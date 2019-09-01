Log in
E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LTD

(1733)
E Commodities : SHARE PURCHASES PURSUANT TO RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT SCHEME

0
09/01/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-COMMODITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

易大宗控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1733)

SHARE PURCHASES PURSUANT

TO RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT SCHEME

PURCHASE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME

References are made to the announcements of E-Commodities Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 January 2014, 9 December, 12 December, 21 December, 22 December, 29 December and 30 December 2016, 3 January, 5 January, 6 January, 9 January, 18 September, 20 September, 21 September, 22 September, 25 September, 26 September and 27 September 2017, 4 July, 5 July, 11 July and 28 September 2018, 11 January, 15 January, 16 January, 18 January, 26 August, 27 August, 28 August, 29 August and 30 August 2019 in relation to the purchase of shares in the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the restricted share unit scheme (as amended, the "RSU Scheme") and the circulars of the Company dated 25 April 2012 and 30 April 2018 (the "Circulars") in relation to (among others) the RSU Scheme, which was adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual general meetings held on 11 June 2012 and 27 June 2018.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circulars.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces the Trustee purchased an aggregate of 1,308,000 Shares through on-market purchases for the purposes of the RSU Scheme.

Details of the purchases and the latest information about Shares held by the Trustee are as follows:

Trade date: 30 August 2019

Settlement date: 3 September 2019

Total number of Shares purchased: 1,308,000

- 1 -

Percentage of the issued Shares: approximately 0.0429%

Average consideration per Share: approximately HK$0.3800

Total settlement cost: HK$498,421.24

Number of Shares purchased by the Trustee under the RSU Scheme

  • prior to the purchases: 150,225,650
  • immediately after the purchases: 151,533,650

The reason for the purchases is that the Company wishes to have Shares available for the Trustee to award under the RSU Scheme to satisfy the Share component of those Directors' service contracts that comprise cash and Shares.

The Company will comply with the Listing Rules when it decides to grant any award under the RSU Scheme in the future.

By Order of the Board

E-Commodities Holdings Limited

Cao Xinyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cao Xinyi, Mr. Wang Yaxu, Mr. Li Jianlou and Ms. Di Jingmin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Guo Lisheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Yuk Keung, Mr. Wang Wenfu and Mr. Gao Zhikai.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

E-Commodities Holdings Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:06:02 UTC
