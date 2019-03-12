Dynamic : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018 and Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DYNAMIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

༺ɢණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 29)

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcement of Dynamic Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 February 2019 in regard to the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018. The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the following:

On 12 March 2019, the Board has resolved that the Company would declared an interim dividend of 3 Hong Kong cents (2017: 2.5 Hong Kong cents) per share for the six months ended 31 December 2018 to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 8 April 2019. The warrants for the interim dividend are expected to be despatched to those entitled on or about Friday, 26 April, 2019.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 2 April 2019 to Monday, 8 April 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 1 April 2019.

By Order of the Board Dynamic Holdings Limited

CHIU Siu Hung, Allan Acting Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. TAN Lucio C. (Chairman), Mr. CHIU Siu Hung, Allan (acting Chief Executive Officer), Mrs. TAN Carmen K., Mr. TAN Lucio Jr. Khao, Mr. TAN Michael Gonzales, Mr. PASCUAL Ramon Sy, Mr. CHUA Joseph Tan and Ms. TAN Vivienne Khao as executive directors; and Mr. CHONG Kim Chan, Kenneth, Dr. SY Robin Chua, Dr. FOK Kam Chu, John, Mr. GO Patrick Lim and Mr. TAN Kenway Hao as independent non-executive directors.