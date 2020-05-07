Dynatrace : Enables Rapid Response to Unpredictable Application Demands Caused by COVID-19

Digital teams leverage continuous automation and AI-assistance to deliver essential business outcomes efficiently and cost-effectively

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced new insights into how organizations across industries are efficiently and effectively managing the unpredictable changes in demand for digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of our customers and partners are accustomed to handling predictable demand surges, such as those experienced by retailers during the holiday season or a new product launch,” said Andrew Hittle, SVP and Chief Customer Officer, Dynatrace. “However, COVID-19 has radically changed demand, and driven new, essential application and cloud infrastructure requirements overnight. Interest in higher degrees of automation and leveraging AI-assistance to streamline development, IT and business operations has never been greater. This makes sense as all organizations look for more cost-effective ways to maximize the value of limited resources, respond faster to changing market conditions, and provide the best possible support for customers as they navigate their COVID-19 response and enter the new normal.”

Organizations describe the impact of automation and AI-assistance and the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform on their COVID-19 response:

“We’ve seen a 50% increase in page impressions on customer sites using SAP Commerce Cloud compared with peak times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Reinhard Weber, Senior Product Manager, SAP CX. “This could have caused issues for us and our customers, but with Dynatrace, we’ve automated many of our ops processes to ensure proactive responses to issues like increases in demand, degradations in user experience, and unexpected changes in behavior. Not only does this mean we don’t waste time and resources firefighting, but it also means we’re able to operate much more efficiently, leaving us more time to focus on product innovation.”





“The Flemish government has been one of our strategic accounts for eighteen years. We collaborated with the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) to create an application to process requests from local businesses for financial support in response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Philippe Jaeken, Managing Director, DXC Technology BeLux. “The insights Dynatrace provides enable us to automate many aspects of our development pipeline. This allows us to develop new features faster, which multiplies our team’s productivity and accelerates our ability to act. Together with Dynatrace, DXC Technology has been able to develop better digital experiences faster for the Flemish government and its citizens.”





“The ability to identify and react to any potential problems quickly and before they impact customers was necessary before the pandemic. In the current climate, this is essential,” said Jay Cotton, Performance Engineer Lead, Kroger. “As our customers turn to online channels to buy groceries like never before, we need the experience to work smoothly every time. This isn’t easy to achieve when faced with unprecedented demand, but our fault tolerance must be zero. AI-assistance from Dynatrace allows us to proactively address issues before they impact our customers, which allows us to continually deliver when they need us most.”

To help organizations around the world optimize digital experiences, maintain remote worker productivity, and streamline IT, development and business processes through expected, as well as unexpected, events, Dynatrace is offering extended, free trial access to its highly automated Software Intelligence Platform through June 19, 2020. In addition, through September 19, 2020, Dynatrace is offering free use of its Real User Monitoring solution for third-party cloud applications. This helps teams ensure availability and performance of their applications, including Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zoom and G Suite. Organizations can sign up for these free offers by visiting the Dynatrace COVID-19 assistance page. The Dynatrace blog provides additional insights into the new normal of digital experience delivery, a summary of what we’ve learned by monitoring mission-critical websites during the pandemic, along with a six-step action plan to help organizations prepare for future unexpected events.

