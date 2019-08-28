Log in
Dynagreen Environmental Prtctn Gp : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

08/28/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 1330

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2019

The board of directors of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 Interim Report of the Company, complies with the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to the information to accompany the preliminary announcement of interim results. A printed version of the Company's 2019 Interim Report will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and of the Company (www.dynagreen.com.cn) on or before 30 September 2019.

Interim Report 2019 Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and the directors (the "Directors"), supervisors (the "Supervisors") and senior management of the Company hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of the interim report, guarantee that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions contained in this interim report, and are jointly and severally responsible for the liabilities of the Company.
  1. Directors who were not present at the Board meeting

Title of absent Director

Name of absent Director

Reason of absence

Name of proxy

Director

Cao Jinjun

Business engagements

Qiao Dewei

  1. This interim report is unaudited.

IV. Qiao Dewei, an officer of the Company; Hu Shengyong, the Chief Financial Officer; and Zhao Linbin, the Chief Accountant, declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the interim report.

  1. The audit committee of the Board has reviewed this report and has also discussed with the management of the Company regarding the accounting policies and practices adopted by the Company and internal controls.

VI. Proposal of profit distribution or capitalisation of capital reserve during the Reporting Period approved by the Board

Nil

VII. Risk statement relating to forward-looking statements

  • Applicable □ Not applicable

Forward-looking statements such as future plans and development strategies described in this report do not constitute an actual commitment of the Company to investors. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.

VIII. Whether there was any appropriation of the Company's funds for purposes other than operations by the controlling shareholder and its related parties

No

IX. Whether there was any provision of guarantee to external parties in violation of the stipulated decision-making procedures?

No

  1. Major risk alerts
    Policy risk, market risk, business risk and other risks that may exist have been described in this report in details. Please refer to the risk factors likely to be faced as set out in other disclosures in IV. Discussion and Analysis of Operations.

XI. Others

  • Applicable □ Not applicable

The 2019 interim financial report of the Company was prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises promulgated by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC and the relevant provisions (the "PRC Accounting Standards"), and was reviewed by KPMG Huazhen LLP, which issued the relevant review report. The functional currency of this interim report is Renminbi (RMB), unless otherwise specified.

The contents of this interim report are in compliance with all the requirements in relation to information to be disclosed in interim report under the Standards for the Contents and Formats of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No. 3 - Contents and Formats of Interim Reports (Amended in 2017)( 公開發行證券的公司信息披露內容與格式準則第3-半年度報告的內容與格式（2017年修訂）》),the SSE Listing Rules and the Stock Exchange Listing Rules. In addition, this interim report has been simultaneously published in Mainland China and Hong Kong. This report has been prepared in Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

    I. DEFINITIONS

In this report, the following expressions shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the following meanings:

Common words

The Company or Dynagreen The Group

BSAM

Blue-ocean Environment

Changzhou Company

Haining Company

Taizhou Company

Wuhan Company

Pingyang Company

Yongjia Company

Rushan Company

Anshun Company

Huizhou Company

Jizhou Company

Jurong Company

Ninghe Company

Bengbu Company

Tongzhou Company

Miyun Company

Shantou Company

Zhangqiu Company

Bobai Company

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Blue-oceanEnvironment Investment Holding Company Limited (藍洋環保投資 控股有限公司)

Changzhou Dynagreen Environmental and Thermoelectric Co., Ltd. (常州綠色 動力環保熱電有限公司)

Haining Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (海寧綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Taizhou Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (泰州綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Wuhan Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (武漢綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Pingyang Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (平陽綠色動力再生能源有

限公司)

Yongjia Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (永嘉綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Rushan Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (乳山綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Anshun Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (安順綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Huizhou Dynagreen Environment Co., Ltd. (惠州綠色動力環保有限公司) Tianjin Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (天津綠色動力再生能源有限公

)

Jurong Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (句容綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Tianjin Dynagreen Environmental Energy Co., Ltd. (天津綠動環保能源有限公

)

Bengbu Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (蚌埠綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Beijing Dynagreen Environment Co., Ltd. (北京綠色動力環保有限公司) Beijing Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (北京綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Shantou Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (汕頭市綠色動力再生能源有

限公司)

Zhangqiu Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (章丘綠色動力再生能源有 限公司)

Bobai Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (博白綠色動力再生能源有限公

)

Hong'an Company

Yichun Company

Fengcheng Company

Huizhou Phase II Project Company

Huludao Company

Yongjia Phase II Project Company

Longhui Company

Pingyao Company

Qingdao Company

Dongyang Fuli

Beijing Research Institute

Dengfeng Company

Haining Expansion Project Company

Shishou Company

Guangdong Promising

Guangyuan Promising

Guangyuan Company

Jiamusi Company

Zhaoqing Company

Shulan Company

Zhangye Company

Yongxing Company

Dongguan Changneng

I. DEFINITIONS (CONTINUED)

Hong'an Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (紅安綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Yichun Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (宜春綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Fengcheng Dynagreen Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. (豐城綠色動力環保 有限公司)

Huizhou Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (惠州綠色動力再生能源有限 公司)

Lvyi (Huludao) Environmental Services Limited (綠益(葫蘆島)環境服務有限公

)

Wenzhou Dynagreen Environmental Energy Co., Ltd. (溫州綠動環保能源有限

公司)

Longhui Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (隆回綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Pingyao Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (平遙縣綠色動力再生能源有

限公司)

Qingdao Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (青島綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Zhejiang Dongyang Fuli Construction Limited Company (浙江省東陽市富力建 設有限公司)

Beijing Dynagreen Environmental Protection Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. (北京綠色動力環保技術研究院有限公司)

Dengfeng Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (登封綠色動力再生能源有

限公司)

Haining Dynagreen Haiyun Environmental Protection Energy Co., Ltd. (海寧綠 動海雲環保能源有限公司)

Shishou Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (石首綠色動力再生能源有限

公司)

Guangdong Promising Environmental Protection Company Limited (廣東博海 昕能環保有限公司)

Guangyuan Promising Environmental Protection Company Limited (廣元博海 昕能環保有限公司)

Guangyuan Boneng Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (廣元博能再生能源有限公司) Jiamusi Bohai Environmental Protection and Electricity Company Limited (佳 木斯博海環保電力有限公司)

Zhaoqing Boneng Renewable Energy Power Generation Co., Ltd. (肇慶市博 能再生能源發電有限公司)

Shulan Boneng Environmental Protection Company Limited (舒蘭市博能環保 有限公司)

Zhangye Boneng Environmental Protection Company Limited (張掖博能環保 有限公司)

Yongxing Boneng Environmental Energy Co., Ltd. (永興博能環保能源有限公

)

Dongguan Changneng Clean Energy and Greening Service Co., Ltd. (東莞市

長能清潔能源綠化服務有限公司)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:45:01 UTC
