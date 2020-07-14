Dynasty Gold : 2019 Annual Financial Statements 0 07/14/2020 | 02:21am EDT Send by mail :

Dynasty Gold Corp. Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Independent Auditor's Report 3-4 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 6 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss 7 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 8 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 9-24 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of Dynasty Gold Corp. Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Dynasty Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity, comprehensive loss, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in theAuditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatementwhen it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Cherry Ho. DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS Vancouver, BC June 10, 2020 Dynasty Gold Corp. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at December 31, 2019 and 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4) Receivables (Note 5) Prepaid expenses $ 333,618 $ 472,436 7,386 10,046 4,169 3,598 345,173 486,080 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 797,230 637,293 $ 1,142,403 $ 1,123,373 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) $ 29,92829,928 $ 89,88989,889 Shareholders' EquityShare capital (Note 9) Share-based payment reserve (Note 9) Deficit 35,898,101 35,545,601 2,891,355 2,891,355 (37,676,981) (37,403,472) Nature of Business and Continuance of Operations(Note 1) Subsequent Event(Note 14) 1,112,475 $ 1,142,403 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements. 1,033,484 $ 1,123,373 5

