Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynatrace, Inc.    DT

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : extends AI-powered software intelligence to AWS hybrid clouds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 02:50pm EST

Unique SaaS architecture allows Dynatrace to support AWS hybrid clouds with greater ease and data security than alternative approaches

Software intelligence company, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced that it has extended its AI-powered software intelligence platform to support AWS hybrid clouds by providing seamless support across all AWS public regions and Outposts. This gives enterprises complete visibility and precise insights into the performance of applications running in AWS hybrid clouds – in a single platform.

“We are thrilled to have Dynatrace’s partnership to provide monitoring for AWS Outposts and the applications that run on them,” said Matt Garman, VP, AWS Compute Services. “Like the AWS cloud and Outposts, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence platform is designed from the ground-up for modern hybrid environments. Dynatrace and AWS Outposts are a great pairing because Dynatrace’s SaaS solution with flexible deployment options gives customers a fully managed solution to easily monitor AWS workloads in the cloud and on-premises securely and efficiently.”

With a flexible deployment model that mirrors that of AWS, Dynatrace® offers a single platform built on cloud-native architecture that seamlessly supports any configuration of an AWS hybrid cloud environment, including both VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts and the AWS native variant of Outposts. Dynatrace is a purpose-built SaaS solution for hybrid cloud environments and fully managed whether it’s supporting AWS public cloud regions or AWS Outposts. As a result, customers benefit from regular, automatic updates while still meeting the strict governance, security and latency requirements of on-premises workloads.

“AWS Outposts extends AWS public cloud services to create a seamless hybrid experience in how organizations build, operate and manage their application workloads across cloud and on-premises environments,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Products at Dynatrace. “To maximize the benefits, organizations need the same consistent experience from their monitoring solutions for AWS hybrid environments. Dynatrace offers the same manageability, control, and functionality across hybrid environments, reducing the complexity and risk associated with alternative approaches that do not support hybrid environments in a single platform.”

Furthermore, Dynatrace’s powerful AI-engine, DavisTM, automatically processes billions of dependences across AWS hybrid clouds to serve up precise answers. Enabled by Dynatrace®OneAgent®, which continuously auto-discovers AWS hybrid environments, and Smartscape® dynamic topology mapping, customers benefit through faster decision making, greater optimization of IT resources, and better business outcomes.

About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver better business outcomes consistently.

Curious to see how you can simplify your enterprise cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNATRACE, INC.
02:50pDYNATRACE : extends AI-powered software intelligence to AWS hybrid clouds
BU
11/19DYNATRACE : Porsche Informatik Selects Dynatrace to Drive Software Innovation
BU
11/12DYNATRACE : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets' Technology, Internet, Media a..
BU
11/07DYNATRACE : Doubles the Scalability of Its Software Intelligence Platform to Mee..
BU
11/04DYNATRACE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/30DYNATRACE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30DYNATRACE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30DYNATRACE : Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/09DYNATRACE : to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/09DYNATRACE : Awarded Pivotal ISV Partner of the Year for Customer Impact
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 534 M
EBIT 2020 120 M
Net income 2020 -470 M
Debt 2020 300 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -417x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2021 11,4x
Capitalization 7 378 M
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,80  $
Last Close Price 26,30  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.0.00%7 378
SALESFORCE.COM17.54%140 931
NUTANIX, INC.-13.71%6 896
ANAPLAN, INC.93.14%6 757
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.88%3 701
QUALYS, INC.12.94%3 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group