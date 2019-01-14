Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dynasil Corporation of America    DYSL

DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA (DYSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 09:34:01 am
1.111 USD   -3.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMF Corporation Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification at Ithaca Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:21am EST

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) today announced that its Evaporated Metal Films (EMF) subsidiary achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its original manufacturing location in Ithaca, NY.  EMF designs and manufactures optical thin film coatings and components used in a variety of applications including automotive, display systems, instrumentation, satellite communications, astronomy, power and industrial lighting.

International Organization of Standards, or ISO, is the world's largest developer and publisher of international standards, and ISO 9001:2015 defines the requirements for Quality Management Systems. Using common standards aids in the design of quality products and services, increases business productivity and improves customer satisfaction.

“Bringing ISO 9001:2015 certification to our Ithaca location is great news for our Optics division, particularly in light of our recent expansion into the IR optics market,” said Peter Sulick, Dynasil’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.  “The team at EMF is known for the “EMF Edge”, which is exemplified by their focus on exceeding customer expectations, relentless focus on continuous improvement, and diligent compliance to quality.”

“Extending EMF’s ISO 9001:2015 certification to both New York locations is an important milestone and it provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction,” said Paul Schulz, President of EMF.  “For any company, the road to certification requires time and commitment. By achieving this level of certification we continue to demonstrate our commitment to continuously improving our products and services as well as our internal processes. The certification will be an essential ingredient in our constant pursuit to deliver innovative, high quality and customer-focused products & services.”

About Dynasil
Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets.  Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is selling and continuing to develop products for dual-mode radiation detection solutions for security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing.  Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents.  The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Forward-looking Statements 
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management.  These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue” or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words.  The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, competition, the loss of key management personnel, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K  and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
Patty Kehe
Corporate Secretary
Dynasil Corporation of America
Phone: (617) 668-6855
pkehe@dynasil.com 

Dynasil Logo Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AME
09:21aEMF CORPORATION ACHIEVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Certification at Ithaca Location
GL
01/11DYNASIL CORP OF AMERICA : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
2018DYNASIL OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2018Dynasil Corporation of America Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
2018DYNASIL OF AMERICA : Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Confere..
AQ
2018Dynasil Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
2018DYNASIL OF AMERICA : Corporation Announces Addition of RMD to Corporate Website
AQ
2018DYNASIL OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2018DYNASIL CORP OF AMERICA : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018DYNASIL OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Chart DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Dynasil Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Sulick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Joseph Bowdring Chief Financial Officer
Craig T. Dunham Independent Director
David Kronfeld Independent Director
Lawrence Joseph Fox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA29.21%18
ESSILORLUXOTTICA1.63%55 081
THE COOPER COMPANIES2.75%12 715
OVCTEK CHINA INC--.--%1 338
MENICON CO LTD-1.58%967
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%238
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.