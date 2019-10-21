Log in
E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

E Commodities : ON-MARKET REPURCHASE OF SHARES

10/21/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

易大宗控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1733)

ON-MARKET REPURCHASE OF SHARES

This announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by E-Commodities Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 10.06(4)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that the Company has on 21 October 2019 repurchased 156,000 shares of the Company pursuant to the general mandate to repurchase shares granted by the shareholder of the Company to the Board at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2019 (the "Repurchase Mandate"), at the price of HK$0.365 per share (the "Share Repurchase"). The total settlement cost for the Share Repurchase is HK$57,106.39 and was funded from the Company's existing available cash reserves and free cash flow. The shares repurchased by the Company under the Share Repurchase represent approximately 0.0051% of the existing total number of shares of the Company in issue. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has repurchased in the open market an aggregate of 2,748,000 shares in the Company under the Repurchase Mandate, which will be cancelled subsequently.

The Share Repurchase was made in accordance with the Listing Rules, and there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement as set out in the circular of the Company dated 29 May 2019. The Company may make further repurchases according to market conditions until the expiry of the Repurchase Mandate, but in any case, subject to the availability of the Repurchase Mandate.

Shareholders of the Company and investors should note that any repurchase of shares of the Company made pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate will be subject to market conditions and will be at the discretion of the management of the Company. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any share repurchases or whether the Company will make any further repurchases at all. Shareholders of the Company and investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

E-Commodities Holdings Limited

Cao Xinyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cao Xinyi, Mr. Wang Yaxu, Mr. Li Jianlou and Ms. Di Jingmin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Guo Lisheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Wang Wenfu and Mr. Gao Zhikai.

Disclaimer

E-Commodities Holdings Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:40:10 UTC
