Dynex Capital, Inc. : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared dividends on shares of its preferred stock for the second quarter of 2019. The Company will pay the regular quarterly dividend of $0.53125 per share on its 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DXPRA) and $0.4765625 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DXPRB).

Both dividends will be paid on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record of the Series A and Series B Preferred Stocks as of July 1, 2019.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

