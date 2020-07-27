E Bon : Form of Proxy for use at the 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 (or at any adjournment thereof)

(Stock Code: 599)

Form of Proxy for use at the 2020 Annual General Meeting

to be held on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 (or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We (note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note 2) shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of E. BON HOLDINGS LIMITED (''the Company'') HEREBY APPOINT (note 3 and 4) of or failing him of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Plaza 1-2, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof) as directed below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolutions For (note 5) Against (note 5)

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements, the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2. To declare a final dividend of HK0.5 cent per share for the year ended 31 March 2020. 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Tse Sun Fat, Henry as executive director.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Lau Shiu Sun as executive director.

(c) To re-elect Mr. Wan Sze Chung as independent non-executive director.

(d) To re-elect Dr. Luk Wang Kwong as independent non-executive director.

(e) To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor and to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditor ' s remuneration. To give a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item No. 5 of the notice of annual general meeting). To give a general mandate to the directors to issue new shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item No. 6 of the notice of annual general meeting). To extend the general mandate to be given to the directors to issue shares (ordinary resolution in item No. 7 of the notice of annual general meeting).

Dated this day of 2020 Shareholder's Signature (note 6)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.10 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired and delete the words '' or failing him, the chairman of the meeting '' . IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A ''H'' IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED '' FOR '' BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION, IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A ''H'' IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED '' AGAINST '' BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, this proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. If more than one of the joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant shares will alone be entitled to vote in respect of them. To be valid, a form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at the meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. The Company must announce the results of the poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. Any alterations made in this form should be initialled by the person who signs it. Completion and deposit of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT