Dynagreen Environmental Protection : THIRD QUARTER REPORT OF 2019
0
10/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT
綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
（Stock Code: 1330）
THIRD QUARTER REPORT OF 2019
SUMMARY
The Board of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* hereby announces the third quarter report of 2019 of the Company. The financial data contained in the Report has been prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and is unaudited.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Report"). The financial data contained in the Report has been prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("PRC GAAP") and is unaudited. This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Report is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version of the Report shall prevail.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of the Quarter Report, guarantee that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this Quarter Report, and are jointly and severally responsible for the liabilities of the Company.
Directors who were not present at the Board meeting
Name of absent Director
Title of absent Director
Reason of absence
Name of proxy
Ou Yuezhou
Independent Director
Business engagements
Fu Jie
Liu Shuguang
Director
Business engagements
Hu Shengyong
Qiao Dewei, an officer of the Company; Hu Shengyong, the Chief Financial Officer; and Zhao Linbin, the Chief Accountant, declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the Quarter Report.
The third Quarter Report of the Company is not audited.
COMPANY PROFILE
2.1 Major accounting data
Unit: RMB
Increase/decrease
As at the
As at the end of last year
for the end of the
reporting period
end of the
After
Before
over the end of
reporting period
adjustment
adjustment
last year
(%)
Total assets
12,789,927,500.61
10,689,006,481.90
10,542,416,667.63
19.65
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of the Company
3,202,753,521.47
2,995,992,909.75
2,852,412,360.00
6.90
From the beginning
From the beginning of
of the year to the
last year to the end of the
end of the
reporting period of the last year
Increase/decrease
reporting period
(January to September)
as compared to
(January to
After
Before
the corresponding
September)
adjustment
adjustment
period of last year
(%)
Net cash flows from
operating activities
-61,150,619.39
-276,904,176.74
-276,904,176.74
N/A
COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)
2.1 Major accounting data (Continued)
Unit: RMB
From the beginning
From the beginning of
of the year to the
last year to the end of the
end of the
reporting period of the last year
Increase/decrease
reporting period
(January to September)
as compared to
(January to
After
Before
the corresponding
September)
adjustment
adjustment
period of last year
(%)
Operating income
1,252,907,399.32
822,747,258.72
779,459,675.19
52.28
Net profit attributable to
323,071,279.48
269,930,690.94
241,215,449.40
19.69
shareholders of the Company
Net profit excluding extraordinary
299,993,815.78
265,685,454.15
236,970,212.61
12.91
gain and loss attributable to the
shareholders of the Company
Weighted average return on
10.36
10.65
9.77
Decreased by
net assets (%)
0.29 percentage
point
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.28
0.25
0.22
12.00
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.28
0.25
0.22
12.00
On 4 November 2018, the Resolution on Change in the Accounting Policy in respect of the Recognition of Tariff Revenue was considered and approved at the third meeting of the third session of the Board of the Company, pursuant to which, the Company's change in the accounting policy for the recognition of tariff revenue from the national renewable energy subsidies was approved and was implemented from 1 January 2019. Details are available on the Announcement on Changes in Accounting Policies of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. disclosed on designated medias, i.e. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily and Securities Times, and the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) as at 15 November 2018. The Company adopted retrospective adjustment method when the changed accounting policy was implemented. The impacts of the change in the accounting policy on the major accounting items of prior years are as follows: revenue for 2017 and prior years increased by RMB57,428,400; net profit for 2017 and prior years increased by RMB50,702,800; shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2017 increased by RMB50,702,800; total assets as at 31 December 2017 increased by RMB54,389,600; revenue for 2018 increased by RMB85,013,700; net profit for 2018 increased by RMB82,493,900; shareholders' equity as at 31 December 2018 increased by RMB143,580,500, total assets as at 31 December 2018 increased by RMB146,589,800.
COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)
2.1 Major accounting data (Continued) Extraordinary gains and losses items and amounts
✓ Applicable □ Not applicable
Unit: RMB
Item
Gains and losses from disposal of non-current assets
Government grants recognised through profit or loss (excluding those having close relationships with the Company's operation and enjoyed in fixed amount or quantity according to uniform national standard)
Gain from the difference between the cost of investment on the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and the shared fair value of identifiable net assets of the investee
Other non-operating income and expenses besides items above
Other profit or loss items under the definition of extraordinary gains or losses
Effects on non-controlling shareholders (after-tax)
Effects on income tax
Amount from
the beginning
Amount for
of the year to
the end of the
the period
reporting period
(July to
(January to
September)
September) Description
-18,590.97
-45,748.81
441,309.32 22,741,981.70
545,075.45
-39,905.93 384,808.73
-35,305.80-70,368.48
-98,790.96-478,284.89
Total
248,715.66
23,077,463.70
COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)
2.2 Table of total number of shareholders, and shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten holders of tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the reporting period
Unit: share
Total number of shareholders (Person)
50,671
Shareholding of the top ten shareholders
Number of
Number of shares
shares held as
Name of shareholder
at the end of
held subject to
Pledged or frozen
Nature of
(full name)
the period
Percentage
selling restrictions
Status
Number
shareholder
(%)
BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS
501,189,618
43.1614
501,189,618
Nil
State-owned
MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
legal person
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
379,475,000
32.6796
0
Unknown
Overseas legal
person
ANHUI JIANGHUAI GROWTH
31,593,372
3.2822
0
Nil
Domestic non-
INVESTMENT FUND CENTRE
state-owned
(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)
legal person
BEIJING STATE-OWNED ASSETS
24,859,792
2.1409
0
Nil
Overseas legal
MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG)
person
COMPANY LIMITED
20,000,000
1.7224
0
Pledged
20,000,000
Domestic non-
ZHONGSHANG LONGRUN
HUANKE INVESTMENT
state-owned
CO., LTD.
legal person
BEIJING HUITAI HENGRUI
19,280,207
1.6604
0
Nil
Domestic non-
INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
state-owned
legal person
GONGQINGCHENG JINGXIU
13,311,078
1.1463
0
Nil
Domestic non-
INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP
state-owned
(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)
legal person
SHANGHAI ZHONGHUI JINJIU
12,240,624
1.0541
0
Nil
Domestic non-
INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
state-owned
- POLY LONGMA HONGLI
legal person
EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND
(TIANJIN) LIMITED
PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED
PARTNERSHIP)
1,539,400
0.1326
0
Nil
other
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED - GF,
CSI,ENVIRONMENTAL
PROTECTION INDUSTRY,
TRADING OPEN INDEX,
SECURITIES INVESTMENT
FUND
Huang Jiawei
1,000,000
0.0861
0
Nil
Domestic natural
person
COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)
2.2 Table of total number of shareholders, and shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten holders of tradable shares (or shareholders not subject to selling restrictions) as at the end of the reporting period (Continued)
Unit: share
Top ten holders of shares not subject to selling restrictions
Number of
tradable shares
not subject
to selling
Class and number of shares
Name of shareholder
restrictions held
Class
Number
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
379,475,000
Overseas listed
379,475,000
foreign shares
ANHUI JIANGHUAI GROWTH
31,593,372
RMB ordinary shares
31,593,372
INVESTMENT FUND CENTRE
(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)
24,859,792
Overseas listed
24,859,792
BEIJING STATE-OWNED
ASSETS MANAGEMENT
foreign shares
(HONG KONG) COMPANY
LIMITED
20,000,000
RMB ordinary shares
20,000,000
ZHONGSHANG LONGRUN
HUANKE INVESTMENT
CO., LTD.
BEIJING HUITAI HENGRUI
19,280,207
RMB ordinary shares
19,280,207
INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
13,311,078
RMB ordinary shares
13,311,078
GONGQINGCHENG JINGXIU
INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP
(LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)
12,240,624
RMB ordinary shares
12,240,624
SHANGHAI ZHONGHUI JINJIU
INVESTMENT CO., LTD. -
POLY LONGMA HONGLI
EQUITY INVESTMENT
FUND (TIANJIN) LIMITED
PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED
PARTNERSHIP)
1,539,400
RMB ordinary shares
1,539,400
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -
GF, CSI,ENVIRONMENTAL
PROTECTION INDUSTRY,
TRADING OPEN INDEX,
SECURITIES INVESTMENT
FUND
Huang Jiawei
1,000,000
RMB ordinary shares
1,000,000
Huang Chun
730,600
RMB ordinary shares
730,600
Particulars of related-party
Beijing State-owned Assets Management (Hong Kong)
relationship or concert party
Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing
arrangement among the
State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.
shareholders above
COMPANY PROFILE (CONTINUED)
2.3 Table of total number of holders of preferred shares, and shareholdings of the top ten holders of preferred shares and the top ten holders of preferred shares not subject to selling restrictions as at the end of the reporting period
□ Applicable ✓ Not applicable
III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
3.1 Material changes in major accounting statement items and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof
✓ Applicable □ Not applicable
Unit: RMB
Ending balance/
Opening balance/
Amount for the
Name of item
Amount for the
corresponding
current period
period last year
Change Reasons
Accounts receivable
386,270,891.94
231,720,897.81
66.70% The addition of operating
projects such as Miyun,
Jiamusi, Shantou, Zhangqiu
and Bobai during the period
Contract assets
333,505,416.04
155,318,993.04
114.72% The addition of operating
projects such as Miyun,
Jiamusi, Shantou, Zhangqiu
and Bobai during the period,
and some projects under
operation which have not been
included in the directory of
national renewable energy
subsidies, and the increase in
the accumulated electricity
tariff balance of receivables
from national renewable
energy subsidies
Intangible assets
5,744,853,492.61
4,411,246,358.86
30.23% The increase in construction
expenditure for the projects
under construction, such as
Hong'an, Yichun, Huizhou
Phase II and Haining
Expansion
III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (CONTINUED)
3.1 Material changes in major accounting statement items and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof (Continued)
Unit: RMB
Ending balance/
Opening balance/
Amount for the
Name of item
Amount for the
corresponding
current period
period last year
Change Reasons
Short-term loans
2,122,085,132.12
854,000,000.00
148.49% Payment of acquisition not under
common control, payment of
the principle of the project
company, the increase in
investment expenditure for
projects under construction
and supplement liquidity, and
the increase in borrowings
Operating income
1,252,907,399.32
822,747,258.72
52.28% The addition of operating
projects such as Tongzhou,
Ninghe Biomass, Miyun,
Zhangqiu, Shantou, Bobai,
Guangyuan and Jiamusi for the
period
Operating cost
574,778,582.53
321,541,336.26
78.76% The addition of operating
projects such as Tongzhou,
Ninghe Biomass, Miyun,
Zhangqiu, Shantou, Bobai,
Guangyuan and Jiamusi for the
period, as well as the increase
in straw treatment capacity
and unit procurement price
of the Ninghe Straw Project,
resulting in the increase in
procurement cost of straws
Financial expenses
239,044,546.44
153,944,620.49
55.28% Mainly due to the increase in
borrowings
III. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (CONTINUED)
Analysis of the developments of significant events and their impacts and solutions
Applicable✓ Not applicable
Undertakings that have not been fulfilled during the reporting period
Applicable✓ Not applicable
Warning and explanation on the reasons for the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period last year
Applicable✓ Not applicable
Company Name
Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Legal Representative
Zhi Jun
Date
30 October 2019
IV. APPENDIX
4.1 Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December
Item
30 September 2019
2018 (Restated)
Current assets:
Cash at bank and on hand
531,595,047.47
710,736,003.72
Bills receivable
3,723,900.00
16,329,816.00
Accounts receivable
386,270,891.94
231,720,897.81
Prepayments
16,981,659.93
35,883,159.32
Other receivables
32,901,682.99
67,278,534.97
Including: Interest receivable
63,972.93
Dividends receivable
Inventories
26,985,234.72
20,094,393.80
Contract assets
333,505,416.04
155,318,993.04
Non-current assets due within one year
80,073,580.22
71,704,170.76
Other current assets
127,112,084.59
136,983,506.10
Total current assets
1,539,149,497.90
1,446,049,475.52
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December
Item
30 September 2019
2018 (Restated)
Non-current assets:
Long-term receivables
4,314,159,869.33
3,836,000,876.02
Long-term equity investments
69,045,229.07
31,222,775.27
Fixed assets
49,635,106.48
49,538,030.79
Right-of-use assets
2,406,585.11
Intangible assets
5,744,853,492.61
4,411,246,358.86
Goodwill
43,910,821.67
43,910,821.67
Long-term deferred expenses
664,328.22
1,300,011.71
Deferred tax assets
198,526,050.86
180,996,600.65
Other non-current assets
827,576,519.36
688,741,531.41
Total non-current assets
11,250,778,002.71
9,242,957,006.38
Total assets
12,789,927,500.61
10,689,006,481.90
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December
Item
30 September 2019
2018 (Restated)
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
2,122,085,132.12
854,000,000.00
Accounts payable
1,021,567,653.17
900,854,708.97
Advances from customers
Contract liabilities
6,459,092.64
6,145,947.92
Employee benefits payable
37,815,132.10
76,002,585.39
Taxes payable
53,826,146.26
43,246,575.79
Other payables
211,405,486.48
369,910,815.21
Including: Interest payable
28,206,251.60
14,141,187.13
Dividends payable
Non-current liabilities due within one year
691,910,887.13
539,592,998.16
Total current liabilities
4,145,069,529.90
2,789,753,631.44
Non-current liabilities:
Insurance contract liabilities
Long-term loans
4,827,006,469.76
4,390,551,321.62
Lease liabilities
611,399.40
Long-term payables
299,260,436.04
305,098,322.59
Deferred income
46,268,789.86
21,297,023.96
Deferred tax liabilities
123,492,532.83
109,709,057.59
Total non-current liabilities
5,296,639,627.89
4,826,655,725.76
Total liabilities
9,441,709,157.79
7,616,409,357.20
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December
Item
30 September 2019
2018 (Restated)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,161,200,000.00
1,161,200,000.00
Capital reserve
858,785,738.66
858,803,441.83
Less: Treasury shares
Other comprehensive income
-8,291,124.04
-8,118,159.45
Surplus reserve
71,532,851.40
71,532,851.40
Retained earnings
1,119,526,055.45
912,574,775.97
Total equity attributable to shareholders of
the company
3,202,753,521.47
2,995,992,909.75
Non-controlling interests
145,464,821.35
76,604,214.95
Total shareholders' equity
3,348,218,342.82
3,072,597,124.70
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,789,927,500.61
10,689,006,481.90
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhi Jun
Hu Shengyong
Zhao Linbin
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Balance Sheet
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December 2018
Item
30 September 2019
(Restated)
Current assets:
Cash at bank and on hand
84,768,654.45
280,410,049.42
Accounts receivable
57,376,567.13
20,487,404.22
Prepayments
71,288.95
824,071.91
Other receivables
1,103,323,164.55
476,680,139.04
Including: Interest receivable
28,281,645.78
18,816,987.12
Dividends receivable
80,780,000.00
Non-current assets due within one year
18,500,000.00
25,744,348.18
Other current assets
32,728.22
3,500,000.00
Total current assets
1,264,072,403.30
807,646,012.77
Non-current assets:
Long-term receivables
425,320,000.00
338,175,651.82
Long-term equity investments
4,494,111,980.10
3,811,481,435.51
Fixed assets
2,222,449.03
1,173,504.80
Right-of-use assets
1,235,927.18
Intangible assets
1,153,237.85
538,087.51
Deferred tax assets
830,929.12
948,156.39
Total non-current assets
4,924,874,523.28
4,152,316,836.03
Total assets
6,188,946,926.58
4,959,962,848.80
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December 2018
Item
30 September 2019
(Restated)
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
2,195,550,000.00
860,000,000.00
accounts payable
172,721.24
2,451,600.02
Advances from customers
Contract liabilities
10,000,000.00
10,000,000.00
Employee benefits payables
1,349,780.09
18,466,649.40
Taxes payable
642,474.25
1,945,247.00
Other payables
141,199,517.84
271,886,881.28
Including: Interest payable
20,041,166.32
7,945,881.30
Dividends payable
Non-current liabilities due within one year
238,991,878.23
155,354,661.34
Total current liabilities
2,587,906,371.65
1,320,105,039.04
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
945,169,118.32
1,044,603,224.39
Total non-current liabilities
945,169,118.32
1,044,603,224.39
Total liabilities
3,533,075,489.97
2,364,708,263.43
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
31 December 2018
Item
30 September 2019
(Restated)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,161,200,000.00
1,161,200,000.00
Capital reserve
906,165,435.50
906,165,435.50
Surplus reserve
71,532,851.40
71,532,851.40
Retained earnings
516,973,149.71
456,356,298.47
Total shareholders' equity
2,655,871,436.61
2,595,254,585.37
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,188,946,926.58
4,959,962,848.80
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhi Jun
Hu Shengyong
Zhao Linbin
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Income Statement
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB
Unaudited
Third
First
First
Third
Three
Quarter
Three
Quarters
Quarter
of 2018
Quarters
of 2018
of 2019
(July to
of 2019
(January to
Item
(July to
September)
(January to
September)
September)
(Restated)
September)
(Restated)
I.
Total operating income
457,636,467.13
306,523,806.94
1,252,907,399.32
822,747,258.72
Including: Operating income
457,636,467.13
306,523,806.94
1,252,907,399.32
822,747,258.72
II.
Total operating cost
334,257,078.18
211,565,623.64
931,902,580.02
569,725,148.17
Including: Operating cost
205,396,880.65
125,570,904.90
574,778,582.53
321,541,336.26
Taxes and surcharges
9,498,197.02
5,815,517.50
26,186,356.70
18,654,621.61
General and administrative expenses
30,290,282.03
28,090,842.90
85,478,748.29
69,823,374.48
Research and development expenses
1,823,344.30
1,538,864.61
6,414,346.06
5,761,195.33
Financial expenses
87,248,374.18
50,549,493.73
239,044,546.44
153,944,620.49
Including: Interest expenses
87,567,062.79
51,168,976.20
240,606,143.82
153,810,278.70
Interest income
759,539.96
1,479,878.05
3,151,165.87
2,942,923.83
Add: Other income
6,925,788.45
21,865,302.55
72,279,423.77
69,212,998.46
Investment income ("-" indicating loss)
74,240.32
-742.00
859,736.38
-742.00
Including: Income from investment in
associates and joint ventures
-995.53
-742.00
5,943.60
-742.00
Impairment loss of credit
("-" indicating loss)
-7,289,865.02
-1,820,020.74
-25,487,503.53
-8,447,336.17
Impairment loss of assets
("-" indicating loss)
Gains on disposal of assets
("-" indicating loss)
-17,706.48
-4,779.13
-43,131.06
13,655.08
III.
Operating profit ("-" indicating loss)
123,071,846.22
114,997,943.98
368,613,344.86
313,800,685.92
Add: Non-operating income
518,987.82
545,140.57
1,790,919.27
663,446.04
Less: Non-operating expenses
559,778.25
5,591.91
863,652.84
1,109,060.07
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB
Unaudited
Third
First
First
Third
Three
Quarter
Three
Quarters
Quarter
of 2018
Quarters
of 2018
of 2019
(July to
of 2019
(January to
Item
(July to
September)
(January to
September)
September)
(Restated)
September)
(Restated)
IV.
Total profit ("-" indicating total loss)
123,031,055.79
115,537,492.64
369,540,611.29
313,355,071.89
Less: Income tax expenses
16,804,453.48
26,030,969.56
45,026,428.58
43,389,487.29
V.
Net profit ("-" indicating net loss)
106,226,602.31
89,506,523.08
324,514,182.71
269,965,584.60
(1)
By business continuity
106,226,602.31
89,506,523.08
324,514,182.71
269,965,584.60
1. Net profit from continued operations
("-" indicating net loss)
106,226,602.31
89,506,523.08
324,514,182.71
269,965,584.60
2. Net profit from discontinued operations
("-" indicating net loss)
(2)
By ownership
106,226,602.31
89,506,523.08
324,514,182.71
269,965,584.60
1. Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the company
("-" indicating net loss)
105,907,996.39
89,490,114.76
323,071,279.48
269,930,690.94
2. Non-controlling interests
("-" indicating net loss)
318,605.92
16,408.32
1,442,903.23
34,893.66
VI.
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-148,886.38
1,314,630.38
-172,964.59
1,856,954.66
Other comprehensive income attributable to
shareholders of the company, net of tax
-148,886.38
1,314,630.38
-172,964.59
1,856,954.66
Other comprehensive income that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income to be
reclassified to profit or loss
-148,886.38
1,314,630.38
-172,964.59
1,856,954.66
1. Conversion differences arising from the conversion of foreign currency
financial statements
-148,886.38
1,314,630.38
-172,964.59
1,856,954.66
Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB
Unaudited
Third
First
First
Third
Three
Quarter
Three
Quarters
Quarter
of 2018
Quarters
of 2018
of 2019
(July to
of 2019
(January to
Item
(July to
September)
(January to
September)
September)
(Restated)
September)
(Restated)
VII.
Total comprehensive income
106,077,715.93
90,821,153.47
324,341,218.12
271,822,539.26
Total comprehensive income attributable to
shareholders of the company
105,759,110.01
90,804,745.15
322,898,314.89
271,787,645.60
Total comprehensive income attributable to
non-controlling interests
318,605.92
16,408.32
1,442,903.23
34,893.66
VIII.
Earnings per share:
(1)
Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share)
0.09
0.08
0.28
0.25
(2)
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)
0.09
0.08
0.28
0.25
For the Business merger involving entities under common control during the current period, the net profit recorded by the merged party before the merger was RMB0.00, and the net profit recorded by the merged party in the prior period was RMB0.00.
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhi Jun
Hu Shengyong
Zhao Linbin
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Income Statement
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB
Unaudited
Third
Third
First
First
Three
Three
Quarter
Quarter
Quarters
Quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
Item
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
September)
September)
September)
September)
I.
Operating income
17,618,459.56
17,725,728.69
75,110,983.47
67,725,361.39
Less: Operating costs
1,825,761.10
1,437,080.99
4,160,553.49
6,007,662.48
Taxes and surcharges
14,274.00
39,767.18
234,033.04
302,104.90
General and administrative expenses
8,305,357.96
8,761,119.64
23,701,542.67
20,115,815.72
Research and development expenses
1,309,112.80
1,538,864.61
4,720,571.75
5,761,195.33
Financial expenses
38,729,051.31
15,208,268.58
98,050,482.10
50,824,998.20
Including: Interest expenses
38,119,968.44
15,805,384.31
97,268,423.43
50,848,009.36
Interest income
361,059.52
1,044,692.49
1,326,413.00
1,961,941.38
Add: Other income
72,623.85
100,000.00
339,356.87
469,622.64
Investment income ("-" indicating loss)
67,401,498.76
33,062,710.56
231,412,562.48
132,176,711.21
Including: Income from investment in
associates and joint ventures
-995.53
-742.00
5,943.60
-742.00
Impairment loss of credit
("-" indicating loss)
86,131.61
39,064.75
781,515.12
-533,774.78
Impairment loss of assets
("-" indicating loss)
Gains on disposal of assets
("-" indicating loss)
-9,410.27
10,145.67
-9,410.27
II.
Operating profit ("-" indicating loss)
34,995,156.61
23,932,992.73
176,787,380.56
116,816,733.56
Add: Non-operating income
3,413.79
3,413.79
Less: Non-operating expenses
III.
Total profit ("-" indicating total loss)
34,995,156.61
23,936,406.52
176,787,380.56
116,820,147.35
Less: Income tax expenses
12,919.74
-608,457.82
50,529.32
-296,292.98
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Income Statement (Continued)
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB
Unaudited
Third
Third
First
First
Three
Three
Quarter
Quarter
Quarters
Quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
Item
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
September)
September)
September)
September)
IV.
Net profit ("-" indicating net loss)
34,982,236.87
24,544,864.34
176,736,851.24
117,116,440.33
1. Net profit from continuing operations
("-" indicating net loss)
34,982,236.87
24,544,864.34
176,736,851.24
117,116,440.33
2. Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" indicating net loss)
Other net comprehensive income, net of tax
VI.
Other comprehensive income
34,982,236.87
24,544,864.34
176,736,851.24
117,116,440.33
VII. Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhi Jun
Hu Shengyong
Zhao Linbin
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
First Three
First Three
Quarters of 2019
Quarters of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
I. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods and
rendering of services
1,113,954,662.50
658,294,791.75
Refunds of taxes
49,687,768.85
66,962,979.95
Cash received from other operating activities
82,814,121.19
41,833,419.49
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
1,246,456,552.54
767,091,191.19
Cash paid for goods and services
384,935,479.81
193,682,144.91
Increase of principal of BOT and BT long-term
receivables
525,260,621.03
505,979,843.40
Cash paid to and for employees
225,267,462.96
181,256,314.73
Payments of various taxes
124,431,142.14
125,200,679.27
Cash paid for other operating activities
47,712,465.99
37,876,385.62
Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities
1,307,607,171.93
1,043,995,367.93
Net cash generated from operating activities
-61,150,619.39
-276,904,176.74
II. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from investments
3,500,000.00
Cash received from investment income
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
134,418.88
430,459.30
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and
other companies
Cash received from other investing activities
58,734,275.91
2,873,950.31
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
62,368,694.79
3,304,409.61
Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible
assets and other long-term assets
1,429,920,192.42
473,102,714.02
Cash paid for investments
37,816,510.20
62,224,489.80
Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other
companies
208,763,030.05
81,999,991.94
Cash paid for other investing activities
30,000,000.00
10,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities
1,706,499,732.67
627,327,195.76
Net cash generated from investing activities
-1,644,131,037.88
-624,022,786.15
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued)
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
First Three
First Three
Quarters of 2019
Quarters of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
III.Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from investments
67,400,000.00
57,512,940.95
Including: Cash received from non-controlling
shareholders of subsidiaries
67,400,000.00
57,512,940.95
Cash received from IPO
382,298,000.00
Cash received from loans
2,480,989,134.90
1,320,157,751.11
Cash received from other financing activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
2,548,389,134.90
1,759,968,692.06
Cash paid for repayment of loans
672,738,573.32
714,235,321.51
Cash paid for distribution of dividends and
profit or payment of interests
349,687,178.53
127,221,305.79
Including: Dividends and profits paid for
non-controlling shareholders
of subsidiaries
Cash paid for other financing activities
2,759,219.69
31,194,642.56
Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities
1,025,184,971.54
872,651,269.86
Net cash generated from financing activities
1,523,204,163.36
887,317,422.20
IV. Effect of foreign exchanges rate changes on
cash and cash equivalents
536,537.66
4,722,102.22
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-181,540,956.25
-8,887,438.47
Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period
633,978,483.72
665,292,369.22
VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
452,437,527.47
656,404,930.75
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhi Jun
Hu Shengyong
Zhao Linbin
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Cash Flow Statement
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
First Three
First Three
Quarters of 2019
Quarters of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
I. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of
services
40,695,705.09
100,278,173.36
Refunds of taxes
1,646,585.06
Cash received from other operating activities
41,874,863.34
116,561,737.43
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
82,570,568.43
218,486,495.85
Cash paid for goods and services
3,423,814.38
9,363,152.13
Cash paid to and for employees
38,204,232.78
26,406,507.33
Payments of various taxes
3,537,054.08
3,943,007.28
Cash paid for other operating activities
67,023,454.22
125,154,427.77
Sub-total of cash outflows for operating activities
112,188,555.46
164,867,094.51
Net cash generated from operating activities
-29,617,987.03
53,619,401.34
II. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from investments
18,500,000.00
Cash received from investment income
122,175,738.10
73,500,000.00
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
26,097.22
340,378.52
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and
other companies
Cash received from other investing activities
439,602,732.30
694,097,525.39
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
580,304,567.62
767,937,903.91
Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible
assets and other long-term assets
1,416,255.52
662,634.53
Cash paid for investments
629,509,200.89
470,424,489.79
Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other
companies
209,263,280.00
82,000,000.00
Cash paid for other investing activities
1,023,500,000.00
647,290,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflows for investing activities
1,863,688,736.41
1,200,377,124.32
Net cash generated from investing activities
-1,283,384,168.79
-432,439,220.41
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.1 Financial Statements (Continued)
Company Cash Flow Statement (Continued)
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: RMB Unaudited
First Three
First Three
Quarters of 2019
Quarters of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
III. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from investments
382,298,000.00
Cash received from borrowings
1,621,000,000.00
542,990,000.00
Cash received from other financing activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
1,621,000,000.00
925,288,000.00
Cash paid for repayment of loans
304,025,079.34
385,075,079.34
Cash paid for distribution of dividends and profit or
payment of interests
199,703,393.27
40,500,832.12
Cash paid for other financing activities
2,222,847.62
29,945,480.77
Sub-total of cash outflows for financing activities
505,951,320.23
455,521,392.23
Net cash flows generated from financing activities
1,115,048,679.77
469,766,607.77
IV. Effect of foreign exchanges rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents
-87,918.92
40,957.76
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-198,041,394.97
90,987,746.46
Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period
271,810,049.42
112,681,313.36
VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
73,768,654.45
203,669,059.82
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhi Jun
Hu Shengyong
Zhao Linbin
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard
✓ Applicable □ Not applicable
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unit: RMB
31 December 2018
Item
(Restated)
Current assets:
Cash at bank and on hand
710,736,003.72
Bills receivable
16,329,816.00
Accounts receivable
231,720,897.81
Prepayments
35,883,159.32
Other receivables
67,278,534.97
Including: Interest receivable
63,972.93
Dividends receivable
Inventories
20,094,393.80
Contract assets
155,318,993.04
Non-current assets due within
one year
71,704,170.76
Other current assets
136,983,506.10
Total current assets
1,446,049,475.52
Non-current assets:
Long-term receivables
3,836,000,876.02
Long-term equity investments
31,222,775.27
Fixed assets
49,538,030.79
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
4,411,246,358.86
Goodwill
43,910,821.67
Long-term deferred expenses
1,300,011.71
Deferred income tax assets
180,996,600.65
Other non-current assets
688,741,531.41
Total non-current assets
9,242,957,006.38
1 January 2019
710,736,003.72
16,329,816.00
231,720,897.81
35,723,584.32
67,278,534.97
63,972.93
20,094,393.80
155,318,993.04
71,704,170.76
136,983,506.10
1,445,889,900.52
3,836,000,876.02
31,222,775.27
49,538,030.79
13,202,105.03
4,411,246,358.86
43,910,821.67
1,300,011.71
180,996,600.65
688,741,531.41
9,256,159,111.41
Adjustment
-159,575.00
-159,575.00
13,202,105.03
13,202,105.03
Total assets
10,689,006,481.90 10,702,049,011.93
13,042,530.03
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
Unit: RMB
31 December 2018
Item
(Restated)
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
854,000,000.00
854,000,000.00
Accounts payable
900,854,708.97
900,854,708.97
Employee benefits payable
76,002,585.39
76,002,585.39
Taxes payable
43,246,575.79
43,246,575.79
Other payables
369,910,815.21
369,910,815.21
Including: Interest payable
14,141,187.13
14,141,187.13
Dividends payable
Contract liabilities
6,145,947.92
6,145,947.92
Non-current liabilities due
within one year
539,592,998.16
543,048,894.74
3,455,896.58
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
2,789,753,631.44
2,793,209,528.02
3,455,896.58
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
4,390,551,321.62
4,390,551,321.62
Lease liabilities
9,586,633.45
9,586,633.45
Long-term payables
305,098,322.59
305,098,322.59
Deferred income
21,297,023.96
21,297,023.96
Deferred income tax liabilities
109,709,057.59
109,709,057.59
Total non-current liabilities
4,826,655,725.76
4,836,242,359.21
9,586,633.45
Total liabilities
7,616,409,357.20
7,629,451,887.23
13,042,530.03
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
Unit: RMB
31 December 2018
Item
(Restated)
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
1,161,200,000.00
1,161,200,000.00
Capital reserve
858,803,441.83
858,803,441.83
Less: Treasury stock
Other comprehensive income
-8,118,159.45
-8,118,159.45
Surplus reserve
71,532,851.40
71,532,851.40
Retained earnings
912,574,775.97
912,574,775.97
Total equity attributable to
shareholders of the company
2,995,992,909.75
2,995,992,909.75
Non-controlling interests
76,604,214.95
76,604,214.95
Total shareholders' equity
3,072,597,124.70
3,072,597,124.70
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
10,689,006,481.90
10,702,049,011.93
13,042,530.03
Explanation of adjustments of each item:
Applicable□ Not applicable
According to new leases standard, right-of-use asset and lease liability were recognized, and lease liability due within one year was reclassified into non-current liabilities due within one year.
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)
Company Balance Sheet
Unit: RMB
31 December 2018
Item
(Restated)
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Current assets:
Cash at bank and on hand
280,410,049.42
280,410,049.42
Accounts receivable
20,487,404.22
20,487,404.22
Prepayments
824,071.91
824,071.91
Other receivables
476,680,139.04
476,680,139.04
Including: Interest receivable
18,816,987.12
18,816,987.12
Dividends receivable
Non-current assets due within
one year
25,744,348.18
25,744,348.18
Other current assets
3,500,000.00
3,500,000.00
Total current assets
807,646,012.77
807,646,012.77
Non-current assets:
Long-term receivables
338,175,651.82
338,175,651.82
Long-term equity investments
3,811,481,435.51
3,811,481,435.51
Fixed assets
1,173,504.80
1,173,504.80
Right-of-use assets
12,062,532.38
12,062,532.38
Intangible assets
538,087.51
538,087.51
Deferred income tax assets
948,156.39
948,156.39
Total non-current assets
4,152,316,836.03
4,164,379,368.41
12,062,532.38
Total assets
4,959,962,848.80
4,972,025,381.18
12,062,532.38
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)
Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
Unit: RMB
31 December 2018
Item
(Restated)
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
860,000,000.00
860,000,000.00
Accounts payable
2,451,600.02
2,451,600.02
Contract liabilities
10,000,000.00
10,000,000.00
Employee benefits payable
18,466,649.40
18,466,649.40
Taxes payable
1,945,247.00
1,945,247.00
Other payables
271,886,881.28
271,886,881.28
Including: Interest payable
7,945,881.30
7,945,881.30
Dividends payable
Non-current liabilities due
within one year
155,354,661.34
158,060,161.11
2,705,499.77
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
1,320,105,039.04
1,322,810,538.81
2,705,499.77
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
1,044,603,224.39
1,044,603,224.39
Lease liabilities
9,357,032.61
9,357,032.61
Total non-current liabilities
1,044,603,224.39
1,053,960,257.00
9,357,032.61
Total liabilities
2,364,708,263.43
2,376,770,795.81
12,062,532.38
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.2 Adjustments to the first adoption of the relevant financial statements at the beginning of the then year due to the first adoption of new financial instruments standards, new revenue standard and new lease standard (Continued)
Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
Unit: RMB
31 December 2018
Item
(Restated)
1 January 2019
Adjustment
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
1,161,200,000.00
1,161,200,000.00
Capital reserve
906,165,435.50
906,165,435.50
Surplus reserve
71,532,851.40
71,532,851.40
Retained earnings
456,356,298.47
456,356,298.47
Total shareholders' equity
2,595,254,585.37
2,595,254,585.37
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
4,959,962,848.80
4,972,025,381.18
12,062,532.38
Explanation of adjustments of each item:
Applicable Not applicable
According to new leases standard, right-of-use asset and lease liability were recognized, and lease liability due within one year was reclassified into non-current liabilities due within one year.
4.3 The explanation of previous comparison data on retrospective adjustment for the first adoption of new financial instruments standards and new lease standard.
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
IV. APPENDIX (CONTINUED)
4.4 Audit report
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
By Order of the Board
Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*
Zhi Jun
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC
30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Jun, Mr. Liu Shuguang, Mr. Cheng Suning and Mr. Cao Jinjun, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Dewei and Mr. Hu Shengyong and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ou Yuezhou, Ms. Fu Jie and Mr. Xie Lanjun.
