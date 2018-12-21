Dynasil Corporation of America Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL), a developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announced net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.8 million or $0.10 per common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K.



“For fiscal year 2018, we are reporting a 9% or $3.4 million increase in net revenue over the prior year,” said CEO Peter Sulick. “Our income from operations increased $0.7 million from a loss from operations of ($0.6) million in fiscal year 2017 to income from operations of $0.2 million in fiscal year 2018, showing our continued efforts to control spending while increasing sales.”

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

Optics Innovation &

Development* Biomedical Total Revenue $23,053,000 $17,628,000 $- $40,681,000 Gross profit 7,667,000 7,569,000 - 15,236,000 GM % 33% 43% - 37% Operating expenses 7,003,000 7,072,000 817,000 14,892,000 Gain on sale of assets - - - - Impairment of long-lived assets - - 182,000 182,000 Operating income (loss) 664,000 497,000 (999,000) 162,000

*Formerly the Contract Research segment

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2017

Optics Innovation &

Development* Biomedical Total Revenue $19,282,000 $18,002,000 $- $37,284,000 Gross profit 6,562,000 7,336,000 - 13,898,000 GM % 34% 41% - 37% Operating expenses 6,183,000 6,856,000 1,381,000 14,420,000 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - 60,000 60,000 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - Operating income (loss) $379,000 $480,000 $(1,441,000) $(582,000)

*Formerly the Contract Research segment

“The $3.4 million increase in revenue resulted from a $3.8 million, or approximately 20%, increase in revenue in our Optics segment, offset by a $0.4 million or 2% decrease in revenue in our Innovation and Development segment. Our Innovation and Development segment was renamed to emphasize the exciting new technology that is being developed in this segment’s business unit, RMD, particularly in the fields of material science, radiation detection, digital imaging technology, magnetic imaging, laser optics and photonics. The Innovation and Development segment’s 2% decrease in revenue largely resulted from a reduction of NIH funding and a delay in our commercial revenue orders.

“Our 20% revenue increase in the Optics segment was the result of the efforts across all of our optics businesses, as well as our new marketing team. While not overly impactful for 2018, marketing’s influence on our recently improved website greatly facilitates our customers’ shopping experiences. Our upcoming presence at the Photonics West trade show will showcase the unified Dynasil marketing effort.

“Our increased operating expenses in the Optics segment are reflective of marketing costs and an investment in both personnel and process development for our new business initiatives in the IR coatings and assembly areas. These investments are expected to begin to bear fruit in 2019 and we anticipate continued growth in this segment in the future. We are very optimistic about these initiatives which we specifically identified as strategic growth initiatives in 2017 and actively pursued during fiscal 2018.

“As announced last July, Xcede Technologies, Inc., our majority-owned subsidiary, has halted clinical trial preparations and curtailed its operations in response to a termination notice received from Cook Biotech, Inc.,” added Mr. Sulick. “One of our innovation teams at RMD is investigating funding for continued development of the Xcede Patch.”

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and optical components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is selling and continuing to develop products for dual-mode radiation detection solutions for security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com .

Dynasil Corporation of America and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet ASSETS September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,327,000 $ 2,415,000 Accounts receivable, net 4,069,000 3,407,000 Costs in excess of billings and unbilled receivables 1,215,000 1,317,000 Inventories, net of reserves 4,106,000 4,326,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 664,000 973,000 Total current assets 12,381,000 12,438,000 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 8,098,000 7,032,000 Other Assets Intangibles, net 755,000 987,000 Deferred tax asset, net 4,333,000 2,642,000 Goodwill 5,900,000 5,940,000 Security and other deposits 65,000 58,000 Total other assets 11,053,000 9,627,000 Total Assets $ 31,532,000 $ 29,097,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,246,000 $ 2,007,000 Capital lease obligations, current 40,000 91,000 Accounts payable 2,355,000 2,380,000 Deferred revenue 253,000 129,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,803,000 2,667,000 Total current liabilities 6,697,000 7,274,000 Long-term Liabilities Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,075,000 1,045,000 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 52,000 81,000 Deferred tax liability 205,000 234,000 Pension and other long-term liabilities 175,000 38,000 Total long-term liabilities 2,507,000 1,398,000 Stockholders' Equity Dynasil stockholders' equity 21,029,000 18,971,000 Noncontrolling interest 1,299,000 1,454,000 Total stockholders' equity 22,328,000 20,425,000





DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 40,681,000 $ 37,284,000 Cost of revenue 25,445,000 23,386,000 Gross profit 15,236,000 13,898,000 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,336,000 1,152,000 Research and development 823,000 903,000 General and administrative 12,733,000 12,365,000 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - 60,000 Impairment of long-lived assets 182,000 - Total operating expenses 15,074,000 14,480,000 Income (loss) from operations 162,000 (582,000 ) Interest expense, net 180,000 212,000 Income (loss) before taxes (18,000 ) (794,000 ) Income tax (benefit) (1,608,000 ) (2,741,000 ) Net income (loss) 1,590,000 1,947,000 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (170,000 ) (246,000 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,760,000 $ 2,193,000 Net income (loss) $ 1,590,000 $ 1,947,000 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation (161,000 ) 160,000 Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,429,000 2,107,000 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (170,000 ) (246,000 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,599,000 $ 2,353,000 Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,161,825 16,909,412 Diluted 17,171,523 16,911,504

