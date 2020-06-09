Dynatrace : Delivers AI-Powered Observability for the ARM Platform

Enabling organizations to observe, optimize and remediate microservices and cloud applications at scale

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has extended its advanced observability capabilities to cloud and data center environments running on the Linux ARM platform. These enhancements to Dynatrace® reflect increasing demand from enterprise IT teams for containers and microservices, as well as their growing adoption of ARM-based servers as an efficient and cost-effective platform for cloud-native environments. To avoid wasting time and resources on manual configuration, teams need continuous automation to self-discover and automatically instrument changes in their environment, and to capture all observability data in real time.

“In modern IT environments, containers, cloud applications, and microservices can come and go in seconds. Teams can’t waste time attempting to maintain observability,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management, Dynatrace. “That’s why we’re extending Dynatrace’s advanced observability and continuous automation to environments running on ARM. Unlike alternative solutions, that don’t support modern architectures or require special add-ons and manual effort to instrument and maintain, Dynatrace on ARM just works. There’s no configuration or scripting required, and no need to know which apps or cloud platforms teams are running. Customers using Dynatrace on ARM experience the fast time to value they’ve come to expect from us.”

The Dynatrace® platform has a rich history of providing automatic and continuous observability for dynamic multicloud environments. Dynatrace uses this observability data to create and continuously update a complete entity map, ensuring an always-accurate view of how everything in an IT environment is interconnected, including the millions or even billions of dependencies across the full stack. As a result, the Dynatrace AI engine, Davis™, does not need to learn or be trained on the environment, because the entity map details what it needs to know. Davis then helps teams by providing precise answers in real time and prioritizing what matters, which reduces noise and enables people to focus on innovating instead of problem solving.

Key enhancements to the Dynatrace® platform include advanced observability for Linux running on the ARM 64-bit architecture, across infrastructure, networks, applications, containers and microservices, and including code-level visibility into application languages like Java, NGINX, and Node.js. In addition, Dynatrace enables continuous automation spanning the full stack and without manual configuration – from discovery and instrumentation, to baselining, anomaly detection, root cause analysis, and auto-remediation. With these enhancements, Dynatrace adds to its extensive coverage for server architectures, which also includes Microsoft Windows, Linux x86/x64, AIX, PPCLE, Linux on Z, and z/OS.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005115/en/