Dynavax Technologies : to Present at the William Blair & Co. Annual Growth Stock Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), today announced that Ryan Spencer, Senior Vice President, Commercial, and Interim Co-President, will present at the William Blair & Co. Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, at 9:20 a.m. C.T.
The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.
About Dynavax
Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company is currently exploring strategic alternatives for its immuno-oncology portfolio. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.
