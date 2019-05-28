Dynam Japan : CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS （PDF 1,343KB）

4. Rules on Convocation for the Meeting

Shareholders attending the Meeting in person

Shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') will be requested to confirm their identity at the reception. Confirmation of identity will be carried out by the method of comparing the Shareholder's signature with the signature he/she has registered in advance. Please bring a piece of identification such as a passport or driver's license.

(2) Proxies representing Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting

Please fill out the required information on the proxy form sent by the Company, and have it signed personally by the Shareholder. The signature will be compared to the signature of the Shareholder that has been registered in advance to confirm that it is the Shareholder's own signature, so Shareholders are requested to use the same signature that they have registered in advance.

Proxies are requested to submit the proxy form with the required information filled in and signed personally by the Shareholder to the reception desk of the Meeting on the day thereof.

Proxies will be asked to confirm their identity at the reception. Please bring a piece of identification such as a passport or driver's license to confirm your identity as the person named on the proxy form.

Shareholders who are not attending the Meeting and who assign their proxies to the Chairman of the Meeting

Please fill out the required information on the proxy form sent by the Company (please do not fill out the spaces for the home or main office address of the proxy and name of the proxy), and have it signed personally by the Shareholder. The signature will be compared to the signature of the Shareholder that has been registered in advance to confirm that it is the Shareholder's own signature, so Shareholders are requested to use the same signature that they have registered in advance.

Please send the proxy form, filled in with the required information excluding the home or main office address of the proxy and name of the proxy and signed personally by the Shareholder by mail to the location of the Meeting by no later than the date of the Meeting OR deposit such proxy form at the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting.