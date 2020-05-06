e.l.f. Beauty : Announces Earnings Release Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2020 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss the results from its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 and full-year fiscal 2020. The webcast will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating are invited to register prior to the start of the webcast at https://investor.elfcosmetics.com/ (hover over "investors" then click on "events & presentations"). Following the presentation, anyone who cares to ask a question should do so through a separate dial-in line at (866) 807-9684 or (412) 317-5415 internationally. Those not asking questions can hear the question and answer session through the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at the link above for twelve months.

About e.l.f. Beauty

Since 2004, e.l.f. has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. has a passionate social following, national distribution at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

