Dynagreen Environmental Protection : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON THE EXPANSION PROJECT OF WASTE INCINERATION POWER PLANT

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON THE EXPANSION PROJECT OF WASTE INCINERATION POWER PLANT

Wuhan Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.* (武漢綠色動力再生能源有限公司) ("Wuhan Dynagreen"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (綠色動力環保集團股份有限公司) (the "Company") and the Wuhan Urban and Rural Construction Bureau (formerly known as the Urban Construction Committee of Wuhan City) entered into the Concession Agreement on the Project of Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City on 13 November 2006. In order to commence the Expansion Project of Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City (the "Project"), Wuhan Dynagreen, the Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau of Qingshan and the Urban Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau of Wuhan (collectively, the "Counterparties") have entered into the Framework Agreement on the Expansion Project of Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City (the "Framework Agreement") on 30 July 2020, pursuant to which the Counterparties agreed Wuhan Dynagreen to perform the expansion project for the Waste Incineration Power Plant in Qingshan District, Wuhan City.

The content and scale of the Project include adding processing capacity of domestic waste of 1,000 tonne per day and kitchen waste of 200 tonnes per day to the original processing capacity of domestic waste of 1,000 tonnes per day. Other matters related to the Project are subject to the supplementary agreement to the Concession Agreement to be signed after the approval of the Project. After the waste processing disposal capacity of Wuhan Dynagreen is improved, the Counterparties should supply the waste of Wuhan Qingshan and surrounding areas to Wuhan Dynagreen in priority.