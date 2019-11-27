Log in
DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6889)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/26
10.5 HKD   +0.19%
04:13aDYNAM JAPAN : Notification letter and request form to non-registered holders
PU
03:48aDYNAM JAPAN : Interim Report 2019
PU
03:38aDYNAM JAPAN : Notification letter and reply form to new registered shareholders
PU
DYNAM JAPAN : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

11/27/2019 | 04:13am EST

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

(incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

（於日本註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號：06889

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

28 November 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note 1),

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

- Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.dyjh.co.jpand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the current and all future Corporate Communication (Note 2), please complete the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Alternatively, you may send a scanned copy of the completed Request Form by email to Dynam.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

Kohei SATO

Chairman of the Board

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致 非 登 記 股 份 持 有 人 ( 附 註 1 )

DY N AM J APAN HO LDIN GS C o . , Ltd . （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 http://www.dyjh.co.jp及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 w w w . h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 及 將 來 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 2 ) 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ( 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 ) ， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 83 號 合 和 中 心 1 7M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 Dynam.ecom@computershare.com.hk

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 68 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

董 事 長

佐 藤 公 平

謹 啟

2019 11 28

附註 1：本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司， 希望收到公司通訊文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文 件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Request Form 申請表格

To: DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

致：

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 6889)

(股份代號：6889)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the CURRENT & ALL FUTURECorporate Communication* of the Company as indicated below: 本人／我們現在希望以下列方式收取本次及將來所有公司通訊之印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • to receive the printed English version ONLY; OR
    僅收取英文印刷本；或
  • to receive the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR
    僅收取中文印刷本；或
  • to receive both printed English and Chinese versions.
    同時收取英文及中文印刷本。

Please note that if you want to access the Current & future Corporate Communications* of the Company via the websites of the Company and the HKEXnews, you do not have to return the request form.

如 閣下欲於本公司或香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽本公司本次及將來之公司通訊*，則毋須填寫本申請表格。

Name(s)#

Date

姓名#

日期

Address#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website.
    假如你從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes

附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料 。

2. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication.

本 申 請 表 格 應 由 本 公 司 非 登 記 股 份 持 有 人 填 寫 。 該 等 人 士 的 股 份 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 (中 央 結 算 系 統 )並 他 們 已 經 通 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 通 知 本 公 司 ， 希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊 。

3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. 如 在 本 表 格 作 出 超 過 一 項 選 擇 、 或 未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或 未 有 簽 署 、 或 在 其 他 方 面 填 寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢 。

4. The above instruction will apply to the CURRENT & ALL FUTURECorporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify to the Company 's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in t he Company.

上 述 指 示 適 用 於 本 次 及 將 來發 送 予 閣 下 之 所 有 公 司 通 訊，直 至 閣 下 通 知 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 另 外 之 安 排 或 任 何 時 候 停 止 持 有 本 公 司 的 股 份 。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form. 為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本 申 請 表 格 上 的 其 他 指 示 ， 本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。

* Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report;

(b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代 表委任表格

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

to return this Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港 Hong Kong

27112019 1 0

Dynam Japan Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:12:06 UTC
