Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  E.l.f. Beauty, Inc.    ELF

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

e.l.f. Beauty : Fuels Its Innovative Skincare Offerings with New Full Spectrum CBD Product Line that Revives, Soothes and Calms Skin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has expanded its innovative skincare portfolio with the launch of a Full Spectrum CBD collection to refresh, revive, and re-center the mind and body.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005686/en/

e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Full Spectrum CBD Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Full Spectrum CBD Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection, launched on May 15, 2020, features face and body care products infused with Full Spectrum CBD. It awakens the senses with notes of invigorating Japanese citrus and calming chamomile, and its rich formula helps soothe, moisturize, and restore skin. Since its launch on the brand’s website, the collection has been among the top twenty selling products within skincare on the site with a high percentage of return customers.

“The skincare category has been outperforming cosmetics during the crisis, and CBD in particular is projected to be a 22-billion-dollar industry by 2022. It’s a category our customers have shown great interest in and we’re excited to be able to build based on this demand, all at e.l.f. speed,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer.

Last fall, e.l.f. Cosmetics introduced a Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Oil collection, which helped to fuel its growth in the skincare category with sales up 27 percent in fiscal year 2020.

Marchisotto continued, “I think there's a real desire at this time from consumers for wellness. And we're extremely proud to provide consumers with this Full Spectrum CBD line that delivers prestige quality in mass at extraordinary value.”

e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Full Spectrum CBD collection includes a 100 MG CBD Facial Oil, 50 MG CBD Moisturizer, 50 MG CBD Eye Cream and 50 MG Body Cream, as well as a 5 MG CBD Lip Oil. The collection is made from the flowers and leaves of the purest form of CBD. This proprietary blend of formulas delivers amazing textures and leaves skin revived.

Products from the collection are currently available for purchase on e.l.f.’s website (www.elfcosmetics.com) where customers can learn more information about the Full Spectrum CBD line, and will also be available through wholesale partner ULTA later this year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the acquisition of clean-beauty brand W3LL People in February 2020, we continue to expand our portfolio with strategic extensions that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and natural specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting investor.elfcosmetics.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
03:08pE.L.F. BEAUTY : Fuels Its Innovative Skincare Offerings with New Full Spectrum C..
BU
05/29E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28E.L.F. BEAUTY : Confirms Receipt of Notice of Marathon Partners' Nomination of D..
BU
05/28E L F BEAUTY : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and r..
AQ
05/28E L F BEAUTY : Marathon Partners Nominates Slate of Three Highly Qualified Direc..
PR
05/21E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21E.L.F. BEAUTY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21E.L.F. BEAUTY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
05/06E.L.F. BEAUTY : Announces Earnings Release Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full-y..
BU
04/09E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 276 M - -
Net income 2021 14,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 882 M 882 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,17 $
Last Close Price 17,63 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tarang P. Amin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan T. Fieldman Senior Vice President-Operations
Mandy Fields Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lauren Cooks Levitan Independent Director
Sabrina L. Simmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.9.30%882
CHEWY, INC.67.03%19 451
ULTA BEAUTY-0.42%14 195
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.70%14 122
NEXT-21.92%8 888
GRANDVISION N.V.-10.65%7 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group