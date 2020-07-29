Dynatrace : Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results 0 07/29/2020 | 06:03am EDT Send by mail :

ARR of $601.4 million, up 37% year-over-year, 39% on a constant currency basis

GAAP EPS of $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the market-leading software intelligence provider, purpose-built for dynamic multiclouds, today released financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2020. “Dynatrace reported strong first quarter results across our key operating measures,” said John Van Siclen, Dynatrace’s CEO. “We continued to see digital transformation projects accelerate as customers drive to do much more with less time, resource and cost. Our essential role in providing intelligent observability into the dynamic multicloud ecosystems underpinning these transformations differentiates us from our competitors and positions us well for continued growth and success moving forward.” First Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted. Financial Highlights: Total Revenue of $155.5 million, an increase of 27% as reported, and 30% on a constant currency basis

Total ARR of $601.4 million, an increase of 37% as reported, and 39% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue of $144.4 million, an increase of 34% as reported, and 37% on a constant currency basis, and representing 93% of total revenue

GAAP Operating Income of $24.1 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $50.8 million

GAAP EPS of $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 Business Highlights: Enhanced Kubernetes support with full-stack infrastructure and cloud native application observability unified and analyzed by Davis ® , the Dynatrace ® AI-engine. Now, dynamic, multicloud Kubernetes clusters can be easily understood, managed and optimized for smoother migrations, greater scalability, and faster application innovation.

, the Dynatrace AI-engine. Now, dynamic, multicloud Kubernetes clusters can be easily understood, managed and optimized for smoother migrations, greater scalability, and faster application innovation. Achieved FedRAMP authorization at Moderate Impact Level opening wider access to US government digital transformation projects. According to IDC 1 , the US government is expected to spend $94B on digital transformation by 2023.

, the US government is expected to spend $94B on digital transformation by 2023. Rated the observability platform leader by G2 reviewers - including #1 rankings across Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring, AIOps Platforms, Application Performance Monitoring, Container Monitoring, Digital Experience Monitoring, and Session Replay categories. First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Annualized recurring revenue $ 601,376 $ 437,622 Year-over-Year Increase 37% Annualized recurring revenue - constant currency (*) $ 609,011 $ 437,622 Year-over-Year Increase 39% Revenues: Total revenue $ 155,508 $ 122,550 Year-over-Year Increase 27% Total revenue - constant currency (*) $ 159,084 $ 122,550 Year-over-Year Increase 30% Subscription revenue $ 144,357 $ 108,128 Year-over-Year Increase 34% Subscription revenue - constant currency (*) $ 147,681 108,128 Year-over-Year Increase 37% Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 50,828 $ 27,097 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 33% 22% Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 36,938 $ 9,307 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 284,309 238,619 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 36,950 $ 45,798 * Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com. Financial Outlook Based on information available, as of July 29, 2020, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the second quarter and raising full year fiscal 2021 as follows: Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $159.0 million to $161.0 million, 23% to 24% growth as reported, and 25% to 26% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $149.0 million to $150.5 million, 29% to 30% growth as reported, 30% to 32% on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $45.0 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $27.0 million to $28.5 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.10, based on a range of 288 million to 289 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding Full Year Fiscal 2021: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $646.0 million to $656.0 million, 18% to 20% growth as reported, and 20% to 22% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $603.0 million to $612.0 million, 24% to 25% growth as reported, 26% to 27% on a constant currency basis

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $698.0 million to $708.0 million, 22% to 24% growth as reported, 23% to 25% on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $166.0 million to $175.0 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $133.0 million to $141.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.49, based on a range of 288 million to 290 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Total unlevered free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $187.0 million to $195.0 million, 29% to 30% of revenue Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of June 30, 2020 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars. While we believe we are in a strong financial position to weather the impact to our business from COVID-19, many of our customers and prospects are operating under very challenging circumstances and may reduce or re-evaluate their spend. As such, in our second quarter and full year 2021 guidance we factor in the expected impacts of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations based on information available to us today. Our outlook assumes a continued challenging economic environment and incorporates a wider range of outcomes for the remainder of the fiscal year. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause us to raise, lower or modify our expectations and our guidance, and we undertake no obligation to update our assumptions, expectations or our guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading “Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements”. Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section under the heading Forward-Looking Statements below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Conference Call and Webcast Information Dynatrace will host a conference call today, July 29, 2020, to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 833-714-0933 (domestic) or 833-714-0959 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://ir.dynatrace.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 (access code 1137277) until August 12, 2020. A webcast replay will be available at https://ir.dynatrace.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income (loss) adjusted by removing the impact of our capital structure (net interest income or expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences, restructuring and other gains and losses, transaction and sponsor related costs, gains and losses on foreign currency and stock-based compensation. Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings. Dynatrace Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform. Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR. Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as our Net Debt divided by our trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is defined as total principal less cash and cash equivalents. Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses. About Dynatrace Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI, and continuous automation, our all-in-one platform provides precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences. Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year 2021, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring and infrastructure monitoring, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 27, 2020 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 144,357 $ 108,128 License 638 3,784 Service 10,513 10,638 Total revenue 155,508 122,550 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 16,706 16,177 Cost of service 8,010 8,809 Amortization of acquired technology 3,826 4,557 Total cost of revenue 28,542 29,543 Gross profit 126,966 93,007 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,505 25,659 Sales and marketing 49,163 58,215 General and administrative 21,527 31,882 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 10,142 Restructuring and other (21 ) 115 Total operating expenses 102,860 126,013 Income (loss) from operations 24,106 (33,006 ) Interest expense, net (4,113 ) (19,186 ) Other income, net 19 94 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,012 (52,098 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (7,147 ) 2,943 Net income (loss) $ 12,865 $ (49,155 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 279,069 237,693 Diluted 284,309 237,693 UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,498 $ 3,309 Research and development 2,418 7,127 Sales and marketing 5,405 15,104 General and administrative 3,351 15,885 Total share-based compensation expense $ 12,672 $ 41,425 DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,377 $ 213,170 Accounts receivable, net 93,763 157,058 Deferred commissions, current 39,080 38,509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,716 61,188 Total current assets 441,936 469,925 Property and equipment, net 33,673 31,508 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 44,209 — Goodwill 1,270,986 1,270,733 Other intangible assets, net 188,717 201,592 Deferred tax assets, net 21,181 20,460 Deferred commissions, non-current 37,778 39,736 Other assets 8,350 8,126 Total assets $ 2,046,830 $ 2,042,080 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,767 $ 11,112 Accrued expenses, current 74,907 93,728 Deferred revenue, current 352,803 384,060 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,712 — Total current liabilities 441,189 488,900 Deferred revenue, non-current 49,580 60,711 Accrued expenses, non-current 18,062 20,987 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,970 — Long-term debt 510,452 509,985 Total liabilities 1,058,253 1,080,583 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized,

281,055,994 and 280,853,040 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 281 281 Additional paid-in capital 1,589,598 1,573,347 Accumulated deficit (580,855 ) (594,026 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,447 ) (18,105 ) Total shareholders' equity 988,577 961,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,046,830 $ 2,042,080 DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,865 $ (49,155 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 1,590 2,034 Amortization 13,019 15,081 Share-based compensation 12,672 41,425 Deferred income taxes (175 ) (8,877 ) Other 466 416 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 64,265 34,116 Deferred commissions 2,229 (720 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 275 (924 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (23,212 ) (8,464 ) Operating leases, net 311 — Deferred revenue (47,297 ) 9,235 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,008 34,167 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,418 ) (4,151 ) Capitalized software additions (131 ) (333 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,549 ) (4,484 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans — (19,000 ) Equity repurchases (13 ) (53 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,592 — Installments related to acquisition — (4,694 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,579 (23,747 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,169 203 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 37,207 6,139 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 213,170 51,314 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 250,377 $ 57,453 DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Share-based

compensation Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 28,542 $ (1,498 ) $ (3,826 ) $ — $ 23,218 Gross profit 126,966 1,498 3,826 — 132,290 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 23,505 (2,418 ) — — 21,087 Sales and marketing 49,163 (5,405 ) — — 43,758 General and administrative 21,527 (3,351 ) — (1,559 ) 16,617 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 — (8,686 ) — — Restructuring and other (21 ) — — 21 — Operating income 24,106 12,672 12,512 1,538 50,828 Operating margin 16 % 33 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Share-based

compensation Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 29,543 $ (3,309 ) $ (4,557 ) $ — $ 21,677 Gross profit 93,007 3,309 4,557 — 100,873 Gross margin 76 % 82 % Research and development 25,659 (7,127 ) — — 18,532 Sales and marketing 58,215 (15,104 ) — — 43,111 General and administrative 31,882 (15,885 ) — (3,864 ) 12,133 Amortization of other intangibles 10,142 — (10,142 ) — — Restructuring and other 115 — — (115 ) — Operating (loss) income (33,006 ) 41,425 14,699 3,979 27,097 Operating margin (27 )% 22 % DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ 12,865 $ (49,155 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,147 (2,943 ) Cash paid for tax (10,127 ) (2,052 ) Interest expense, net 4,113 19,186 Cash paid for interest (3,763 ) (15,738 ) Share-based compensation 12,672 41,425 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 10,142 Amortization of acquired technology 3,826 4,557 Transaction and sponsor related costs 1,559 3,864 Restructuring and other (21 ) 115 Gain on currency translation (19 ) (94 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 36,938 $ 9,307 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 279,069 237,693 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 284,309 237,693 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 279,069 237,693 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 284,309 238,619 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ (0.21 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.04 DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 12,865 $ (49,155 ) $ (356,004 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,147 (2,943 ) 209,581 Interest expense, net 4,113 19,186 30,324 Amortization 13,019 15,081 56,395 Depreciation 1,590 2,034 7,420 Restructuring and other (21 ) 115 956 Transaction and sponsor related costs 1,559 3,864 19,314 (Gain) loss on currency translation (19 ) (94 ) 1,272 Share-based compensation 12,672 41,425 193,725 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,925 $ 29,513 $ 162,983 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF") (After tax adjustment): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,008 $ 34,167 Cash paid for interest expense 3,763 15,738 Restructuring and other (21 ) 115 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (4,418 ) (4,151 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs 1,559 3,864 Total uFCF 37,891 49,733 Interest tax adjustment (941 ) (3,935 ) uFCF (After tax adjustment) $ 36,950 $ 45,798 June 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Long-term debt $ 510,452 Cash 250,377 Net debt 260,075 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,983 Leverage Ratio 1.6 x View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005259/en/

