Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  E-Commodities Holdings Ltd    1733   VGG2921V1067

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD (1733)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

E Commodities : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement on-market Share Purchase Plan and Rsu Share Purchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 12:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED 易大宗控股有限公司

(formerly known as "WINSWAY ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED 永暉實業控股股份有限公司")

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1733)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON-MARKET SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND

RSU SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

This announcement is a voluntary disclosure made by E-Commodities Holdings Limited (the "Company").

2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AND 2018 RSU SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

On 10 September 2018, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a plan to exercise the general mandate to repurchase shares of the Company which was granted to the Board at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2018 (the "Repurchase Mandate") to repurchase ordinary shares by the Company in on-market transactions pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate at any time during the period from the date of passing the relevant resolutions of the Board up to the expiry of the Repurchase Mandate (the "2018 Share Repurchase Plan").

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has repurchased a total of 3,516,000 of its own shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, which will be cancelled by the Company.

The Board further approved a plan to purchase shares of the Company in on-market transactions pursuant to the restricted share unit scheme of the Company (as amended on 27 June 2018) adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meetings held on 11 June 2012 and 27 June 2018 (the "RSU Scheme"), the details of which were set out in the circulars to shareholders of the Company dated 25 April 2012 and 30 April 2018 (the "Circulars"), by the Trustee (as defined in the Circulars) at any time during the period from the date of passing the relevant resolutions of the Board up to the earlier of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or (ii) the revocation or variation by a resolution of Board, for purposes of, among other things, retaining and motivating its participants to make contributions to the long term growth and profits of the Companywith a view to achieving the objective of increasing the value of the Company and to promote a greater alignment of interests between the participants and the Shareholders. (the "RSU Share

Purchase Plan").

The aggregate amount of the share repurchase under the 2018 Share Repurchase Plan and the on-market share purchase by the Trustee under the 2018 RSU Share Purchase Plan shall not be exceeding HK$50 million (not include those already incurred for repurchase and purchase of shares up to 6 September 2018).

The Company will conduct the Share Repurchase Plan and RSU Share Purchase Plan in compliance with the articles of association of the Company, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission, the BVI Business Companies Act and all applicable laws and regulations to which the Company is subject to.

Shareholders of the Company and investors should note that any repurchase of shares of the Company made pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate will be subject to market conditions and will be at the discretion of the management of the Company. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any share repurchases or whether the Company will make any further repurchases at all. Shareholders of the Company and investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

E-Commodities Holdings Limited

Cao Xinyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms.Cao Xinyi, Mr.

Wang Wengang, Mr. Wang Yaxu and Mr. Li Jianlou; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Guo Lisheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Wang Wenfu and Mr. Gao Zhikai.

Disclaimer

E-Commodities Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD
12:27aE COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement on-market Sha..
PU
09/10E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
09/07E COMMODITIES : buys back 264,000 shares
AQ
09/06E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
09/03E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
08/31E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
08/30E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement
PU
08/24E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - On-market Repurchase of Shares
PU
07/20E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Restricted Share Units
PU
07/11E COMMODITIES : Announcements and Notices - Share Purchases Pursuant to Restrict..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capi. / Sales 2015 0
Capitalization 1 530 M
Chart E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
E-Commodities Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Gang Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yi Cao Chairman & Secretary
Ya Xu Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yuk Keung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Fu Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD-37.18%195
VALE38.18%69 620
ARCELORMITTAL-8.32%29 523
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-12.50%24 605
POSCO--.--%23 819
NUCOR-0.53%20 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.