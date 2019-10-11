Log in
e.l.f. : Turns Up the Volume on Beauty with Release of “Eyes. Lips. Face.” Song

10/11/2019 | 06:00am EDT

Brand Releases Full Track in Response to Viral Success of #eyeslipsface TikTok Hashtag Challenge

e.l.f. (NYSE: ELF) today announced the launch of “Eyes. Lips. Face.,” the brand’s first full song created to bring beauty to life through dance and musical expression.

The musical track was born out of e.l.f.’s #eyeslipsface TikTok challenge, the first branded TikTok campaign to use original music. Viewers loved the challenge so much that the custom video had the most views upon launch and was the first paid ad to hold the number one trending hashtag on TikTok. To date, the campaign has been viewed over 1 billion times and TikTok users created over 400 thousand videos participating in the challenge.

e.l.f. and partner Movers+Shakers, a Brooklyn-based creative agency, worked with the Grammy Award-winning songwriter, iLL Wayno, and up-and-coming artist, Holla FyeSixWun, to extend their TikTok original into a full-length track.

With inspiration from songs like 2 Chainz’s “Watch Out,” Kash Doll’s “Ice Me Out,” and Iggy Azalea’s “Kream,” the team carefully crafted “Eyes. Lips. Face.” to include bold elements for every eye, lip and face to sing and enjoy on the dance floor. The song’s quick, funky beat and inviting lyrics encourage listeners to sing and dance along while celebrating e.l.f.’s core values of individuality and self-expression.

“We are always looking to engage with e.l.f.’s audience in new ways that allow them to be their authentic selves. Music is such a powerful way to connect and we are really excited to provide this unique opportunity for everyone to experience e.l.f.’s fun and playful personality while celebrating inclusivity beyond make-up,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. “e.l.f. was born a disruptor 15 years ago and we have been shaking up traditional beauty codes ever since. We are elated to express our brand through “Eyes. Lips. Face.” and turn up the volume on e.l.f.

As part of incorporating music as an additional layer of its brand recharge initiative, e.l.f. has shared “Eyes. Lips. Face” with the hottest radio and club DJs in the nation, and the full track is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, or Google Play.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

Since 2004, e.l.f. has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. has a passionate social following, national distribution at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty, and a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Movers+Shakers

Movers+Shakers is a niche creative studio who is spreading joy in the world. They use original music and dance to tell brand stories, and break engagement records. They are experts at understanding a brand personality and identifying music and movement styles that connect emotionally with the target consumer. The Brooklyn-based agency was founded in 2016 by Broadway performer & choreographer Geoffrey Goldberg, and Harvard MBA marketer Evan Horowitz. Learn more by visiting www.MoversShakers.co.


© Business Wire 2019
