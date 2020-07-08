Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynatrace, Inc.    DT

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the market-leading software intelligence provider, purpose-built for dynamic multi-clouds, today announced that it will report financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the market opens on July 29, 2020.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results and its business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (833) 714-0933 for the U.S. and Canada or internationally dial (833) 714-0959 with conference ID # 1137277. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 for the U.S. or Canada or (416) 621-4642 for international callers, and entering conference ID # 1137277. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your enterprise cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DYNATRACE, INC.
08:03aDYNATRACE : to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/07DYNATRACE : Expands AI-Powered Observability for Kubernetes Environments
BU
06/29DYNATRACE : delivers Premium High Availability for webscale Managed customers
AQ
06/25DYNATRACE : Delivers Premium High Availability for Webscale Managed Customers
BU
06/22DYNATRACE : G2 reviewers rate Dynatrace's AI-powered observability platform the ..
AQ
06/19DYNATRACE : G2 reviewers rate Dynatrace's AI-powered observability platform the ..
AQ
06/18DYNATRACE : CORRECTING and REPLACING G2 Reviewers Rate Dynatrace's AI-Powered Ob..
BU
06/09DYNATRACE : Delivers AI-Powered Observability for the ARM Platform
BU
06/04DYNATRACE : to Present at William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
06/03DYNATRACE : Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 640 M - -
Net income 2021 9,43 M - -
Net Debt 2021 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 746 M 11 746 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,38 $
Last Close Price 41,82 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Seth Jospeh Boro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.65.30%11 746
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.20.75%176 938
CLOUDFLARE, INC.122.22%11 512
ANAPLAN, INC.-5.67%6 799
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD39.56%6 163
SINCH AB (PUBL)182.02%5 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group