Dynagreen Environmental Prtctn Gp : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG H SHARE REGISTRAR

07/10/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code:1330

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG H SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong H Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the H Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

Zhi Jun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Jun, Mr. Liu Shuguang, Mr. Cheng Suning and Mr. Cao Jinjun, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Dewei and Mr. Hu Shengyong and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ou Yuezhou, Ms. Fu Jie and Mr. Xie Lanjun.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:42:05 UTC
