By Donato Paolo Mancini



E.ON SE has been awarded a contract by DS Smith for the construction of a combined heat and power facility in the U.K., the companies said early Friday.

Once complete, the Kent facility will have an electrical capacity of 75 megawatts, the companies said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

