e.l.f. : Turns Up the Volume on Beauty with Release of “Eyes. Lips. Face.” Song

Brand Releases Full Track in Response to Viral Success of #eyeslipsface TikTok Hashtag Challenge

e.l.f. (NYSE: ELF) today announced the launch of “Eyes. Lips. Face.,” the brand’s first full song created to bring beauty to life through dance and musical expression.

The musical track was born out of e.l.f.’s #eyeslipsface TikTok challenge, the first branded TikTok campaign to use original music. Viewers loved the challenge so much that the custom video had the most views upon launch and was the first paid ad to hold the number one trending hashtag on TikTok. To date, the campaign has been viewed over 1 billion times and TikTok users created over 400 thousand videos participating in the challenge.

e.l.f. and partner Movers+Shakers, a Brooklyn-based creative agency, worked with the Grammy Award-winning songwriter, iLL Wayno, and up-and-coming artist, Holla FyeSixWun, to extend their TikTok original into a full-length track.

With inspiration from songs like 2 Chainz’s “Watch Out,” Kash Doll’s “Ice Me Out,” and Iggy Azalea’s “Kream,” the team carefully crafted “Eyes. Lips. Face.” to include bold elements for every eye, lip and face to sing and enjoy on the dance floor. The song’s quick, funky beat and inviting lyrics encourage listeners to sing and dance along while celebrating e.l.f.’s core values of individuality and self-expression.

“We are always looking to engage with e.l.f.’s audience in new ways that allow them to be their authentic selves. Music is such a powerful way to connect and we are really excited to provide this unique opportunity for everyone to experience e.l.f.’s fun and playful personality while celebrating inclusivity beyond make-up,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. “e.l.f. was born a disruptor 15 years ago and we have been shaking up traditional beauty codes ever since. We are elated to express our brand through “Eyes. Lips. Face.” and turn up the volume on e.l.f.

As part of incorporating music as an additional layer of its brand recharge initiative, e.l.f. has shared “Eyes. Lips. Face” with the hottest radio and club DJs in the nation, and the full track is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, or Google Play.

