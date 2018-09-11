E Commodities : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement on-market Share Purchase Plan and Rsu Share Purchase Plan

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED 易大宗控股有限公司

(formerly known as "WINSWAY ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED 永暉實業控股股份有限公司")

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1733)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON-MARKET SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND

RSU SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

This announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by E-Commodities Holdings Limited (the "Company").

2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AND 2018 RSU SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

On 10 September 2018, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a plan to exercise the general mandate to repurchase shares of the Company which was granted to the Board at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2018 (the "Repurchase Mandate") to repurchase ordinary shares by the Company in on-market transactions pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate at any time during the period from the date of passing the relevant resolutions of the Board up to the expiry of the Repurchase Mandate (the "2018 Share Repurchase Plan").

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has repurchased a total of 3,516,000 of its own shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, which will be cancelled by the Company.

The Board further approved a plan to purchase shares of the Company in on-market transactions pursuant to the restricted share unit scheme of the Company (as amended on 27 June 2018) adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meetings held on 11 June 2012 and 27 June 2018 (the "RSU Scheme"), the details of which were set out in the circulars to shareholders of the Company dated 25 April 2012 and 30 April 2018 (the "Circulars"), by the Trustee (as defined in the Circulars) at any time during the period from the date of passing the relevant resolutions of the Board up to the earlier of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or (ii) the revocation or variation by a resolution of Board, for purposes of, among other things, retaining and motivating its participants to make contributions to the long term growth and profits of the Companywith a view to achieving the objective of increasing the value of the Company and to promote a greater alignment of interests between the participants and the Shareholders. (the "RSU Share

Purchase Plan").

The aggregate amount of the share repurchase under the 2018 Share Repurchase Plan and the on-market share purchase by the Trustee under the 2018 RSU Share Purchase Plan shall not be exceeding HK$50 million (not include those already incurred for repurchase and purchase of shares up to 6 September 2018).

The Company will conduct the Share Repurchase Plan and RSU Share Purchase Plan in compliance with the articles of association of the Company, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission, the BVI Business Companies Act and all applicable laws and regulations to which the Company is subject to.

Shareholders of the Company and investors should note that any repurchase of shares of the Company made pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate will be subject to market conditions and will be at the discretion of the management of the Company. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any share repurchases or whether the Company will make any further repurchases at all. Shareholders of the Company and investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

E-Commodities Holdings Limited

Cao Xinyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms.Cao Xinyi, Mr.

Wang Wengang, Mr. Wang Yaxu and Mr. Li Jianlou; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Guo Lisheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Wang Wenfu and Mr. Gao Zhikai.