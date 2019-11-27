DYNAM JAPAN : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

(incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

（於日本註冊成立的有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：06889）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

28 November 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note 1),

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

- Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.dyjh.co.jpand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the current and all future Corporate Communication (Note 2), please complete the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Alternatively, you may send a scanned copy of the completed Request Form by email to Dynam.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

Kohei SATO

Chairman of the Board

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, a summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致 非 登 記 股 份 持 有 人 ( 附 註 1 ) ：

DY N AM J APAN HO LDIN GS C o . , Ltd . （「 本 公 司 」）

二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 http://www.dyjh.co.jp及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 w w w . h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 及 將 來 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 2 ) 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ( 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 ) ， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 83 號 合 和 中 心 1 7M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 Dynam.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 68 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

董 事 長 佐 藤 公 平 謹 啟 2019 年 11 月 28 日

附註 1：本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司， 希望收到公司通訊文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文 件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。