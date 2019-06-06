Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynex Capital Inc    DX

DYNEX CAPITAL INC

(DX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dynex Capital, Inc. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for June 2019 and Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the month of June and that its Board of Directors will implement a one-for-three reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares.

June 2019 Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a common stock dividend, to be paid on a post one-for-three reverse stock split basis of $0.18 per share, payable on July 3, 2019 to holders of record on June 26, 2019.

One-for-Three Reverse Stock Split

The reverse stock split will take effect after the market close on June 20, 2019. At that time, every three issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be converted into one share of common stock. The Company expects that the split-adjusted shares of its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the open of the market on June 21, 2019 under the new CUSIP number: 26817Q886. No change will be made to the trading symbol for the Company's common stock, "DX", in connection with the reverse stock split. The par value of the common stock will not be affected by the reverse stock split.

The Company is implementing the reverse stock split with the objective of making the common stock more attractive to a broader range of investors as well as a more cost-effective investment, which it believes will enhance the liquidity of the holders of the Company’s common stock. The Board also recognized that our shareholders and potential shareholders have share price minimums and after the reverse stock split the Company’s shares are expected to trade above those minimums.

Computershare, the Company's transfer agent, is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Shareholders of record holding certificates representing shares of the Company's common stock as of 5:00 p.m. E.T. on June 20, 2019 will receive from Computershare a letter of transmittal to exchange their existing shares of common stock for new shares of common stock.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares of common stock will receive a cash payment for the fractional share interest based on the closing price per share of the common stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange on June 20, 2019.

Shareholders who own their shares in book-entry form with a broker-dealer do not need to take any action with respect to the reverse stock split. Shareholders who hold stock certificates evidencing their shares of the Company's common stock should not send in their stock certificates until they receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare, which will contain detailed instructions for exchanging their existing stock certificates. The reverse stock split will not change the terms of the Company’s common stock; shares of the Company’s common stock will have the same voting rights and rights to dividends and distributions, and will be identical in all other respects to the Company’s common stock now authorized.

Based on 73,815,376 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 5, 2019, immediately following the reverse stock split and without giving any effect to the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares, the Company will have approximately 24,605,125 shares of common stock outstanding.

In connection with the reverse stock split, the number of shares of the Company’s common stock authorized for issuance will be decreased from 200,000,000 to 90,000,000. In addition, the conversion rate for both series of the Company’s preferred stock will be adjusted for the reverse stock split, effective June 20, 2019, to reduce the number of shares of common stock into which each share of preferred stock may be convertible in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Incorporation.

For additional information on the reverse stock split, please visit the FAQs to be posted in the “About Us” section on the Company’s website at www.dynexcapital.com.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DYNEX CAPITAL INC
05:38pDYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for June 2019 and A..
BU
05/31DYNEX CAPITAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/29DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Real Estate..
BU
05/24DYNEX CAPITAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16DYNEX CAPITAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matter..
AQ
05/16DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.06 for May 20..
BU
05/16DYNEX CAPITAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Ma..
AQ
05/03DYNEX CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/01DYNEX CAPITAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/01DYNEX CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 79,4 M
EBIT 2019 55,4 M
Net income 2019 30,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,7%
P/E ratio 2019 23,94
P/E ratio 2020 7,43
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,90x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart DYNEX CAPITAL INC
Duration : Period :
Dynex Capital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNEX CAPITAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,38 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Byron L. Boston President, CEO, Director & Co-CIO
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Stephen J. Benedetti COO, CFO & Executive Vice President
Barry A. Igdaloff Independent Director
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL INC-1.22%415
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.45%13 179
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-4.05%8 990
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP10.63%6 431
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.13.55%6 281
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC13.03%4 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About