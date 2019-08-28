Dynagreen Environmental Prtctn Gp : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（Stock Code: 1330）

ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SERVICE FRAMEWORK CONTRACT

On 28 August 2019, the Company and Shenzhen CDT entered into the Service Framework Contract, pursuant to which if Shenzhen CDT or its subsidiary successfully wins the Tender for the relevant publicity display design and construction service for the municipal waste-to-energy projects of the Group, Shenzhen CDT or its subsidiary will provide the Project Services to the Group in accordance with the Service Framework Contract and the arrangements under the specific Project Service Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, Beijing CDT is a subsidiary of BSAM (a Controlling Shareholder) and Shenzhen CDT is a direct subsidiary of Beijing CDT. Therefore, Beijing CDT and Shenzhen CDT are connected persons of the Company and the transaction contemplated under the Service Framework Contract constituted a continuing connected transaction of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) of the transaction contemplated under the Service Framework Contract is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Service Framework Contract and the transaction contemplated thereunder are subject to the annual review, reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.