued) Company Balance Sheet (Continued) Unit: RMB 31 December 2018 Item (Restated) 1 January 2019 Adjustment Shareholders' equity: Share capital 1,161,200,000.00 1,161,200,000.00 Capital reserve 906,165,435.50 906,165,435.50 Surplus reserve 71,532,851.40 71,532,851.40 Retained earnings 456,356,298.47 456,356,298.47 Total shareholders' equity 2,595,254,585.37 2,595,254,585.37 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,959,962,848.80 4,972,025,381.18 12,062,532.38 Explanation of adjustments of each item: Applicable  Not applicable According to new leases standard, right-of-use asset and lease liability were recognized, and lease liability due within one year was reclassified into non-current liabilities due within one year. 4.3 The explanation of previous comparison data on retrospective adjustment for the first adoption of new financial instruments standards and new lease standard.  Applicable ✓ Not applicable - 31 - IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED) 4.4 Audit report  Applicable ✓ Not applicable By Order of the Board Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* Zhi Jun Chairman Shenzhen, the PRC 30 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Jun, Mr. Liu Shuguang, Mr. Cheng Suning and Mr. Cao Jinjun, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Dewei and Mr. Hu Shengyong and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ou Yuezhou, Ms. Fu Jie and Mr. Xie Lanjun. For identification purposes only - 32 - Attachments Original document

