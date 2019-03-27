Dynagreen Environmental Prtctn Gp : 2018ESG Report

2Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2018

2018 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") REPORT (CONTINUED)

1ABOUT THIS REPORT

Basis of preparation

This is the third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (the "Report") of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. ("Dynagreen" or the "Company" or the "Group"). This report was prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide of Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The reporting period is from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. The contents of this report provide a brief review of past related activities. This report will be published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the official website of the Company.

About the Group's Business

The Group is a listed company invested by the Beijing Stated-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd., dedicating to the industry of recycling and renewable energy. Our scope of business covers the investment and construction, operation and management, technology research and development and supply of the core equipment relating to urban waste treatment projects, and other professional services including consultation in order to provide comprehensive solutions for the urban waste treatment.

The urban waste treatment projects invested and constructed by the Group are comprehensive waste recycling projects integrating waste incineration, power generation, heat supply as well as bricks manufacturing from incinerated waste. The core facilities of waste incineration make use of local proprietary technologies, taking advantage from costs and technical adaptability. The environmental protection technologies, such as controlling the time and temperature in waste incineration as well as the strict smog and gas treatment technologies, ensure all the emissions including dioxin emissions are meeting the environmental emission requirements. The energy generated from waste incineration is used for power generation and heat supply, and the incinerated waste is used for making bricks. The leachate generated from waste treatment is treated for reuse or discharge to the municipal sewage system, while ash is solidified with the use of chelating agents and cement before sending to the sanitary landfill, minimizing pollution from the municipal waste through detoxification, reduction and recycling.

In 2018, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately RMB1,055.06 million, representing an increase of 34% as compared to the same period last year. Net profit realized amounted to approximately RMB272.80 million, representing an increase of 32% as compared to the same period last year. In 2018, the Group treated a total of 4.6918 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (inclusive of landfill), representing an increase of 29.56% as compared to the same period last year. While green on-grid electricity generated amounted 1,398 million kWh, representing growth of 38.76% as compared to the same period last year. As at the end of 2018, the daily treatment capacity for waste incineration of the Group was 13,510 tonnes.