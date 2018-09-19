Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON (EOAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/19 11:33:03 am
8.736 EUR   -1.80%
11:13aE ON : German network of charging stations increasing in density
PU
09/18E ON : presents the Festival of Lights
PU
09/12Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

E ON : German network of charging stations increasing in density

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 11:13am CEST

The National Platform for Electric Mobility (NPE) today presented its 2018 progress report to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to the report, the expansion of Germany's charging infrastructure is making significant progress. Preliminary estimates suggest that there were some 12,500 charging points in Germany in December 2017. More recent estimates made by the Federal Association of the German Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) even assume that there are 13,500 publicly accessible charging points nationwide. This indicates that the German charging network is becoming increasingly dense, not least of all as a result of the government's funding program.

Expansion of charging infrastructure and intelligent customer solutions

E.ON offers its customers a charging network in Germany with over 4,000 charging points. Just this summer, the company opened its first ultra-fast charging station on the A3 motorway near Geiselwind. Batteries in the latest generation of electric cars can be charged to achieve a range of 400 kilometers within 20 minutes. Over the next few years, another 180 ultra-fast charging stations are to be built across Europe. The next ground-breaking ceremony will be taking place at the Kassel Ost service station. E.ON plans to have around 60,000 charging points in Europe by 2020.

'We are contributing to strengthening electric mobility - and not only by expanding a pan-European infrastructure. We're also using smart, digital customer solutions that make it easier for motorists to switch to e-mobility,' says Karsten Wildberger, Member of E.ON SE's Board of Management and Chairman of NPE's Charging Infrastructure Working Group. In fact, E.ON was the first company in Germany to introduce a kilowatt-hour- and minute-based billing system for charging electric cars.

More electric vehicles needed

'We are well on the way to expanding our charging infrastructure. Particularly in metropolitan areas, the network of charging stations is increasing in density. In order to accelerate the usage of electromobility, more electric vehicles are needed in the market. This would also be beneficial for the expansion of the charging network,' says Wildberger. Of the 131,000 vehicles identified in the NPE report, less than half are purely electric vehicles.

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 09:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON
11:13aE ON : German network of charging stations increasing in density
PU
09/18E ON : presents the Festival of Lights
PU
09/12Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
RE
09/06UK regulator caps energy prices to save households about a billion pounds a y..
RE
09/06UK regulator sees lower profit for utilities after price caps
RE
08/23E ON : is looking for the best light artists from Europe
PU
08/21E ON : leads the charge with 'Fix and Drive', a new tariff offering 850 free mil..
AQ
08/17SOME LIKE IT HOT : While Romanians and Hungarians want their bedrooms to be warm..
PU
08/17E.ON SE : Some like it hot
EQ
08/16UK energy regulator to publish indication of price cap level in Sept
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12E.ON SE 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/12E.ON SE (ENAKF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08E.ON SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08E.ON SE reports Q2 results 
06/07E.ON (EONGY) Presents At Credit Suisse 2018 Global Energy Conference - Slides.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 261 M
EBIT 2018 2 919 M
Net income 2018 1 467 M
Debt 2018 15 066 M
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 12,53
P/E ratio 2019 12,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 19 581 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,9 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON-1.82%22 796
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE43.23%52 130
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.12%35 634
ENGIE-13.29%35 438
SEMPRA ENERGY9.68%32 506
ORSTED20.43%26 748
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.