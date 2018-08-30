Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  E-Commodities Holdings Ltd    1733   VGG2921V1067

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD (1733)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

E Commodities : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:57pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED 易大宗控股有限公司

(formerly known as "WINSWAY ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED 永暉實業控股股份有限公司")

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1733)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

ACTUAL USE OF PROCEEDS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS IN THE ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the circular of E-Commodities Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 July 2017 (the "Circular") and the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Annual Report"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Annual Report.

The Board wishes to provide further information to the Annual Report regarding the actual use of the net proceeds from issue of the Convertible Bonds.

On 14 September 2017, the Company issued the Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of US$40,000,000 together with 118,060,606 Warrants to Lord Central Opportunity VII Limited. The net proceeds, after deducting all relevant costs and expenses, were approximately HK$306 million, which were intended to be applied for general corporate purposes, debt refinancing and/or business development of the Company including (i) approximately HK$100 million in the maintenance and upgrading of its current logistics and processing facilities, (ii) approximately HK$50 million for increased working capital needs for the supply chain services provided for the coal sector, (iii) approximately HK$150 million for working capital for services and trading of commodities other than coal such as oil and petrochemicals and iron ore business which are not at material scale now, and (iv) other activities within the normal course of the Company's business.

As at 31 December 2017, approximately HK$221 million of net proceeds from the issue of Convertible Bonds had been applied, and the remaining balance of proceeds amounted to approximately HK$85 million. The details of the use of proceeds are as follows:

HK$ million

Amount of proceeds

Amount of proceeds

proposed to be

applied as at 31

Usage

applied

December 2017

maintenance and upgrading current logistics and

processing facilities

100

15

increased working capital needs for the supply

chain services provided for the coal sector

50

50

working capital for services and trading of

commodities other than coal

150

150

other activities within the normal course of the

Company's business

6

6

The abovementioned use is consistent with the intended use of proceeds as disclosed in the Circular. The remaining balance of proceeds will be used in accordance with the intended use of proceeds as disclosed in the Circular.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Report remain unchanged.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION TO INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the interim results announcement of the Company dated 23 August 2018 (the "Interim Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Interim Results Announcement.

Due to an inadvertent clerical error, the Company wishes to clarify that an additional paragraph should have been inserted under the section headed "PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES":

"The Company repurchased in aggregate 2,964,000 shares of the Company on 20 April 2018 pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, which shares will be subsequently cancelled."

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Interim Results Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

E-Commodities Holdings Limited

Cao Xinyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cao Xinyi, Mr. Wang Wengang, Mr. Wang Yaxu and Mr. Li Jianlou; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Guo Lisheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Wang Wenfu and Mr. Gao Zhikai.

Disclaimer

E-Commodities Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD
04:57pE COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement
PU
08/24E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
07/20E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Restricted Share Units
PU
07/11E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Share Purchases Pursuant to Restrict..
PU
07/09E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Adjustment to Conversion Price and t..
PU
07/04E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Share Purchases Pursuant to Restrict..
PU
06/27E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General M..
PU
05/07E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement Notice of..
PU
04/24E COMMODITIES : buys back 2.96m shares at HK$2m
AQ
04/20E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capi. / Sales 2015 0
Capitalization 1 561 M
Chart E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
E-Commodities Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Gang Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yi Cao Chairman & Secretary
Ya Xu Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yuk Keung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Fu Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD-35.90%199
VALE43.78%71 142
ARCELORMITTAL-2.07%31 695
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-6.71%26 263
POSCO--.--%26 070
NUCOR0.39%20 192
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.