Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dynamic Holdings Limited    0029   BMG2889K1678

DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0029)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynamic : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018 and Closure of Register of Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

༺ɢණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 29)

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcement of Dynamic Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 February 2019 in regard to the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018. The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the following:

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

On 12 March 2019, the Board has resolved that the Company would declared an interim dividend of 3 Hong Kong cents (2017: 2.5 Hong Kong cents) per share for the six months ended 31 December 2018 to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 8 April 2019. The warrants for the interim dividend are expected to be despatched to those entitled on or about Friday, 26 April, 2019.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 2 April 2019 to Monday, 8 April 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 1 April 2019.

By Order of the Board Dynamic Holdings Limited

CHIU Siu Hung, Allan Acting Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. TAN Lucio C. (Chairman), Mr. CHIU Siu Hung, Allan (acting Chief Executive Officer), Mrs. TAN Carmen K., Mr. TAN Lucio Jr. Khao, Mr. TAN Michael Gonzales, Mr. PASCUAL Ramon Sy, Mr. CHUA Joseph Tan and Ms. TAN Vivienne Khao as executive directors; and Mr. CHONG Kim Chan, Kenneth, Dr. SY Robin Chua, Dr. FOK Kam Chu, John, Mr. GO Patrick Lim and Mr. TAN Kenway Hao as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Dynamic Holdings Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:30 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:17aDYNAMIC : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018 and Closure..
PU
07:17aDYNAMIC : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018 and Closure..
PU
2018DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DYNAMIC : H3 Dynamics Holdings launches new AI tool for high-rise building inspe..
AQ
2018DYNAMIC : H3 Dynamics Holdings launches new AI tool for high-rise building inspe..
AQ
2018DYNAMIC : H3 Dynamics Holdings launches new AI tool for high-rise building inspe..
AQ
2018DYNAMIC : H3 Dynamics launches AI tool for building inspection
AQ
2018DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Hung Chiu Executive Director
Kim Chan Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucio Khao Tan Executive Director
Ramon Sy Pascual Executive Director
Robin Chua Sy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED1.07%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.29%47 686
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.11%40 408
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.10%38 941
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD9.81%29 760
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.30%29 256
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.