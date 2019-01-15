Dynam Japan : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING （PDF 283KB）

Log in
01/14
9.39 HKD   0.00%
2018DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
01/15/2019 | 03:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

(incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06889)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 2:20 p.m. (Japan time)/1:20 p.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited quarterly revenue information of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018.

By order of the Board

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Kohei SATO

Chairman of the Board

Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Kohei SATO, and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yoji SATO, Mr. Tatsuji FUJIMOTO and Mr. Noriaki USHIJIMA and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ichiro TAKANO, Mr. Mitsutoshi KATO, Mr. Thomas Chun Kee YIP, Mr. Kei MURAYAMA and Mr. Kiyohito KANDA.

Disclaimer

Dynam Japan Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:53:03 UTC
