E Commodities : SHARE PURCHASES PURSUANT TO RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

易大宗控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1733)

SHARE PURCHASES PURSUANT

TO RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT SCHEME

PURCHASE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME

References are made to the announcements of E-Commodities Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 January 2014, 9 December, 12 December, 21 December, 22 December, 29 December and 30 December 2016, 3 January, 5 January, 6 January, 9 January, 18 September, 20 September, 21 September, 22 September, 25 September, 26 September and 27 September 2017, 4 July, 5 July, 11 July and 28 September 2018, 11 January, 15 January, 16 January, 18 January, 26 August, 27 August, 28 August, 29 August and 30 August 2019 in relation to the purchase of shares in the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the restricted share unit scheme (as amended, the "RSU Scheme") and the circulars of the Company dated 25 April 2012 and 30 April 2018 (the "Circulars") in relation to (among others) the RSU Scheme, which was adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual general meetings held on 11 June 2012 and 27 June 2018.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circulars.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces the Trustee purchased an aggregate of 1,308,000 Shares through on-market purchases for the purposes of the RSU Scheme.

Details of the purchases and the latest information about Shares held by the Trustee are as follows:

Trade date: 30 August 2019

Settlement date: 3 September 2019

Total number of Shares purchased: 1,308,000