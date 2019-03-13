Log in
E.ON 2018 Profit, Sales Fell

03/13/2019 | 03:07am EDT

By Nathan Allen

E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Wednesday that earnings and sales fell in 2018 as the company booked restructuring charges in the U.K. and Germany.

The German utility said net income fell to 3.22 billion euros ($3.63 billion) from EUR3.93 billion a year earlier.

Sales fell to EUR30.25 billion from EUR37.97 billion, the company said.

E.ON said it booked EUR120 million of charges in Germany and 150 million pounds ($197.1 million) of charges in the U.K. related to restructuring.

For 2019 E.ON said it expects to generate adjusted net income between EUR2.9 billion and EUR3.1 billion, compared with EUR3 billion in 2018.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes should be between EUR1.4 billion and EUR1.6 billion, compared with EUR1.5 billion in 2018, the company said.

The group proposed a dividend of EUR0.43 a share, up from EUR0.30 a share a year earlier.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON -0.41% 9.809 Delayed Quote.13.70%
WTI 0.12% 57.22 Delayed Quote.23.63%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 472 M
EBIT 2018 2 925 M
Net income 2018 1 445 M
Debt 2018 15 510 M
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 14,59
P/E ratio 2019 14,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 21 591 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON13.70%24 364
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.70%42 002
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.34%39 420
ENGIE6.47%36 405
SEMPRA ENERGY14.61%33 759
ORSTED14.80%31 730
