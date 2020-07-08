Dynatrace : to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the market-leading software intelligence provider, purpose-built for dynamic multi-clouds, today announced that it will report financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the market opens on July 29, 2020.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results and its business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (833) 714-0933 for the U.S. and Canada or internationally dial (833) 714-0959 with conference ID # 1137277. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 for the U.S. or Canada or (416) 621-4642 for international callers, and entering conference ID # 1137277. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005139/en/