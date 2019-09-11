Dynamic : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON THE COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION OF ZHEN WAH RELATING TO THE LAND SWAP

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that, as recently informed by the Liquidation Committee, in respect of the Proposal and pursuant to relevant laws, regulations and rules of the PRC applicable to Zhen Wah, Zhen Wah entered into a 收地補償協議書 (Land Resumption Compensation Agreement) (the "Agreement") with 深圳市規劃和自然資源局南山管理局 (Nanshan Administration of Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources) (the "Bureau"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Bureau and Zhen Wah have agreed to arrange a land swap (the "Land Swap") such that (1) the Existing Land A will be surrendered by Zhen Wah to the Bureau in return for a piece of land in Tung Kok Tau, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, located to the east of 後海大道 (Hou Hai Avenue), to the south of 蛇口新街 (Shekou New Street), to the west of 中 心路 (Zhong Xin Road) and to the north of 望海路 (Wang Hai Road) (the "New Land"), to be granted by the Bureau to Zhen Wah without additional land premium payable, and (2) the Existing Land B will be surrendered by Zhen Wah to the Bureau, both subject to the terms and conditions as set out therein with compensation under negotiation for the clearance of buildings and erections on the Existing Land.

According to the Agreement, the New Land will have a land site area of approximately 111,000 square metres with land usage as residential, commercial including office and supporting ancillary facilities and a total developable gross floor area of approximately 395,000 square metres for multi-purpose development.

According to the Agreement, Zhen Wah has to make appropriate applications required for the Land Swap in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and rules of the PRC applicable to Zhen Wah, including but not limited to the adjustment of the statutory plans, the approval of 用地方案圖 (Land Use Plan) and 建設用地規劃許可證 (Land Construction Planning Permit) and the execution of 土地使用權出讓合同書 (Land Use Rights Grant Contract) (the "Land Contract"), which applications are to be made after clearance and delivery of the Existing Land with vacant possession by Zhen Wah to the Bureau within a period which has been mutually negotiated and agreed between Zhen Wah and the Bureau. Accordingly, there is no assurance that further significant delay and impediments to the Land Swap, or to the approval for the relevant applications and execution of the Land Contract will not arise.

According to the relevant rules, laws and regulations of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government ("Shenzhen Government"), any swap of land requested by the Shenzhen Government shall be on a fair, open and just basis. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Land Swap is fair and the terms of the Agreement are reasonable and justifiable. As Zhen Wah is accounted for as a joint venture of the Group under the equity method based on the Group's 49% equity interests in Zhen Wah, the Board is of the view that there is no material impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group as a result of the Agreement and the Land Swap.

The Company will continue to monitor the position carefully and make such further announcements and disclosures as and when appropriate.