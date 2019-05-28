Dynam Japan : CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS （PDF 1,343KB）
DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
(incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 06889)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') of DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at 2-27-5Nishi-Nippori,Arakawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m., (Japan time) for the following purposes:
MATTERS TO BE REPORTED
1. Report on the Business Report and the Financial Statements, and report on results of the audit by the Accounting Auditor and the review by the Audit Committee on the Financial Statements for the 8th fiscal year (from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019)
MATTERS TO BE RESOLVED
First Resolution
General Mandate to Allot, Issue and Deal in Shares
Second Resolution
General Mandate to Repurchase Shares
Third Resolution
Proposed Election of Nine (9) Directors
Fourth Resolution
Proposed Election of an Auditor pursuant to the Rules
Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited
By order of the Board
DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Kohei SATO
Chairman of the Board
Tokyo, Japan, 29 May 2019
Registered office and headquarters :
2-25-1-702Nishi-Nippori,Arakawa-ku Tokyo, 116-0013, Japan
Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit A1, 32nd Floor, United Centre,
95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
As of the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Kohei SATO, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yoji SATO, Mr. Tatsuji FUJIMOTO and Mr. Noriaki USHIJIMA, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ichiro TAKANO, Mr. Mitsutoshi KATO, Mr. Thomas Chun Kee YIP, Mr. Kei MURAYAMA and Mr. Kiyohito KANDA.
This document has been prepared in compliance with the Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act") and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').
29 May 2019
Kohei Sato, Chairman of the Board
DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
2-25-1-702Nishi-Nippori,Arakawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
CONVOCATION NOTICE
FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 8th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Meeting'') of DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held as detailed hereinafter, and your attendance is cordially requested.
Particulars:
Date and time: Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Japan time (Reception starts at 9:30 a.m.)
Location:Head Office Building, DYNAM Co., Ltd.
2-27-5Nishi-Nippori,Arakawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be Reported
Report on the Business Report and the Financial Statements, and report on results of the audit by the Accounting Auditor and the review by the Audit Committee on the Financial Statements for the 8th fiscal year (from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019)
Matters to be Resolved
First Resolution
General Mandate to Allot, Issue and Deal in Shares
Second Resolution
General Mandate to Repurchase Shares
Third Resolution
Proposed Election of Nine (9) Directors
Fourth Resolution
Proposed Election of an Auditor pursuant to the Listing Rules
4. Rules on Convocation for the Meeting
Shareholders attending the Meeting in person
Shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') will be requested to confirm their identity at the reception. Confirmation of identity will be carried out by the method of comparing the Shareholder's signature with the signature he/she has registered in advance. Please bring a piece of identification such as a passport or driver's license.
(2) Proxies representing Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting
Please fill out the required information on the proxy form sent by the Company, and have it signed personally by the Shareholder. The signature will be compared to the signature of the Shareholder that has been registered in advance to confirm that it is the Shareholder's own signature, so Shareholders are requested to use the same signature that they have registered in advance.
Proxies are requested to submit the proxy form with the required information filled in and signed personally by the Shareholder to the reception desk of the Meeting on the day thereof.
Proxies will be asked to confirm their identity at the reception. Please bring a piece of identification such as a passport or driver's license to confirm your identity as the person named on the proxy form.
Shareholders who are not attending the Meeting and who assign their proxies to the Chairman of the Meeting
Please fill out the required information on the proxy form sent by the Company (please do not fill out the spaces for the home or main office address of the proxy and name of the proxy), and have it signed personally by the Shareholder. The signature will be compared to the signature of the Shareholder that has been registered in advance to confirm that it is the Shareholder's own signature, so Shareholders are requested to use the same signature that they have registered in advance.
Please send the proxy form, filled in with the required information excluding the home or main office address of the proxy and name of the proxy and signed personally by the Shareholder by mail to the location of the Meeting by no later than the date of the Meeting OR deposit such proxy form at the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting.
5. Other Precautions
All resolutions set out in this convocation notice (the ''Notice'') will be decided by poll at the Meeting in accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules.
Shareholders having voting rights recorded in the most recent share registry as of 23 May 2019 shall be deemed to be Shareholders permitted to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Shareholders who intend to cast their votes in different ways (i.e. partly for and partly against a resolution) are requested to notify the Company in writing of their intention to do so and the reason therefor no later than 3 days before the Meeting.
Beneficial owners of the shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') who hold pecuniary interests and voting rights in the Company with respect to the Shares deposited into the
Central Clearing and Settlement System (''CCASS'') and registered in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited (''HKSCC Nominees'') (the ''CCASS Beneficial Owners'') are not recognised as Shareholders under Japanese law. HKSCC Nominees will exercise the voting rights entitled by the CCASS Beneficial Owners in accordance with the pre-determined arrangements between HKSCC Nominees and the CCASS Beneficial Owners and the general operational rules of CCASS.
Final Dividend for the 8th fiscal year
On 23 May 2019, the board of directors of the Company declared the final dividend of JPY6.00 or HKD 0.4278 per ordinary share of the Company. The final dividend will be payable on Friday, 21 June 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the share register of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 3 June 2019.
APPENDIX I
BUSINESS REPORT
(1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019)
1. THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES (THE "GROUP")
(1) Progress of Business and Results
During the fiscal year under review, against the backdrop of high level of corporate earnings continuing, the Japanese economy showed healthy movements such as the picking up in personal consumption resulting from the improvement in employment and income-earing environments. However, the outlook for business climate is still showing uncertainty due to some matters of concern resulting from the Brexit, trade friction between the U.S. and China and so forth.
The pachinko hall industry still faces the severe business environment, and we can see that the market size and the number of playing machines installed continued to show the downward trend. Also, our halls already started to install those machines compliant with the new machine regulations. We expect that the machines will gradually be replaced with less volatile machines, as much more machines compliant with the new regulations will appear in the market.
In these circumstances, our Group made efforts to improve cost-efficiency through such means as using second-hand machines and selecting machines pursuant to the playing data which our halls have accumulated. Further, our Group made efforts to improve the machine utilisation on a continuous basis by implementing various kinds of business measures such as amending the mix of machines installed in halls and renovating the halls in light of the viewpoint of players.
The Group aims at making Pachinko game a usual amusement everybody can enjoy and is working to expand the market shares in the industry by opening low playing cost halls. The Group opened 2 new low playing cost halls, closed 2 halls due to the review of the business area and converted 5 high playing cost halls into low playing cost halls during the fiscal year under review. As a result, as at 31 March 2019, the number of halls in the Group reached 450 consisting of 176 high playing cost halls and 274 low playing cost halls.
During the fiscal year under review, due to natural disasters such as the torrential rain in the western area of Japan in July and the earthquake in the eastern Iburi areas of Hokkaido in September, our two halls, namely, Dynam's Okayama Mabi hall and Dynam's Ehime Osu hall suffered most and were flooded and could not avoid ceasing operation for a long time.
As for the new business of aircraft lease, the Company incorporated a subsidiary in Ireland during the financial year under review in preparation for the acquisition of aircraft during and after the next financial year.
As a result, the non-consolidated operation results of the Company for the fiscal year under review were as follows: net sales of ¥9,991 million (-0.5%,year-on-year); the ordinary income of ¥8,997 million (+5.0%, year-on-year); and the net income of ¥8,889 million (+3.7%, year-on-year).
The consolidated operation results of the Company for the same fiscal year were as follows: operating revenue of ¥146,371 million (-3.8%,year-on-year), the operating profit of ¥19,342
