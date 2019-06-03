Log in
Dynavax Technologies : to Present at the William Blair & Co. Annual Growth Stock Conference

06/03/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

BERKELEY, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), today announced that Ryan Spencer, Senior Vice President, Commercial, and Interim Co-President, will present at the William Blair & Co. Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, at 9:20 a.m. C.T.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company is currently exploring strategic alternatives for its immuno-oncology portfolio. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com. 

Contact:
Heather Rowe
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
hrowe@dynavax.com
510-665-7269

Source: Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 20:28:03 UTC
