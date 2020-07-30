Log in
Dynagreen Environmental Protection : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON THE EXPANSION PROJECT OF WASTE INCINERATION POWER PLANT

07/30/2020 | 06:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1330)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON THE EXPANSION PROJECT OF WASTE INCINERATION POWER PLANT

Wuhan Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.* (武漢綠色動力再生能源有限公司) ("Wuhan Dynagreen"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (綠色動力環保集團股份有限公司) (the "Company") and the Wuhan Urban and Rural Construction Bureau (formerly known as the Urban Construction Committee of Wuhan City) entered into the Concession Agreement on the Project of Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City on 13 November 2006. In order to commence the Expansion Project of Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City (the "Project"), Wuhan Dynagreen, the Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau of Qingshan and the Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau of Wuhan (collectively, the "Counterparties") have entered into the Framework Agreement on the Expansion Project of Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City (the "Framework Agreement") on 30 July 2020, pursuant to which the Counterparties agreed Wuhan Dynagreen to perform the expansion project for the Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City.

The content and scale of the Project include adding processing capacity of domestic waste of 1,000 tonne per day and kitchen waste of 200 tonnes per day to the original processing capacity of domestic waste of 1,000 tonnes per day. Other matters related to the Project are subject to the supplementary agreement to the Concession Agreement to be signed after the approval of the Project. After the waste processing disposal capacity of Wuhan Dynagreen is improved, the Counterparties should supply the waste of Wuhan Qingshan and surrounding areas to Wuhan Dynagreen in priority.

- 1 -

The entering into of the Framework Agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction under the Listing Rules. The specific cooperation details and the implementation of the Project are subject to further negotiation between the Company and the Counterparties and the entering into of a further supplementary agreement to the Concession Agreement. The Company will disclose the subsequent progress in a timely manner in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

Zhi Jun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Jun, Mr. Liu Shuguang, Mr. Cheng Suning and Mr. Cao Jinjun, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Dewei and Mr. Hu Shengyong and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ou Yuezhou, Ms. Fu Jie and Mr. Xie Lanjun.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:25:13 UTC
