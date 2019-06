Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

(incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06889)

CHANGE OF SHAREHOLDING INTERESTS OF

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

This voluntary announcement is made by DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), since the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has been informed by (1) Mr. Yoji SATO, a non-executive director of the Company and senior corporate advisor of the Board, (2) Mr. Kohei SATO, an executive director, president and chief executive officer of the Company and chairman of the Board and a family member of Mr. Yoji SATO, and (3) other substantial shareholders of the Company, each being a family member of Mr. Yoji SATO, but not involved in the management of the Group of the change of their respective shareholding interests in the Company.

On 29 May 2019, Mr. Shigehiro SATO and Mr. Masahiro SATO, each being one of the Sato Family Members^, has sold a total of 3,400,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") and a total of 3,400,000 Shares respectively, through on-market transactions. As a result of this sale, the interests of Sato Aviation Capital Limited ("SAC"), a substantial shareholder of the Company, Mr. Yoji SATO, Mr. Kohei SATO, and other Sato Family Members in the Shares have become as set forth in the table below.

To the best of the knowledge of the Board, other than the above-described sale of the Shares, no purchase or sale or other disposition of the Shares held by SAC, Mr. Yoji SATO, Mr. Kohei SATO, or other Sato Family Members is planned as of the date hereof.

Shareholders Interests He/She Owns Deemed Interests* Total Interests as Beneficial Owner SAC 23.21% 12.51% 35.72% Mr. Yoji SATO 0.00% 58.07% 58.07% Mr. Kohei SATO 7.20% 50.87% 58.07% Mrs. Yaeko NISHIWAKI 3.00% 55.07% 58.07% Mrs. Keiko SATO 0.00% 58.07% 58.07% Mr. Shigehiro SATO 5.35% 52.72% 58.07% Mr. Masahiro SATO 2.56% 55.51% 58.07%

(Each of the figures is rounded to two decimal places, and may not add up due to rounding)

The Company wishes to clarify that the Board and the senior management members of the Group, including Mr. Yoji SATO, Mr. Kohei SATO, and other executive officers of the Company did not sell Shares in this regard. No Sato Family Members, other than Mr. Kohei SATO, is involved in the management of the Group.

