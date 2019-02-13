Log in
Dynasil Corporation of America Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

02/13/2019 | 02:31pm EST

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL), a developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announced revenue of $10.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

“Overall revenue for the first quarter increased 9%, fueled by a 16% increase in revenue for our Optics segment, as compared to the same period last year,” said CEO Peter Sulick. “Our Innovation and Development segment revenue increased 1%, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017.”

“We continue to invest in growth initiatives in our Optics segment to support further revenue growth,” continued Mr. Sulick. “The operating expenses in our Optics segment increased 20% over the same period last year, partially attributable to an increase in personnel for our growth initiatives, as well as the recent scale up in our marketing initiatives. Additionally, the approximately $160,000 in accounting expenses incurred due to the implementation of new revenue recognition policies impacted both our Optics and Innovation and Development segments.”

Certain key metrics by segment for the current quarter and the same quarter last year are presented below: 

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
 OpticsInnovation and
Development*		BiomedicalTotal
Revenue$5,721,000 $4,307,000 $- $10,028,000 
Gross profit 1,879,000  1,813,000  -  3,692,000 
GM % 33% 42% -  37%
Operating expenses 1,885,000  1,879,000  53,000  3,817,000 
Operating income (loss)$(6,000)$(66,000)$(53,000)$(125,000)
     
     
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
 OpticsInnovation and
Development*		BiomedicalTotal
Revenue$4,942,000 $4,247,000 $- $9,189,000 
Gross profit 1,724,000  1,851,000  -  3,575,000 
GM % 35% 44% -  39%
Operating expenses 1,576,000  1,723,000  445,000  3,744,000 
Operating income (loss)$148,000 $128,000 $(445,000)$(169,000)
     
*Formerly Contract Research    
     

Net income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was a loss of ($0.1) million, or ($0.01) in basic earnings per share, compared with a loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.05) in basic earnings per share in the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.1 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, due to the 2017 US Federal tax act, the Company recorded a tax expense of $0.7 million. 

Conference Call Information

Dynasil will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 13, 2019.  The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Peter Sulick and Chief Financial Officer Robert Bowdring.  Those who wish to listen to the conference call can go to the event page or visit the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.dynasil.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-866-688-3138 or (international callers) 1-574-990-2948. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and optical components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets.  Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is selling and continuing to develop products for dual-mode radiation detection solutions for security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing.  Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents.  The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding results of operations, our compliance with the financial covenants under our loan agreements with Middlesex Savings Bank and Massachusetts Capital Resource Company, the commercialization of our technology, including the Xcede patch and our dual mode detectors, the success of efforts to develop a successful Xcede Patch and to fund that development, our development of new technologies including at Dynasil Biomedical, the adequacy of our current financing sources to fund our current operations, our growth initiatives, our capital expenditures and the strength of our intellectual property portfolio. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, including obtaining regulatory approvals, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, Xcede’s ability to produce preclinical data sufficient to enable it to initiate clinical studies of hemostatic patch, clinical results of Xcede’s programs which may not support further development, the ability of our RMD business unit to identify and pursue possible continued development opportunities for the Xcede patch, which is not assured, competition, the loss of key management and technical personnel, our ability to obtain timely payment of our invoices to governmental customers, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to deleverage our balance sheet, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risk factors contained in Item 1A, and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    
Dynasil Corporation of America and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
    
ASSETSDecember 31, 2018 September 30, 2018
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,165,000 $2,327,000
Accounts receivable, net 3,471,000  4,069,000
Unbilled receivables 1,245,000  1,215,000
Contract assets 21,000  -
Inventories, net of reserves 4,492,000  4,106,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 801,000  664,000
Total current assets 11,195,000  12,381,000
    
Property, Plant and Equipment, net 7,956,000  8,098,000
Other Assets   
Intangibles, net 718,000  755,000
Deferred tax asset 4,394,000  4,333,000
Goodwill 5,864,000  5,900,000
Long term contract assets 4,000  7,000
Security deposits 53,000  58,000
Total other assets 11,033,000  11,053,000
    
Total Assets$30,184,000 $31,532,000
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current Liabilities   
Equipment line of credit$240,000 $-
Current portion of long-term debt 1,253,000  1,246,000
Capital lease obligations, current 34,000  40,000
Accounts payable 1,669,000  2,355,000
Contract liabilities 157,000  253,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,322,000  2,803,000
Total current liabilities 5,675,000  6,697,000
    
Long-term Liabilities   
Long-term debt 1,898,000  2,075,000
Long-term capital lease obligations 44,000  52,000
Deferred tax liability 199,000  205,000
Other long-term liabilities 178,000  175,000
Total long-term liabilities 2,319,000  2,507,000
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Dynasil stockholders' equity 20,898,000  21,029,000
Noncontrolling interest 1,292,000  1,299,000
Total stockholders' equity 22,190,000  22,328,000
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$30,184,000 $31,532,000
    


 
Dynasil Corporation of America
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 2018 2017
Net revenue$10,028,000  $9,189,000 
Cost of revenue 6,336,000   5,614,000 
Gross profit 3,692,000   3,575,000 
Operating expenses:   
Sales and marketing 398,000   279,000 
Research and development 177,000   308,000 
General and administrative 3,242,000   3,157,000 
    
Total operating expenses 3,817,000   3,744,000 
Income (loss) from operations (125,000)  (169,000)
Interest expense, net 42,000   43,000 
Income (loss) before taxes (167,000)  (212,000)
Income tax (benefit) (65,000)  660,000 
Net income (loss) (102,000)  (872,000)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (9,000)  (75,000)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$(93,000) $(797,000)
    
    
Net income (loss)$(102,000) $(872,000)
Other comprehensive income (loss):   
Foreign currency translation (141,000)  35,000 
Total comprehensive income (loss) (243,000)  (837,000)
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to   
noncontrolling interest (9,000)  (75,000)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to   
common stockholders$(234,000) $(762,000)
    
Basic net income (loss) per common share$(0.01) $(0.05)
Diluted net income (loss) per common share$(0.01) $(0.05)
    
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 17,324,976   17,047,690 
Diluted 17,324,976   17,047,690 
    

Contact:
Patty Kehe
Corporate Secretary
Dynasil Corporation of America
Phone: 617.668.6855
pkehe@dynasil.com

 

Dynasil Logo Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
