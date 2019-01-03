Dynavax to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Eddie Gray, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, at 9 am PT.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations .

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax's lead immunotherapy product, SD-101, is an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 studies and its second cancer immunotherapeutic, DV281, is in Phase 1 development. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com .

Contact

Heather Rowe

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

510-665-7269