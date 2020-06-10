Log in
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
Dynex Capital, Inc. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

06/10/2020

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for June 2020. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 22, 2020.

“Our earnings outlook is strong as we have increased the size of our balance sheet to $4.3 billion and financing costs are expected to remain low,” stated Mr. Byron L. Boston, President, Chief Executive Officer. “The modestly reduced dividend is appropriate for the environment, in which we believe surprises are highly probable. It provides the opportunity to organically grow book value with flexibility and capital to reinvest into the business as attractive opportunities arise.”

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -89,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,83x
Yield 2020 9,90%
Capitalization 345 M 345 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynex Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,83 $
Last Close Price 15,00 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Byron L. Boston President, CEO, Director & Co-CIO
Michael Robert Hughes Chairman
Stephen J. Benedetti COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Barry A. Igdaloff Independent Director
Robert A. Salcetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.-11.45%345
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.84%10 127
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-21.32%7 781
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-33.02%4 700
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-27.43%3 656
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-46.87%3 558
