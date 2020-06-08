e.l.f. Beauty : Fuels Its Innovative Skincare Offerings with New Full Spectrum CBD Product Line that Revives, Soothes and Calms Skin

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has expanded its innovative skincare portfolio with the launch of a Full Spectrum CBD collection to refresh, revive, and re-center the mind and body.

e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Full Spectrum CBD Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection, launched on May 15, 2020, features face and body care products infused with Full Spectrum CBD. It awakens the senses with notes of invigorating Japanese citrus and calming chamomile, and its rich formula helps soothe, moisturize, and restore skin. Since its launch on the brand’s website, the collection has been among the top twenty selling products within skincare on the site with a high percentage of return customers.

“The skincare category has been outperforming cosmetics during the crisis, and CBD in particular is projected to be a 22-billion-dollar industry by 2022. It’s a category our customers have shown great interest in and we’re excited to be able to build based on this demand, all at e.l.f. speed,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer.

Last fall, e.l.f. Cosmetics introduced a Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Oil collection, which helped to fuel its growth in the skincare category with sales up 27 percent in fiscal year 2020.

Marchisotto continued, “I think there's a real desire at this time from consumers for wellness. And we're extremely proud to provide consumers with this Full Spectrum CBD line that delivers prestige quality in mass at extraordinary value.”

e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Full Spectrum CBD collection includes a 100 MG CBD Facial Oil, 50 MG CBD Moisturizer, 50 MG CBD Eye Cream and 50 MG Body Cream, as well as a 5 MG CBD Lip Oil. The collection is made from the flowers and leaves of the purest form of CBD. This proprietary blend of formulas delivers amazing textures and leaves skin revived.

Products from the collection are currently available for purchase on e.l.f.’s website (www.elfcosmetics.com) where customers can learn more information about the Full Spectrum CBD line, and will also be available through wholesale partner ULTA later this year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the acquisition of clean-beauty brand W3LL People in February 2020, we continue to expand our portfolio with strategic extensions that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and natural specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting investor.elfcosmetics.com

