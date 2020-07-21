Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynex Capital, Inc.    DX

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynex Capital, Inc. : Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET on the same day to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Webcast Details

The live audio webcast will be accessible online at www.dynexcapital.com on the homepage under “Current Events”. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

Conference Call Details

For the conference call, our provider has implemented a new registration protocol called Direct Event, which will ensure participants a smooth entry to the call and avoid delays. To listen to the live conference call via telephone, please register in advance using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7195542.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Dynex Capital, Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
01:06pDYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2020 Results and Con..
BU
07/13DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
BU
06/26DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Second Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
06/19DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/10DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
BU
06/09DYNEX CAPITAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
05/21DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.15
BU
05/11DYNEX CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/06DYNEX CAPITAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -89,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,95x
Yield 2020 10,1%
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynex Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 14,82 $
Spread / Highest target 7,96%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Byron L. Boston President, CEO, Director & Co-CIO
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Stephen J. Benedetti COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Barry A. Igdaloff Independent Director
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.-12.51%341
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.16%10 084
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-24.04%7 512
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-41.83%4 081
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-38.21%3 363
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-53.01%3 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group