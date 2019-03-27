Dynagreen Environmental Prtctn Gp : 2018ESG Report

|
2018 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") REPORT
2Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2018
2018 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") REPORT (CONTINUED)
1ABOUT THIS REPORT
Basis of preparation
This is the third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (the "Report") of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. ("Dynagreen" or the "Company" or the "Group"). This report was prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide of Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). The reporting period is from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. The contents of this report provide a brief review of past related activities. This report will be published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the official website of the Company.
About the Group's Business
The Group is a listed company invested by the Beijing Stated-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd., dedicating to the industry of recycling and renewable energy. Our scope of business covers the investment and construction, operation and management, technology research and development and supply of the core equipment relating to urban waste treatment projects, and other professional services including consultation in order to provide comprehensive solutions for the urban waste treatment.
The urban waste treatment projects invested and constructed by the Group are comprehensive waste recycling projects integrating waste incineration, power generation, heat supply as well as bricks manufacturing from incinerated waste. The core facilities of waste incineration make use of local proprietary technologies, taking advantage from costs and technical adaptability. The environmental protection technologies, such as controlling the time and temperature in waste incineration as well as the strict smog and gas treatment technologies, ensure all the emissions including dioxin emissions are meeting the environmental emission requirements. The energy generated from waste incineration is used for power generation and heat supply, and the incinerated waste is used for making bricks. The leachate generated from waste treatment is treated for reuse or discharge to the municipal sewage system, while ash is solidified with the use of chelating agents and cement before sending to the sanitary landfill, minimizing pollution from the municipal waste through detoxification, reduction and recycling.
In 2018, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately RMB1,055.06 million, representing an increase of 34% as compared to the same period last year. Net profit realized amounted to approximately RMB272.80 million, representing an increase of 32% as compared to the same period last year. In 2018, the Group treated a total of 4.6918 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (inclusive of landfill), representing an increase of 29.56% as compared to the same period last year. While green on-grid electricity generated amounted 1,398 million kWh, representing growth of 38.76% as compared to the same period last year. As at the end of 2018, the daily treatment capacity for waste incineration of the Group was 13,510 tonnes.
Annual Report 2018 Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.
2018 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") REPORT (CONTINUED)
Scope of the Report
This report covers the information of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and focuses on reporting the environmental and social policies relating to the waste treatment projects of the Group in China during the reporting period. The environmental information disclosed in the Report is consistent with the disclosure of A-share environmental information, which covers the Group's head office and 12 projects which are key pollution monitoring companies that were in operation in 2018 (located in Changzhou, Haining, Pingyang, Yongjia, Wuhan, Taizhou, Rushan, Anshun, Jizhou, Huizhou, Jurong and Bengbu respectively).
Source of information
The data in this report is extracted from internal documents and relevant statistical materials of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
4Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2018
2018 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") REPORT (CONTINUED)
2ESG DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY OF THE GROUP
2.1 ESG Strategy of the Group
The Group has maintained constant profit growth and consistent improvement in comprehensive capacity on the basis of considering its business objectives and market position while being in pursuit of sustainable corporate development. In the leading competitive fields and business environment for future expansion, the Group emphasizes internal management, customer management, personnel management and market management, aiming at formulating a sustainable development plan that takes into account overall planning, long-term diversification and forward-looking vision.
Adhering to the idea of sustainable development, the Group calls for "using the natural resources efficiently and rationally to make the city development in harmony with the environment". It also adheres to the value of "generating social benefits as the primary goal while economic efficiency as the basis" and regards "benefiting the society and serving the government" as its corporate mission. Upholding the operation and management concept of "safe, environmentally friendly, civilized and effective". The Group attaches great importance to safety and environmental protection work, and we expect to work together with customers, suppliers, employees, community residents and other stakeholders for mutual benefits, so as to make contributions to social progress, economic growth and environmental governance.
2.2 ESG Management Structure of the Group
The board of directors of the Group is responsible for the evaluation and determination of risks relating to the environment and the society and to ensure the Group has established an appropriate and effective environmental and social risk management and internal control system. Under the leadership of the board of directors, the management of Group is responsible for implementing business ideas including production safety, compliance with environmental standards, mutual benefits as well as honesty and integrity, formulating policies relating to the environmental and social governance, defining job duties and responsibilities, implementing specific measures and monitoring the implementation results.
2.3 Participation of Stakeholders
Among the internal and external stakeholders in relation to the ESG aspects of the Group, the major stakeholders include internal personnel (from management to front-line employees), suppliers, customers, shareholders and investors, the government and the communities in which the Group operates. On the basis of the existing materiality assessment, management will continue to review the effectiveness of stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment to ensure that the report reflects the Group's latest developments in sustainable development as fully as possible.
