Dynam Japan : FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 （PDF 465KB）

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this announcement or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Incorporated in Japan with limited liability ) (Stock Code: 06889) FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 SUMMARY On 23 May 2019, the Board declared the final dividend of JPY6.00 or HKD0.4278 (the

'' Final Dividend '') per ordinary share of the Company (the '' Share '').

'' '') per ordinary share of the Company (the '' ''). The Final Dividend will be payable on Friday, 21 June 2019 to the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") whose names appear on the share register of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 3 June 2019 (the '' Record Date '').

") whose names appear on the share register of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 3 June 2019 (the '' ''). The final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 were announced on the websites of the Stock Exchange ( http://www.hkexnews.hk http://www.dyjh.co.jp

Based on the average of the exchange rates (telegraphic transfer middle rates) published by Mizuho Bank Co., Ltd. for the five (5) business days immediately preceding 23 May 2019, the exchange rate for conversion of Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars for the Final Dividend to be distributed to the Shareholders in Hong Kong dollars is JPY1 to HKD0.0713.

All CCASS Beneficial Owners will receive the Final Dividend payments in Hong Kong dollars.

Final Dividend payments will be subject to Japanese withholding taxes at rates set out in section C or section D below. Shareholders holding the Shares in their own names and outside CCASS residing in Japan do not have to apply for a refund of withholding tax relating to the Final Dividend in general. The Company will apply the applicable withholding tax rate and withhold taxes according to such Shareholder's identity (i.e. individual or corporation), etc. in advance.

1 -



Shareholders who hold the Shares in their own names and outside CCASS residing in Hong Kong without a permanent establishment in Japan may apply for the maximum withholding tax rates under the Hong Kong-Japan Tax Convention. Further, Shareholders who hold the Shares in their own names and outside CCASS residing outside Japan and Hong Kong and without a permanent establishment in Japan may also apply for the maximum withholding tax rates under a tax convention between Japan and their respective tax residencies, if applicable. In order to enjoy a maximum withholding tax rate under any valid tax convention with Japan, such Shareholders have to submit the relevant application forms and required documents on or before Monday, 10 June 2019 . Those Shareholders who have been unable to submit the relevant application forms and required documents by the prescribed deadline may request from Japan's National Tax Agency (the '' NTA '') a refund of the amount withheld in excess of the maximum withholding tax under an applicable tax convention ex-post facto. For details of the procedures and required documents for these applications, please refer to section E below.

Kong-Japan Tax Convention. Further, Shareholders who hold the Shares in their own names and outside CCASS residing outside Japan and Hong Kong and without a permanent establishment in Japan may also apply for the maximum withholding tax rates under a tax convention between Japan and their respective tax residencies, if applicable. In order to enjoy a maximum withholding tax rate under any valid tax convention with Japan, such Shareholders have to submit the relevant application forms and required documents on or before . Those Shareholders who have been unable to submit the relevant application forms and required documents by the prescribed deadline may request from Japan's National Tax Agency (the '' '') a refund of the amount withheld in excess of the maximum withholding tax under an applicable tax convention ex-post facto. For details of the procedures and required documents for these applications, please refer to section E below. CCASS Beneficial Owners who wish to obtain a refund of tax withheld in excess on the Final Dividend payments under Japanese tax law have to send the refund application forms and the required documents on or before Thursday, 31 October 2019 pursuant to the filing procedures set out in section F below (it is encouraged to have them mailed to the Company by around 31 July 2019 in order to obtain early refund).

pursuant to the filing procedures set out in section F below (it is encouraged to have them mailed to the Company by around in order to obtain early refund). Since the application for the maximum withholding tax rate under a tax convention, the application for a refund of tax withheld in excess of the applicable maximum withholding tax under a tax convention, and the application for a refund of tax withheld in excess of the applicable withholding tax under the Japanese tax law are subject to the approval of the NTA. It should be noted that there may be delays in obtaining the approval or that the application may not be approved by the NTA. The NTA may also request additional information in order to process the applications.

CCASS Beneficial Owners holding the Shares in the account with any securities companies, etc. within Japan will be subject to withholding by them in addition to withholding by the Company, since such securities companies, etc. within Japan are required to do so by the Japanese tax law. For details, please contact the securities companies, etc. within Japan with which you hold the relevant account.

This announcement is published for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, legal or tax advice. Therefore, it will be necessary for Shareholders or potential investors to seek professional advice on the tax implications of investing in the Shares. - 2 -

FINAL DIVIDENDS

Final Dividend and Final Results

On 23 May 2019, the Board declared the Final Dividend of JPY6.00 or HKD0.4278 per Share. The Final Dividend will be payable on Friday, 21 June 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the share register of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date. The table below shows the comparison of this amount of the Final Dividend per Share with the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018. Not being recognized as Shareholders under the Companies Act, the CCASS Beneficial Owners are ultimate payees of the Final Dividend. Subject Period for Final Dividend Final Dividend per Share Exchange Rate Adopted Final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018 JPY6.00 or HKD0.4254 JPY1 to HKD0.0709 Final Dividend for the year JPY6.00 or HKD0.4278 JPY1 to HKD0.0713 ended 31 March 2019 The final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 were published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.dyjh.co.jp) on Wednesday, 23 May 2019. Record Date for Distributing Final Dividend The Final Dividend will be payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's share register at the close of business on Monday, 3 June 2019. In order for those Shareholders whose names have not been registered on the Company's share register to qualify for the Final Dividend, all properly completed and duly stamped and executed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates should be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 3 June 2019. Currency of Dividend Payments Shareholders entitled to receive the Final Dividend from the Company (other than CCASS Beneficial Owners) will have the option of electing to receive the Final Dividend in either Japanese yen or Hong Kong dollars (to be converted by the Company based on the exchange rate as stated in the paragraph ''Exchange Rate'' below). The Company will announce the detailed procedure for electing the currency for the Final Dividend payable to the Shareholders on Monday, 3 June 2019. Although CCASS Beneficial Owners are not recognized under the Companies Act as Shareholders unless they withdraw their Shares from CCASS and re-register themselves as Shareholders in the Company's share register, the CCASS Beneficial Owners are ultimate payees of the Final Dividend and all CCASS Beneficial Owners will receive dividend payments in Hong Kong dollars from the Company. - 3 -

Exchange Rate Based on the average of the exchange rates (telegraphic transfer middle rates) published by Mizuho Bank Co., Ltd. for the five (5) business days immediately preceding 23 May 2019, the exchange rate for conversion of Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars for the Final Dividend to be distributed to the Shareholders in Hong Kong dollars is JPY1 to HKD0.0713. Final Dividend Amount in Hong Kong Dollars (1) Gross Final Dividend Amount The gross Final Dividend amount in Hong Kong dollars per Share is approximately HKD0.4278 based on the exchange rate as stated above. (2) Net Final Dividend Amount As detailed later in this announcement, the net Final Dividend amount in Hong Kong dollars per Share will vary according to the type of the Shareholder, since the applicable withholding tax rates are decided based upon residence of each Shareholder, whether each is an individual or corporation and other factors. Any foreign exchange commission will not be applied to the Final Dividend. Conversion of Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars will be applied after the deduction of the applicable withholding tax amount. (3) Rounding Effect The final amount of the total net Final Dividend amount actually received by each Shareholder might slightly differ from the amount based on the calculation method stated in (2) above due to the rounding effect in calculation of the amount thereof. - 4 -

JAPANESE WITHHOLDING TAX APPLIED TO SHAREHOLDERS

Set out below is a table showing the Japanese withholding tax rates applicable to the Final Dividend payments to the Shareholders (other than CCASS Beneficial Owners) under the Japanese tax law.

Shareholder holding the Shares in his/her own name and outside CCASS Individual Individual Shareholder who Shareholder who is is interested in 3% interested in less or more of the than 3% of the entire entire issued Corporate issued Shares Shares Shareholder Shareholder who is either a resident in Japan or a company incorporated in 20.315% 20.420% 15.315% Japan(1) Shareholder without a permanent establishment in Japan who is not a 15.315% 20.420% 15.315% resident in Japan nor a company incorporated in Japan Shareholders holding the Shares in their own names and outside CCASS residing in Japan do not have to apply for a refund of withholding tax in general. The Company will apply the applicable withholding tax rate under the Japanese tax law shown above. In case any valid tax convention between Japan and a Shareholder's tax residence applies, the Shareholder may enjoy a reduced withholding tax rate. Set forth below is a table showing the maximum withholding tax rate applied pursuant to the Hong Kong-Japan Tax Convention for purposes of illustration. Maximum withholding tax rate under the Hong Kong-Japan Tax Convention A company that has owned directly or indirectly, for the period of six months ending on the 5％ Record Date, at least 10 percent (%) of the voting Shares being entitled to the dividend Other Hong Kong residents 10％ The Hong Kong residents without a permanent establishment in Japan who are the Shareholders wishing to enjoy a reduced withholding tax rate under the Hong Kong-Japan Tax Convention, please refer to section E below for the required procedures to enjoy a reduced withholding tax rate. In case such Hong Kong resident Shareholders have not established their eligibility to the satisfaction of the NTA pursuant to the procedures as set out in section E below, they cannot enjoy a reduced withholding tax rate under the Hong Kong-Japan Tax Convention, and the Company will apply the withholding tax rate as described in the table "Shareholder holding the Shares in his/her own name and outside CCASS" above. Shareholders residing outside Japan and without a permanent establishment in Japan who wish to enjoy a reduced withholding tax rate under any valid tax convention with Japan are strongly advised to consult their professional advisers as to the application of any valid tax convention between Japan and their respective tax residences. The Company does not assume any responsibility to ensure withholding is made at the reduced convention rate or to ensure no withholding is made for Shareholders who would be so eligible under any applicable income tax convention. - 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.